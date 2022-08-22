Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 1 Metro Detroit football matchups
The best part about the start of the football season is being able to see which teams and talents emerge as the season gets underway. It’s an exciting time when everything feels possible. The only drawback is having to select winners of the games. While it is fun to...
Detroit News
Detroit News top high school football players ranked 1-50 for 2022, plus more to watch
Here are players ranked 21-50 by The Detroit News for the 2022 high school football season. Go through the gallery for players 1-20. ► 21. Kenny Merrieweather, 6-3, 235, Sr., DE, Detroit King: Merrieweather, an Iowa commit, had 39 tackles, six sacks, an INT and a TD in the state title game.
candgnews.com
North Macomb County football preview
Senior quarterback Jaiden Sanders looks to command the Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse offense in its potential breakout year. Last season’s record: 7-4. League: Macomb Area Conference Red Division. First game: at Detroit Catholic Central High, 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Continuing its 10-straight playoff appearance streak, Chippewa Valley’s four...
Detroit News
A look at the top games for the 2022 high school football regular season
David Goricki of The Detroit News runs down his top games to watch for the 2022 high school football season (games listed chronologically). NO. 17 MACOMB DAKOTA VS. NO. 15 BIRMINGHAM BROTHER RICE, 4 P.M. THURSDAY, AT WAYNE STATE. Brother Rice defeated Dakota, 34-21, in the season opener last year...
Detroit News
Detroit News top player: King QB Dante Moore poised to cap 'great ride' with another title
Dante Moore is one of those rare players who received scholarship offers before even stepping in high school at Detroit King, including one he received while in seventh grade from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. And, while Moore doesn’t have the family name like Arch Manning, the nephew of Super Bowl-winning...
Michigan High School Football - How to Watch Week 1′s Big Games | Live Stream Info, Start Times
After a long summer, the 2022 MHSAA High School Football season is upon us. Week 1 has plenty of big-time matchups, including some preseason favorites hoping to make their presence known. vMany football games this season are live-streamed and available at MHSAA.tv or by visiting NFHSnetwork.com. Games on NFHS are...
Detroit News
Detroit News top high school football team: Belleville restocks for state title defense
Belleville reached its goal of winning its first state championship in program history when it earned a 55-33 win over Rochester Adams in the Division 1 title game at Ford Field. It was then that freshman phenom Bryce Underwood threw for 284 yards and five touchdowns to close out a...
Detroit News
Longtime assistant Tholl succeeds Hutchins as Michigan softball coach
Just more than an hour after legendary Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement as softball coach on Wednesday afternoon, the Wolverines quickly named her successor. Bonnie Tholl, who had been Hutchins' assistant coach for 29 years, was named Michigan softball's fourth head coach. "The greatest honor of my...
Ex-Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, now at Jacksonville State, accuses first opponent of spying
Rich Rodriguez is back as a college football head coach for the first time since 2017, and he has already made headlines before his team’s first game. Rodriguez, the former Michigan head coach from 2008-10, was hired at Jacksonville State in November and accused his team’s first opponent, Stephen F. Austin, of spying leading up to their season-opening matchup on Saturday.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc's Kate Brody breaks school and Fortress course records
FRANKENMUTH, WJRT (WJRT) - Bobcats' Kate Brody is starting this year off with a bang. She broke the school and Fortress course records at the SVL Pre-Season Tournament Wednesday morning. Brody shoot a 62 with no bogeys and hit every green in regulation. The previous school record was a 65,...
Emoni Bates officially transfers to Eastern Michigan
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates has officially transferred to Eastern Michigan. The school announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-9 guard will play for his hometown Eagles this season, nearly two months after Bates shared his plans on social media. “I love my city and coming home to do something...
Detroit News
'She's retiring?': UM softball's Hutchins leaves as school's winningest coach in any sport
Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins realized during her career that while winning is important, molding and preparing the young women she coached for their futures was her greatest priority. Hutchins, 65, announced her retirement Wednesday after 38 seasons, her 1,707 victories a record in the sport. She leaves as the...
dbusiness.com
Kirk Gibson Golf Classic 2022
The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s hosted its sixth annual Kirk Gibson Golf Classic on Monday, Aug. 22, at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills. Gibson, a Major League Baseball and Detroit Tigers legend, formed the foundation after his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2015. Over the last five years, the event has raised more than $700,000 to support Parkinson’s patients and to provide research grants to find a cure for the disease. The event included 18 holes of golf, lunch, and a buffet breakfast and dinner. Celebrity golfers included Alan Trammell, Tom Izzo, Larry the Cable Guy, Jimmy Choi, Gibson himself, and more. // Photography by Patrick Gloria.
Cass Tech student Charisse Woods defeats chess grandmaster Maurice Ashley
It's not every day that a group of kids gets to meet royalty. But, sometimes, like magic, they appear. Such was the case for the nearly 50 young people — all chess players — and the adults who accompanied them, just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 19, as they milled about with eager anticipation inside...
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
Detroit News
Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit
One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
candgnews.com
Land added to Sylvan Glen Lake Park in Troy
TROY — The city of Troy recently purchased three parcels of land adjacent to Sylvan Glen Lake Park, on Rochester Road, which will be added to the park land. Department of Public Works Director Kurt Bovensiep said that this new acquisition will be a great addition to the park, adding better park access, more green space, and more land to work with for potential future park developments.
A hipper Hazel Park? Why the longtime blue-collar suburb is experiencing a renaissance
From horse-racing to high-end pop-ups
Detroit News
Detroit's median home price hits $100,000. Here's what's driving the surge
Detroit's housing market marked a milestone in July: For the second straight month, the median sale price in Michigan's largest city was $100,000. That's according to figures from Realcomp, a Farmington Hills firm that tracks housing listings and sales in Michigan. The company's data point to a hot market in Michigan's largest city: the median sale price has climbed 42% in the past year, from $70,000.
Kirk Gibson Golf Classic Returns To Raise Awareness On Parkinson’s Disease
(CBS DETROIT) – Former professional baseball player and Detroit Tiger Kirk Gibson is one of the many former professional athletes in attendance on Monday at the Kirk Gibson Golf Classic to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease. “There’s so many prominent people that have Parkinson’s that don’t step out into the limelight,” said Bill Bucklew. Bucklew is one of the many advocates for Parkinson’s disease who took part in Monday’s golf classic at the Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills. Gibson started the foundation in 2015 following his diagnosis with Parkinson’s, to raise funds for patients and research. “I’ve always been a team-based guy,” he...
