Read full article on original website
Related
starvedrock.media
Rider From Mendota Dead After Route 6 Crash
A motorcyclist from Mendota is dead after a wreck at the intersection of Route 6 and Interstate 39. Thirty-three-year-old David Whitmore died at St. Margaret's Health-Peru. His motorcycle was hit at around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon by a pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Michael Ketter of La Salle. Ketter was fine...
starvedrock.media
Construction Grants For SV, DePue And Toluca Libraries
A handful of libraries in Starved Rock Country are getting the state's help in making building improvements. A nearly $3,000 grant has been awarded to the Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library in Spring Valley for the installation of automatic entry doors to meet ADA requirements. More than $24,000 is headed to the Selby Township Library District in DePue for carpet replacement.
Mendota Reporter
Fire causes considerable damage to Mendota house
MENDOTA – Fire caused extensive damage to a house at 910 Fifth Ave., Mendota, on Aug. 21. The call was received by the Mendota Fire Department at 4:01 p.m. and personnel arrived five minutes later. The last unit was cleared at 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke...
WSPY NEWS
Fire in Oswego contained to garage
The Oswego Fire Protection District says it put out a fire in a car that was parked in a garage 400 block of Grapevine Trail Wednesday. A news release from the fire protection district says the blaze was contained to the vehicle and garage. The attached home remains livable. One...
IN THIS ARTICLE
starvedrock.media
Aging Peru Bridge Will Close Again For Inspection
A bridge popular with the fishing crowd is about to close for the second time in just over a year. The Slough Bridge in Peru will be shut down for inspection beginning this Sunday. It's expected to reopen at the end of next week, or when the inspection is complete.
starvedrock.media
Alleged Video Gaming Burglary Ring Targeted Bureau And La Salle County Establishments
Businesses in Bureau and La Salle counties are allegedly victims of a theft and money laundering ring. According to the Illinois Attorney General's Office, Gino Wuttke and his mom Giulia Wuttke whose hometowns were not released, along with Alyssa Slouka of Glen Ellyn stole upwards of $400,000 from slot machines across northern Illinois. They're accused of breaking into businesses, robbing their video gaming machines and then laundering the cash. Also being linked to the video gaming burglary ring is Brian Morgan of Plainfield, Syed Zaidi of Romeoville and Lucas Bailey of Wilmington.
wjol.com
Closures On I-80 In Joliet Over Multiple Weekends
Major travel delays are anticipated – alternative routes are strongly encouraged. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8.
Street closures expected as emergency crews respond to gas leak in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Emergency crews in Aurora are responding to a gas leak.Police and fire officials are on the scene in the area of New York Street and Ohio Street between Farnsworth Avenue. Police said there has been a report of gas and visible flames. Traffic is being diverted at this time and police asking that you avoid the area.
walls102.com
House uninhabitable after fire Sunday in Mendota
MENDOTA – A single story home in Mendota is uninhabitable after a smokey fire Sunday. The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments were called to the 900 Block of 5th Ave around 4 PM after a family member of the homeowner discovered the house filled with smoke. It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the fire, confined mostly to the basement, under control. Earlville and Peru Fire Departments, along with Peru EMS were called to the scene to assist. No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced residents. According to Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser, the cause of the blaze is suspected to be electrical in nature.
starvedrock.media
Mendota PD Arrests Two on Warrants
Ottawa police arrested 39-year-old Keith Kazirskis, a homeless Ottawa man, for retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was picked up Wednesday on Highway 71 north of Interstate 80. Elsewhere, Mendota police were dispatched Monday night to the area of Route 34 and Welland Road for a domestic dispute....
WSPY NEWS
Plainfield man ticketed for damaging power lines with construction vehicle
A Plainfield man has a few tickets for allegedly damaging several power lines with a large construction vehicle and then leaving the area. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it identified 58-year-old Michael McManus as the driver of the construction vehicle. He was ticketed for leaving the scene along with a few other citations. Police say it happened in the 7000 block of Galena Road in Bristol Township just after eleven Tuesday morning.
qrockonline.com
IDOT Announces Infrastructure Repairs for I-80 in Will County
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, that will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8th. Starting at 10:00 pm Thursday, Sept. 8th, lane closures will take...
starvedrock.media
Good Samaritan Fund Ready To Help Mendota Fire Victims
As always, the people of Starved Rock Country are stepping up for people in need. The Mendota Police Department, city of Mendota, churches and the American Red Cross are ready to help victim's of Monday's fire through a Good Samaritan Fund. If you are a fire victim that needs food, gas, temporary lodging, school supplies or clothes, contact the Mendota P.D. Clothing is being dropped off at the police department and is free to come and collect.
starvedrock.media
Alleged Ottawa Shooter Tracked Down
A suspect in a shooting outside of an adult establishment in Ottawa has been tracked down almost a full year after the incident took place. Thirty-five-year-old Jonathan Caffey of Naperville was taken into custody Sunday in Manteno. He was wanted on a warrant out of La Salle County for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
walls102.com
Apartment building fire in downtown Mendota
MENDOTA- A fire in downtown Mendota has called multiple area fire departments to the scene. A call came in around 1:20 PM for the fire in a multi-story apartment building in the 800 Block of Main Street. Multiple residents were home when the blaze broke out, causing thick black smoke to pour from the rear of the building. A mutual aid box alarm was called and crews are continuing to search the building and battle the blaze. The number of injured and cause of the fire has not been disclosed. Please avoid downtown Mendota.
walls102.com
Two firefighters injured; over a dozen families displaced after downtown Mendota fire
MENDOTA – A fire in the 800 Block of Main Street in Mendota heavily damaged three structures and displaced over a dozen families. The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments were called to the scene around 1:20 PM Monday, where they encountered two residents needing rescue from an upstairs window and heavy smoke. Firefighters and civilians helped evacuate residents, and a call for mutual aid was sounded. Over 15 different departments and agencies arrived to battle the 7 alarm blaze. According to Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser, two firefighters were taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released. The American Red Cross is assisting the families who lost their belongings. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
starvedrock.media
Peru Police Deal with Battery, Shoplifting, Loose Dog Charges
Peru police Saturday night served some outstanding warrants at an address on Bluff Street. Twenty-nine-year-old Justin Sedam from that address was picked up on a warrant out of La Salle County for failing to appear to answer to a battery charge. He needs 300 dollars to bond out on that charge. He also had been wanted for failing to show up in Bureau County for driving while his license was revoked and other traffic offenses. He needs 500 dollars, plus fees, to be cut loose on that charge.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicle Accident in Winnebago County
It happened this morning near Forest Hills and Colby. Reports of a multiple vehicle accident. Injuries were being reported. A small child was reported to be injured. Avoid the area for a bit. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your...
kanecountyconnects.com
Collection of Household Hazardous Waste Suspended at Naperville Drop-off
In Kane County, we are relatively close to a permanent IEPA-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) drop-off. One is located at the Department of Public Works facility in Naperville. While Naperville might be far to drive for some Kane County residents, consider that there are only four permanent HHW drop-offs in the whole state, so it could be a lot worse!
Police: Driver dead after car crosses center line in Kane County
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A person died after a car crossed the center line Monday morning in Kane County. At around 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Keslinger Road west of Thryselius Drive, in unincorporated Blackberry Township, on the report of a crash with injuries. Following an initial investigation, police believe a tan […]
Comments / 0