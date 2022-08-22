ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jazz Reject Low-Ball Knicks Trade Offer for Donovan Mitchell

What did the Jazz say no to?

The Utah Jazz have reportedly rejected the New York Knicks' offer of Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, additional salary, and five first-round picks (two unprotected), according to Shams Charania of The Athletic .

It was reported by Charania last week that the two franchises had resumed talks, but if this is what New York feels is fair, then we could be here awhile.

Jazz executive Danny Ainge was able to extract three unprotected and one top-five protected pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves along with a pick swap in Rudy Gobert trade. The Jazz were also able to get three young prospects (Jarred Vanderbilt, Walker Kessler (2022 first round), and Leandro Balmero (2021 first round).

The feeling around the league is that the Timberwolves overpaid for Gobert and have set unrealistic expectations on what compensation should be for All-Star talent.

The Jazz perspective could be that Mitchell should be able to get back equal or more than what Gobert was able to fetch. Mitchell is a younger player by five years, and is owed less money on his current deal ($15 million less over the next three years.)

Also, the Knicks would have a great shot at re-signing the three-time All-Star, who will still be in his prime heading into his next contract. On the other hand, Gobert has a $46 million player option in 2025-26 at the age of 34. That’s a lot of money for a player that will be past his prime.

When you factor in the current contracts and the ages of the two players, Mitchell is a more valuable asset.

The Knicks have a lot more to offer, but they may stay put until the Jazz are able to bring another team to the negotiating table. The Jazz have Mitchell under contract for three more years and can be patient as well.

It’s a recipe for a stalemate, and these talks may drag on well into the season.

Stay tuned.

