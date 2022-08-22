Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Mendota PD Arrests Two on Warrants
Ottawa police arrested 39-year-old Keith Kazirskis, a homeless Ottawa man, for retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was picked up Wednesday on Highway 71 north of Interstate 80. Elsewhere, Mendota police were dispatched Monday night to the area of Route 34 and Welland Road for a domestic dispute....
wjol.com
Joliet Man Charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery
A domestic violence investigation in Joliet has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man. On Tuesday night just before 10:00 am, Joliet Police were called to a house in the 400 block of North Nicholson Street for a domestic disturbance. A subsequent investigation by authorities led to the arrest of Nicholas Rios of Joliet. Rios and a woman were involved in an argument when he allegedly grew angry and forcefully entered a bedroom where the victim was located. He is then said to have pushed the victim down, causing the victim to strike her head on a nearby table. Joliet Police tell WJOL that Rios then began choking the victim with both hands while she was on the ground. He also had the victim’s cell phone and refused to give it to her; however, the victim was eventually able to access her phone and call 911. Rios was on the scene and was placed into custody without incident.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Driver Facing Numerous Charges, Including Agg. DUI, Following Traffic Stop
The Illinois State Police say 23-year-old Aliyah L. Neal of Sterling was stopped for improper lane usage on August 21, 2022 at 1:03 a.m. at 1st Ave – 8th St in Rock Falls. Neal was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Obstructing Identification, Driving While License Suspended, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, Wanted on Lee County warrant for Contempt of Court, Wanted on Whiteside County warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.
starvedrock.media
Alleged Ottawa Shooter Tracked Down
A suspect in a shooting outside of an adult establishment in Ottawa has been tracked down almost a full year after the incident took place. Thirty-five-year-old Jonathan Caffey of Naperville was taken into custody Sunday in Manteno. He was wanted on a warrant out of La Salle County for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Thursday, August 25th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Brandon Neary, 46, of Diamond for stalking. He was...
wcsjnews.com
Woman Pleads Guilty To Dealing Drugs in Grundy Co.
A woman pled guilty in a Grundy County court case on August 19th. Robin Solner, 28, of Streator entered into a blind guilty plea on the charge of the unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a class two felony. Solner delivered the drugs to another individual somewhere in the Grundy...
DeKalb man sentenced for smuggling undocumented workers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Luis Delacruz, 53, owner of Alfredo’s Iron Works in Cortland, was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison Thursday for smuggling undocumented workers into the country for personal gain. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Delacruz admitted he paid a smuggling fee to bring an alien into the country to work […]
starvedrock.media
Peru Police Deal with Battery, Shoplifting, Loose Dog Charges
Peru police Saturday night served some outstanding warrants at an address on Bluff Street. Twenty-nine-year-old Justin Sedam from that address was picked up on a warrant out of La Salle County for failing to appear to answer to a battery charge. He needs 300 dollars to bond out on that charge. He also had been wanted for failing to show up in Bureau County for driving while his license was revoked and other traffic offenses. He needs 500 dollars, plus fees, to be cut loose on that charge.
Police announce arrest of DeKalb murder suspect
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have announced the arrest of Michael Howard, 25, for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teen on Ridge Drive on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Drive and found the victim in a parking lot, who had been shot in the head. […]
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Wednesday, August 24th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Brian Yarbrough, 35, of Earlville on a Grundy County...
2 boys charged with attempted murder for shooting another in the back
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Two DeKalb boys, ages 13 and 14, have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting another boy in the back. A 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the investigation. According to the DeKalb Police Department, police found the victim in the 800 block of South 8th Street, […]
wjol.com
Victim in Lockport Township Shooting Refusing to Cooperate in the Investigation
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a shooting in Lockport Township on Tuesday afternoon. At 3:15 pm Deputies were called to the 200 block of Nobes Avenue after a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving Deputies discovered a male with a gunshot wound to the leg and approximately 15 shell casings in the nearby street. A tourniquet was applied to the victim’s leg, and he was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim is refusing to cooperate in the police investigation.
starvedrock.media
Alleged Video Gaming Burglary Ring Targeted Bureau And La Salle County Establishments
Businesses in Bureau and La Salle counties are allegedly victims of a theft and money laundering ring. According to the Illinois Attorney General's Office, Gino Wuttke and his mom Giulia Wuttke whose hometowns were not released, along with Alyssa Slouka of Glen Ellyn stole upwards of $400,000 from slot machines across northern Illinois. They're accused of breaking into businesses, robbing their video gaming machines and then laundering the cash. Also being linked to the video gaming burglary ring is Brian Morgan of Plainfield, Syed Zaidi of Romeoville and Lucas Bailey of Wilmington.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Murderer Admits To Trying To Have Judge And Deputy Killed
Already looking at decades in prison for stabbing to death an Ottawa woman, Michael Swift admits to trying to have the victim’s dad and a La Salle County judge killed. The 30-year-old from Mokena pleaded guilty Monday in Kendall County Court to two counts of solicitation of murder. He was given 25 years on top of a 53 year prison sentence he got in La Salle County after pleading guilty to murdering 21-year-old Grace Taylor in her Ottawa apartment last year.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Monday, August 22nd
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 61-year-old John Haltom for DUI. He posted bond and...
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Arrested for DUI and Facing Other Charges Following Single Vehicle Crash
Just before 2:00 am Saturday, Ogle County Deputies along with Byron Fire and EMS responded to a single vehicle accident in the 9000 block of North Illinois Route-2. Upon investigation, 24-year-old Deja N Patton of Mount Morris was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Patton was also cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol and expired registration.
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 19-22
OREGON — On Aug. 19 at 3:53 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 4,000 block of South Illinois Route 2 for a speeding violation. After an investigation Andrew D Stroud I, 23, of Mt. Morris, was arrested for driving while license revoked. Stroud was also issued a citation for speeding. Stroud was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held in lieu of bond.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal police looking to find two women in retail theft case
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Department is looking for help in the identification of two women who allegedly stole more than $700 of merchandise from a department store earlier this month. In a post on their Facebook Page, NPD stated that two unnamed women entered Von Maur on...
Central Illinois Proud
Auto shop ‘mostly destroyed’ in overnight fire
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An auto shop along IL Route 29 caught fire early Thursday morning. A police officer at the scene said Moore’s Motorworks is mostly destroyed, and no one has been hurt. This is a developing story. More details will be posted when new information becomes...
fox32chicago.com
Lockdown at Lockport elementary school lifted after shooting nearby left 1 injured
LOCKPORT, Ill. - A Lockport elementary school was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a person was shot nearby. At about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Fairmont Elementary School located at 735 Green Garden Pl. was put on lockdown due to a shooting that occurred nearby, the Will County Sheriff's Office said.
