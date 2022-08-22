Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Named Starter for Carolina Panthers

Mayfield was traded to Carolina from Cleveland earlier in the offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Browns.

An Oklahoma fan favorite is getting a shot with his new team.

Former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield was officially named the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers, the team announced on Monday.

The former Heisman Trophy winner beats out incumbent starter Sam Darnold , who was coincidentally drafted just two spots behind Mayfield in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In 60 career games with the Browns, he completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 14,125 yards and 92 touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

After leading Cleveland back to the playoffs in 2020, Mayfield battled injuries that he continued to play through in 2021- although they clearly impacted his performance.

The Browns then made the controversial decision to trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson - effectively moving on from Mayfield.

Now, the former No. 1 overall draft pick has earned the starting job with his new team and will get an immediate chance for some revenge.

The Panthers meet the Browns in the season opener on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.