Lincoln Park, MI

candgnews.com

North Macomb County football preview

Senior quarterback Jaiden Sanders looks to command the Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse offense in its potential breakout year. Last season’s record: 7-4. League: Macomb Area Conference Red Division. First game: at Detroit Catholic Central High, 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Continuing its 10-straight playoff appearance streak, Chippewa Valley’s four...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

A look at the top games for the 2022 high school football regular season

David Goricki of The Detroit News runs down his top games to watch for the 2022 high school football season (games listed chronologically). NO. 17 MACOMB DAKOTA VS. NO. 15 BIRMINGHAM BROTHER RICE, 4 P.M. THURSDAY, AT WAYNE STATE. Brother Rice defeated Dakota, 34-21, in the season opener last year...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Longtime assistant Tholl succeeds Hutchins as Michigan softball coach

Just more than an hour after legendary Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement as softball coach on Wednesday afternoon, the Wolverines quickly named her successor. Bonnie Tholl, who had been Hutchins' assistant coach for 29 years, was named Michigan softball's fourth head coach. "The greatest honor of my...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ex-Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, now at Jacksonville State, accuses first opponent of spying

Rich Rodriguez is back as a college football head coach for the first time since 2017, and he has already made headlines before his team’s first game. Rodriguez, the former Michigan head coach from 2008-10, was hired at Jacksonville State in November and accused his team’s first opponent, Stephen F. Austin, of spying leading up to their season-opening matchup on Saturday.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
abc12.com

Grand Blanc's Kate Brody breaks school and Fortress course records

FRANKENMUTH, WJRT (WJRT) - Bobcats' Kate Brody is starting this year off with a bang. She broke the school and Fortress course records at the SVL Pre-Season Tournament Wednesday morning. Brody shoot a 62 with no bogeys and hit every green in regulation. The previous school record was a 65,...
GRAND BLANC, MI
dbusiness.com

Kirk Gibson Golf Classic 2022

The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s hosted its sixth annual Kirk Gibson Golf Classic on Monday, Aug. 22, at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills. Gibson, a Major League Baseball and Detroit Tigers legend, formed the foundation after his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2015. Over the last five years, the event has raised more than $700,000 to support Parkinson’s patients and to provide research grants to find a cure for the disease. The event included 18 holes of golf, lunch, and a buffet breakfast and dinner. Celebrity golfers included Alan Trammell, Tom Izzo, Larry the Cable Guy, Jimmy Choi, Gibson himself, and more. // Photography by Patrick Gloria.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
mmheadlines.org

Touching down 34 miles from Detroit

Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit

One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Land added to Sylvan Glen Lake Park in Troy

TROY — The city of Troy recently purchased three parcels of land adjacent to Sylvan Glen Lake Park, on Rochester Road, which will be added to the park land. Department of Public Works Director Kurt Bovensiep said that this new acquisition will be a great addition to the park, adding better park access, more green space, and more land to work with for potential future park developments.
TROY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit's median home price hits $100,000. Here's what's driving the surge

Detroit's housing market marked a milestone in July: For the second straight month, the median sale price in Michigan's largest city was $100,000. That's according to figures from Realcomp, a Farmington Hills firm that tracks housing listings and sales in Michigan. The company's data point to a hot market in Michigan's largest city: the median sale price has climbed 42% in the past year, from $70,000.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Kirk Gibson Golf Classic Returns To Raise Awareness On Parkinson’s Disease

(CBS DETROIT) – Former professional baseball player and Detroit Tiger Kirk Gibson is one of the many former professional athletes in attendance on Monday at the Kirk Gibson Golf Classic to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease. “There’s so many prominent people that have Parkinson’s that don’t step out into the limelight,” said Bill Bucklew. Bucklew is one of the many advocates for Parkinson’s disease who took part in Monday’s golf classic at the Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills. Gibson started the foundation in 2015 following his diagnosis with Parkinson’s, to raise funds for patients and research. “I’ve always been a team-based guy,” he...
DETROIT, MI

