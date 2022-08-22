Heartland First Responders put their lives on the line everyday to keep us safe, many times without the life-saving equipment they need to keep them safe. That’s why KFVS12 is teaming up with HeroFund USA for Giving Day on September 7th. Your donation on Giving Day can help provide life-saving equipment to Heartland First Responders that they might not otherwise be able to afford.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO