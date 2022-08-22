Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Not playing Thursday
Cooks won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. It'll be a third straight week with Cooks held out while QB Davis Mills and most of the other starters play. The 28-year-old wideout should easily lead the Texans in targets again unless he misses a bunch of games, and it might actually help him if WR Nico Collins or TE Brevin Jordan can step up as a legitimate second option. Cooks will open his ninth NFL season with a Week 1 home game against the Colts, likely running most of his routes against veteran corners Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Plays three series
Mariota completed six of his 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in Monday's preseason loss to the Jets. Mariota led the offense on three drives, tallying 10 points. He was effective in different areas of the field, connecting on short attempts but also airing out passes that went for gains of 52 and 39 to Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser, respectively. While rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder also was effective, Mariota reportedly has been the more consistent quarterback in camp and should be the starting quarterback for the Falcons in Week 1.
CBS Sports
Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice
Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
CBS Sports
Giants' David Sills: Tallies 56 yards in preseason debut
Sills corralled five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's preseason victory versus the Bengals. Sills didn't play in New York's first exhibition game last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action for the team's second contest Sunday. The 26-year-old ranked second on the squad in receiving yards and third in receptions in the win. Sills is considered a long shot for a spot on the 53-man roster, so he'll be looking to make another strong impression in the Giants' third and final preseason game against the Jets next weekend.
CBS Sports
Brett Favre thinks the 49ers are making a mistake at quarterback by going with Trey Lance over Jimmy Garoppolo
If there's one quarterback in NFL history who definitely understands what Jimmy Garoppolo is going through right now, it's probably Brett Favre. The former Packers quarterback has been watching the 49ers' situation from afar, and as things stand now, Favre thinks San Francisco is making a mistake at quarterback this year by starting Trey Lance.
CBS Sports
Five things we learned during Steelers training camp: Connor Heyward among Pittsburgh's biggest standouts
Fans got a taste of what fans and media who attended Steelers training camp observed during Pittsburgh's first two preseason games. The good: George Pickens looking like the next Steelers young star receiver and fellow rookie Kenny Pickett's rocket-paced progress. The bad: underperformance on the offensive line, inside and outside linebacker corps.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Requests trade
Mims has requested a trade from the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. With Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios also in the Jets' wide receiver mix, there's not a clear path to steady playing time for Mims, who the team took in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Jets grant Mims' request, the 6-foot-3, 207-pounder could benefit from a change of scenery if he lands in a situation where WR snaps are up for grabs.
CBS Sports
Bills' O.J. Howard: Could lose roster spot
The Bills may consider moving on from Howard depending on his performance in the team's final preseason game Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. Buffalo is not expected to play the majority of its starters against the Panthers on Friday, so Howard's mere presence in this game could indicate that his spot is in jeopardy heading into final roster cuts on Aug. 30. The 2017 first-round pick was expected to serve as the Bills' No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox after he joined the team on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in March following a disappointing final season in Tampa Bay (14-135-1). However, Bucaglia notes that Howard's subpar performance in training camp may allow either Tommy Sweeney or Quintin Morris to earn a spot as one of two tight ends that will make Buffalo's final roster -- a strategy that the team similarly utilized last year with just two rostered tight ends between Knox and Sweeney.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Davante Adams calls Aaron Rodgers the best QB in the NFL: 'He had the Michael Jordan effect'
New Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins had high praise for Aaron Rodgers last month, telling reporters the star quarterback is "on a whole different level" than Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. Now Watkins' big-name predecessor, Davante Adams, is echoing the acclaim. Even after reuniting with longtime friend Derek Carr in Las Vegas, the new Raiders pass catcher told the "Pivot" podcast Tuesday that Rodgers remains the NFL's best signal-caller, and that his "Michael Jordan effect" fueled Green Bay.
Report: Bills can cut P Matt Araiza, but no discipline will come from NFL
On Thursday, a civil lawsuit emerged alleging that Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and two San Diego State football players gang-raped a 17-year-old girl in 2021. The horrific incident allegedly occurred last season at an off-campus party, with names and details only now coming to light. While Araiza has yet...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel addresses Mike Gesicki trade rumors, says tight end hasn't listened to 'random noise'
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has been working hard this offseason learning a new offensive system, and even received extended playing time this preseason. Recently, his name was reportedly brought up in trade talks with other teams. Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed those reports about Gesicki, who's playing on the franchise tag for 2022 after both sides failed to reach a long-term extension this summer.
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Could be ready soon
Shepard (Achilles) has a chance to be activated from the PUP list before Week 1, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. If he isn't activated before Week 1, the veteran slot receiver will be ineligible for the Giants' first four games. Activation therefore would imply that the team expects him to be ready at some point in September, if not for the regular-season opener. There's some question about Shepard's role and usage even if he's cleared soon, as rookie second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson has been the No. 3 receiver and main slot guy with the first-team offense this summer. If that continues, Shepard could still get on the field as a sub for starters Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, a duo that's long on talent but perhaps short on durability and consistency. Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record believes Shepard has a shot to be ready for Week 1.
CBS Sports
Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Set to claim roster spot
Seals-Jones (undisclosed) should claim a roster spot heading into the 2022 campaign, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The tight end hasn't practiced since the second day of camp while dealing with an unspecified injury, but he seems all but guaranteed to make the final roster after signing with New York in March. There's no word on if Seals-Jones will be healthy for the start of the year, but he will in all likelihood split reps with Daniel Bellinger on the Giants' offense when he returns to the field.
CBS Sports
Rays' Mike Zunino: Rebounding well from TOS surgery
Zunino (shoulder) said Thursday that he feels symptom-free and believes he'll be fully cleared in advance of spring training after undergoing thoracic syndrome surgery July 28, Steve Carney of MLB.com reports. Zunino won't return from the 60-day injured list in 2022, but he could be cleared to begin baseball activities...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Sitting out third straight game
Carlson remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Carlson didn't play in the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader and sat out Wednesday's 7-1 loss, so his continued absence from the lineup for the series finale could indicate that he's dealing with some sort of physical issue. At this stage, the Cardinals haven't indicated that Carlson is dealing with an injury, but manager Oliver Marmol could shed more light on the situation before or after Thursday's contest. Tyler O'Neill will draw a third straight start in center field in Carlson's stead.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Won't be back Wednesday
Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with...
