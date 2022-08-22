Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin church
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each month
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Dodgers News: New Details Emerge on the Astros Cheating Scandal Emerge
The Astros cheating scandal that rocked the sports world will be felt for a very long time. That’s hard to deny at this point. Dodgers and Yankees fans will feel it for decades after being cheated out of a potential title. And other teams around baseball probably feel the same.
Albert Pujols gives young Cardinals fan the jersey off his back in heartwarming moment (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols just became even more respectable by selflessly giving a young fan the jersey off his back. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols has done several good things throughout his MLB career, but giving a young fan the jersey off his back is by far one of the most respectable.
Pirates fans reluctantly give up Cruz's bat at Phillies game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Oneil Cruz’s bat slipped out of his hands and went flying into the stands after the Pittsburgh Pirates' rookie struck out in the third inning Friday night against Philadelphia. That's when things got sticky. The lumber landed in Jen Mehall's lap behind the Phillies dugout....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
Dodgers: David Price Has Powerful Advice for Walker Buehler Following Surgery
Dodgers veteran David Price provides some great advice for Walker Buehler following the young pitcher's second Tommy John procedure.
La Russa sides with fans booing White Sox off field: 'There ain't no free lunch'
The Chicago White Sox were booed off the field by their fans following Friday's 7-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field, and manager Tony La Russa feels like his club deserved it. "They came to see us win a ballgame, and we got beat," La Russa said,...
Strider, Contreras lead streaking Braves past Cards, 11-4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Spencer Strider pitched six strong innings and William Contreras hit a three-run double as the streaking Atlanta Braves defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 11-4 on Friday night. Atlanta has won four straight, seven of eight and 15 of its last 17 games. The defending World...
RELATED PEOPLE
Realmuto homers as Phillies top lowly Reds 7-5
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save.
This Date in Baseball: Warner Robins, Georgia wins LLWS
1916 — Philadelphia’s Joe Bush pitched a no-hitter, to beat Cleveland 5-0. 1939 — The first major league baseball game was televised as WXBS brought their cameras to Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field for a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and the Dodgers. 1947 — Brooklyn’s Dan Bankhead...
This Date in Baseball: Week Ahead, Aug. 26-Sept. 1
1916 — Philadelphia’s Joe Bush pitched a no-hitter, to beat Cleveland 5-0. 1939 — The first major league baseball game was televised as WXBS brought their cameras to Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field for a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and the Dodgers. 1947 — Brooklyn’s Dan Bankhead...
Rays extend Glasnow through 2024
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow signed a contract extension that will keep the right-hander with the franchise through the 2024 campaign. The deal will pay Glasnow $25 million in 2024 and $5.35 million next season, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Glasnow was scheduled to become eligible for free agency...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Swanson hopes to stay with Braves long term: 'This is my home'
All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson wants to be with the Atlanta Braves for the long haul. The 28-year-old is scheduled to hit free agency at the end of the season but told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal he is discussing a new contract with the Braves. "The easiest way I can say...
MLB offense is atypically cooling off this August, especially in the AL
Something unusual is happening in baseball this August: Offense is cooling just when it's usually peaking. Hitters' OPS this month, .702, is the lowest it's been since 2014, and down 30 points from the same month last year. This is counterintuitive during the time of the season when the warmer weather would favor ball flight.
Golden Knights sign Kessel to 1-year, $1.5M deal
The Vegas Golden Knights signed unrestricted free-agent forward Phil Kessel to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million on Wednesday. The veteran winger scored 52 points over 82 games in his third full season with the Arizona Coyotes in 2021-22 and led the team with 44 helpers. The Coyotes struggled to...
Report: Westbrook likelier to be off Lakers' roster after Beverley addition
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley may not be teammates for long. Following the Los Angeles Lakers' trade for Beverley on Thursday, it's likelier that Westbrook won't be part of the active roster when the club opens camp, a source told The Athletic's Jovan Buha. Instead, the Lakers will seek to...
