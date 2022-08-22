Fisherman wins tournament at Falls Lake

Chuck Simpkins holds up his two biggest fish of the day, which helped him win his second tournament of the season. Marty Simpkins | The Wake Weekly

CREEDMOOR — Fisherman Chuck Simpkins won his second fishing tournament of the season after catching four fish weighing 14.78 pounds at Falls Lake Saturday.

Simpkins is part of the BNB Bassmasters fishing league, which holds fishing tournaments once a month all over the state. This is their seventh tournament of the year.

Simpkins caught his biggest fish, a bass weighing 6.5 pounds on a Texas Rig worm lure with an Abu Garcia Veritas rod around 1:30 p.m. He also caught a second fish slightly smaller, which helped him get over the edge of second place Jason Everwine.

The top four fishermen of the tournament, from left, Chuck Simpkins, Jason Everwine, Billy Vierra and Bryce Lyons. Marty Simpkins | The Wake Weekly

Simpkins finished the day with 40 points after his total weigh-in was 14.78 pounds and Everwine came in second with 39 points with five fish totaling 14.27 pounds.

“It feels awesome to win this tournament,” Simpkins said. “All these guys here are good fishermen. They are tough to beat.”

Everwine won the award for biggest fish with a 6.73-pound bass. He said he caught the fish on a Shaky Head lure on a St. Croix Bass Mojo rod around 2 p.m.

“I wasn’t really confident going into the tournament today,” Everwine said. “I just got lucky. I feel good finishing second place.”

Billy Vierra came in third place with one fish totaling 5.68 pounds and Bryce Lyons finished fourth with two fish totaling 5.54 pounds.

Everwine is the current overall leader in points for the BNB Bassmasters league with 269 points. He has caught 27 fish this year weighing a grand total of 79.87 pounds. Simpkins is second with 262 points with 22 fish weighing a grand total of 62.8 pounds. The fishermen have three more tournaments left in the season until a Bassmaster is crowned in November.

Jason Everwine holds up the biggest fish of the tournament in his left hand. Marty Simpkins | The Wake Weekly

