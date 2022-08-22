MENDOTA – A fire in the 800 Block of Main Street in Mendota heavily damaged three structures and displaced over a dozen families. The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments were called to the scene around 1:20 PM Monday, where they encountered two residents needing rescue from an upstairs window and heavy smoke. Firefighters and civilians helped evacuate residents, and a call for mutual aid was sounded. Over 15 different departments and agencies arrived to battle the 7 alarm blaze. According to Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser, two firefighters were taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released. The American Red Cross is assisting the families who lost their belongings. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO