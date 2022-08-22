ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

theScore

Pirates fans reluctantly give up Cruz's bat at Phillies game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Oneil Cruz’s bat slipped out of his hands and went flying into the stands after the Pittsburgh Pirates' rookie struck out in the third inning Friday night against Philadelphia. That's when things got sticky. The lumber landed in Jen Mehall's lap behind the Phillies dugout....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Strider, Contreras lead streaking Braves past Cards, 11-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Spencer Strider pitched six strong innings and William Contreras hit a three-run double as the streaking Atlanta Braves defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 11-4 on Friday night. Atlanta has won four straight, seven of eight and 15 of its last 17 games. The defending World...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

Realmuto homers as Phillies top lowly Reds 7-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

This Date in Baseball: Warner Robins, Georgia wins LLWS

1916 — Philadelphia’s Joe Bush pitched a no-hitter, to beat Cleveland 5-0. 1939 — The first major league baseball game was televised as WXBS brought their cameras to Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field for a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and the Dodgers. 1947 — Brooklyn’s Dan Bankhead...
MLB
theScore

theScore

Rays extend Glasnow through 2024

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow signed a contract extension that will keep the right-hander with the franchise through the 2024 campaign. The deal will pay Glasnow $25 million in 2024 and $5.35 million next season, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Glasnow was scheduled to become eligible for free agency...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
theScore

Swanson hopes to stay with Braves long term: 'This is my home'

All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson wants to be with the Atlanta Braves for the long haul. The 28-year-old is scheduled to hit free agency at the end of the season but told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal he is discussing a new contract with the Braves. "The easiest way I can say...
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

MLB offense is atypically cooling off this August, especially in the AL

Something unusual is happening in baseball this August: Offense is cooling just when it's usually peaking. Hitters' OPS this month, .702, is the lowest it's been since 2014, and down 30 points from the same month last year. This is counterintuitive during the time of the season when the warmer weather would favor ball flight.
MLB
theScore

Golden Knights sign Kessel to 1-year, $1.5M deal

The Vegas Golden Knights signed unrestricted free-agent forward Phil Kessel to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million on Wednesday. The veteran winger scored 52 points over 82 games in his third full season with the Arizona Coyotes in 2021-22 and led the team with 44 helpers. The Coyotes struggled to...
NHL

