Read full article on original website
Related
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV, Dodge Hornet, Porsche 911 GT3 RS: RAC #85
It's been a very busy week in the motoring world! With the Woodward Dream Cruise and Pebble Beach taking place around the same time, automakers are exploding with newsworthy debuts. And Dodge could have the biggest debut of them all. That's the main focus of this week's podcast. Dodge's self-proclaimed...
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Spy Shots Show Off-Road Supercar Under Development
In July this year, Lamborghini confirmed officially it is working on a more adventurous version of the Huracan by releasing revealing teaser images. The overall concept for the vehicle and its name will be shared with the Huracan Sterrato concept unveiled in 2019 and we have new spy photos showing the development progress made by the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based company so far.
Ferrari Daytona SP3 1:8 Scale Model Coming Soon From Amalgam
The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is a vehicle very few of us are ever likely to see in person, never mind own. Thanks to the designers, engineers, and artists at Amalgam Collection, there's at least the possibility for a few more folks to get a taste of Ferrari's extremely rare supercar. That is, in 1:8 scale anyway.
DeLorean Reveals Alpha5 Plasmatail, Omega 2040 Concept During Pebble
While DeLorean was showing off its Alpha5 to the folks at Pebble Beach, the company offered a glimpse of two other interesting concepts at its nearby DeLorean House. The Alpha5 Plasmatail 2024 and Omega 2040 offer visions of the near and distant future for the brand. Given the names, does this also signify the beginning and the end of the reborn automaker?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Debuts As A 690-HP Hair Dryer
Throughout Aston Martin's history, the luxury British brand has offered V12 power with roofless motoring. The vehicle you see here, however, represents something new. This is a Vantage Roadster, but for the first time, you can get it with the boosted V12 engine. As such, say hello to the (big breath) 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster.
McLaren Solus Debuts As Single-Seat, Track-Only Special With 829 HP
McLaren has a surprise for us at this year's Monterey Car Week. The brand unveils the Solus that takes inspiration from open-wheel race cars. The company is making just 25 of them and every example already has a buyer. Deliveries begin in 2023. The Solus packs a Judd-sourced 5.2-liter naturally...
Say Goodbye To One Of America's Best Small Vans
Ford is making big waves with its all-electric E-Transit van, but not everyone requires such a large vehicle to transport people or stuff. That's why the Ford Transit Connect makes so much sense; it's a compact van, available in both passenger wagon and cargo versions while starting at under $30,000.
Only 3 Small Luxury SUVs Are IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Winners
The safest small luxury 2022 SUVs are all Volvos. Is anyone surprised? The post Only 3 Small Luxury SUVs Are IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Winners appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Are the Only Cars That Sold for Less Than $10K at the 2022 Monterey Auctions
Mecum AuctionsThe cheapest auction wins of Monterey are here, and there's still plenty of fun to be had for under $10,000.
The Bugatti Mistral Has A Jurassic Park-Like Easter Egg In Its Shifter
The Bugatti Mistral is many things but subtle is not one of them. This $5 million hypercar drew massive crowds at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, this past weekend in Monterey, CA, as the third in Bugatti's run of few-offs alongside the Divo and Bolide. Unlike its two predecessors, though, the Mistral is the first Chiron-based build without a roof (duh).
Bugatti Mistral Roadster Revealed As Spectacular W16 Epilogue
The W16 era is ending as Bugatti is bidding adieu to the quad-turbo, 8.0-liter engine with the Mistral. The Chiron-based roadster is named after a wind blowing from the Rhône River valley that also served as inspiration in the 1960s for a namesake coupe/convertible sold by Maserati (and a 1990s Nissan Mistral in Japan). Speaking of past cars, the roofless machine from Molsheim boasts design cues derived from the Type 57 Roadster Grand Raid.
What Are The Holes In A Plug Used For?
Have you ever taken a close look at a plug before inserting into an outlet and noticed the small holes in the prongs? We finally figured out what they're for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Price of a Fully Loaded 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Might Surprise You
We did the math for you go-big-or-go-home buyers who want to know how much a fully loaded 2023 Subaru Crosstrek costs. The post The Price of a Fully Loaded 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Might Surprise You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
$25,000 Bugatti Veyron Wheel Gets Cut Open In The Name Of Science
Friends, everything about the Bugatti Veyron is expensive. Depending on who you talk to, its big aluminum wheels can range between $10,000 and $40,000 each. This particular video from the Waterjet Channel on YouTube pegs the cost at $25,000, though with its specially-made 365-series Michelin tire attached, the total cost is around $35,000. That is, if it were new.
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Makes Amazing Sounds Lapping Laguna Seca
Just looking at the specs is enough to suggest the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an absolute monster on the track. Seeing it lap Laguna Seca drives this point home even more, though. In this video, the Speed Phenom YouTube channel gets the special opportunity to ride shotgun with Ron Fellows as he takes the new Z06 on some hot laps around the circuit.
1972 Alvis Sabre Is A Jaguar-Powered Tank Ready For Grocery Runs
We're not sure about you but we've always thought that tanks are cool. Most especially if they are tanks that are small enough for regular roads, such as this: a 1972 Alvis Sabre, featured by Collecting Cars on YouTube doing a quick grocery run. The 1972 Alvis Sabre is based...
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 "Tribute To 906" Honors 1967 Japanese Grand Prix
The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is a terrifically capable high-performance machine. As such, it looks quite natural sporting a racing paint scheme complete with a no. 8 roundel on the doors and hood. There's something very special about this particular combination, however. It's an ode to the race-winning Porsche 906 that conquered the 4th Japanese Grand Prix in 1967.
NYLON
How To Ride A Penny Board — A Beginner’s Guide
Skateboarding has never really gone out of style. And with pop culture and fashion harking back to all things ‘90s and 2000s, when skateboarding and skate style became officially mainstream, the culture is once again booming. The popularity of skateboarding in the past couple of years might be due to a combo of factors: The lockdown led many to re-embrace outdoor activities, the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021 showcased pro skating on a global scale, and — whether people like it or not — TikTok and Instagram have made the historically West Coast skating aesthetic all the more enviable and aspirational. If you’re just starting out with skating (or want to), you might reach for a penny board thanks to their vast range of colors. Plus, learning how to ride a penny board can be fairly quick to pick up.
Alfa Romeo Not Happy With Dodge Hornet "Compliance Car": Report
The “quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle under $30,000” – this is how Dodge described the all-new Hornet when it released official information about it earlier this month. The American firm is especially proud of its first new model in a decade, though another member of the big Stellantis family is apparently not quite happy with the launch of the new product.
yankodesign.com
This Manta Ray inspired submarine folds for easy transportation on land
The design of submarines has not seen a radical change all these years, but this one designed by UAE-based startup, Highland Systems is all set to change that. With a shape seeming inspired by the manta ray, this underwater machine boasts a futuristic hydrodynamic design. The spanning wings can fold for easier transportation on land which is a huge advantage as compared to contemporary submarines that the world knows of.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0