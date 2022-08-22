Read full article on original website
Gov. Parson talks income tax cuts in visit to Bridgeton business
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson continues pressuring lawmakers to cut income tax. The governor has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session on September 6 to hammer out an income tax cut. Until then, he’s buzzing around the state, selling his plan to the people.
Governor Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held this week’s team Kentucky Update on Thursday, August 25. The governor touched on several projects within the state such as flood relief, economic development and COVID-19 and monkeypox updates. ARPA funding. In response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Gov. Beshear is...
John Wood drops out of race for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) – John Wood has dropped out of the race for the U.S. Senate in Missouri. Wood was running as an independent. On Tuesday, he announced he was ending his campaign because former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens did not win the GOP nomination. In an email...
Gov. Beshear calls for special session to address needs of eastern Ky.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers will return to Frankfort to start work on a relief package for eastern Kentucky flood victims. Beshear signed off Tuesday on a special session after reaching an agreement with legislative leaders. “We’ve had productive conversations – not bipartisan, but nonpartisan. We have now reached...
Missouri sued by state’s League of Women Voters, NAACP
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The state of Missouri and Secretary of State John “Jay” Ashcroft are being sued in Cole County Circuit Court by the League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The...
Illinois lawmakers, state police address loophole in FOID clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police faced scrutiny from lawmakers last week surrounding the ability of the Highland Park shooter to get a FOID card months after he was reported as a clear and present danger. State Police filed an administrative rule to address this loophole after the shooting, but members of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules still want answers.
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
Polio outbreak linked to oral vaccine not used in US
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The current strain of polio, which is being detected in New York, did not come from a vaccination given in this country. But now that it is here, we should take precautions. “There is a rebound underway,” Robin Cole, a longtime member of Cape Girardeau’s...
KFVS12 HeroFund Giving Day
Heartland First Responders put their lives on the line everyday to keep us safe, many times without the life-saving equipment they need to keep them safe. That’s why KFVS12 is teaming up with HeroFund USA for Giving Day on September 7th. Your donation on Giving Day can help provide life-saving equipment to Heartland First Responders that they might not otherwise be able to afford.
Candle plant cited for violations after deadly tornadoes
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) - A candle factory where several workers were killed during tornadoes that hit Kentucky in December has been cited for violations of federal labor law. Seven serious offenses are alleged, carrying potential fines of $40,000. Information on the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration website says Mayfield...
Small quake registers in northern St. Francois County, Mo.
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small quake rattled in northeastern St. Francois County on Monday evening, August 23. According to the USGS, just before 5:30 p.m., a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered 3.4 miles northeast of Terre du Lac. The depth of the quake was 7.45 miles. No one...
You may see more hummingbirds the next few weeks, here’s why
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cooler days are ahead for us, and nature is already preparing. Like some species of butterflies, hummingbirds migrate south in the early fall to stay warm. It’s a long trek spanning hundreds or thousands of miles, which can be a lot of flying for a three-inch-long bird.
