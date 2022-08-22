ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creedmoor, NC

Fisherman wins tournament at Falls Lake

By Marty Simpkins
The Wake Weekly
The Wake Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39TxEe_0hQgXOp700
Chuck Simpkins holds up his two biggest fish of the day, which helped him win his second tournament of the season. Marty Simpkins | The Wake Weekly

CREEDMOOR — Fisherman Chuck Simpkins won his second fishing tournament of the season after catching four fish weighing 14.78 pounds at Falls Lake Saturday.

Simpkins is part of the BNB Bassmasters fishing league, which holds fishing tournaments once a month all over the state. This is their seventh tournament of the year.

Simpkins caught his biggest fish, a bass weighing 6.5 pounds on a Texas Rig worm lure with an Abu Garcia Veritas rod around 1:30 p.m. He also caught a second fish slightly smaller, which helped him get over the edge of second place Jason Everwine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8r5l_0hQgXOp700
The top four fishermen of the tournament, from left, Chuck Simpkins, Jason Everwine, Billy Vierra and Bryce Lyons. Marty Simpkins | The Wake Weekly

Simpkins finished the day with 40 points after his total weigh-in was 14.78 pounds and Everwine came in second with 39 points with five fish totaling 14.27 pounds.

“It feels awesome to win this tournament,” Simpkins said. “All these guys here are good fishermen. They are tough to beat.”

Everwine won the award for biggest fish with a 6.73-pound bass. He said he caught the fish on a Shaky Head lure on a St. Croix Bass Mojo rod around 2 p.m.

“I wasn’t really confident going into the tournament today,” Everwine said. “I just got lucky. I feel good finishing second place.”

Billy Vierra came in third place with one fish totaling 5.68 pounds and Bryce Lyons finished fourth with two fish totaling 5.54 pounds.

Everwine is the current overall leader in points for the BNB Bassmasters league with 269 points. He has caught 27 fish this year weighing a grand total of 79.87 pounds. Simpkins is second with 262 points with 22 fish weighing a grand total of 62.8 pounds. The fishermen have three more tournaments left in the season until a Bassmaster is crowned in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7kqs_0hQgXOp700
Jason Everwine holds up the biggest fish of the tournament in his left hand. Marty Simpkins | The Wake Weekly

The post Fisherman wins tournament at Falls Lake first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
warrenrecord.com

Bald eagle found near Warrenton continues to recuperate

Wildlife rehabilitators Anthony and Kristye Newell Steed of Newell Farms Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Warrenton are working to nurse a bald eagle back to health after the majestic bird was found on Ridgeway Warrenton Road a little over a week ago. The large bird was picked up on Aug. 14...
WARRENTON, NC
southhillenterprise.com

Mecklenburg Begins a New Era; Phoenix Open Season at Brunswick on Friday

Mecklenburg County High School varsity football coach Kelvin Hutcheson said he wants his debut Phoenix team to set the tone for the new era of athletics in the county. “We want to lay a foundation for Mecklenburg County High School and for all of our sports,” he said last week during media day. “We’ve got to go beyond where we have been previously with the two schools. It starts with us.”
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WRAL News

Professional Bull Riders to open Cowboy Bar in Cary

Cary, N.C. — Cary's new Fenton Development is going country. Hines, Columbia Development, Live! Hospitality & Entertainment and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) announced Wednesday that PBR Cowboy Bar will be opening in the development in the first half of 2023. PBR Cowboy Bar will be located in a 4,300...
CARY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Creedmoor, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Linus Fishing#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Falls Lake#Fisherman#Fishing Tournament#Abu Garcia
WRAL News

Johnston County food hall opens Friday

FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Speedway Digest

J.D. McDuffie Day Mural Unveiling

J.D. McDuffie’s legacy lives on, through his fans. Throughout his four decades racing against NASCAR's best, John Delphus "J.D." McDuffie proudly carried the name of his hometown on the side of his iconic No. 70 racecar. Sanford, North Carolina will honor McDuffie with a mural on 329 Carthage Street....
SANFORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
thenewsprogress.com

Mecklenburg County Deed Transfers through July 2022

Tony Bradley Anderson to Russell E. Jackson for 2 parcels in the Lacrosse district for $20,000. Gus L. Andrews, III to William G. Buck, Jr. for parcel C 1.30 acres in the Clarksville district for $34,000. Roy L. Bastian to Donald R. Henkel for lot 1 Farris A. Jaber section...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
ourstate.com

The Old House on the Hill

The dilapidated mansion on Boylan Avenue had long caught Sarah Kunz’s eye during her daily commutes into Raleigh’s Warehouse District. When she started dating Jeff Shepherd, she made sure that the two would stroll by it together. She wanted to gauge whether he saw in this old house what she did.
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Beloved Raleigh jazz club closes its doors

Raleigh, N.C. — After more than a decade in business, cocktail bar and jazz club C. Grace has closed its doors. Catrina Godwin opened the business in November 2011. She announced the closure of C. Grace and its companion upstairs bar, the Empress Room, on Monday. "To all the...
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke commit lands refreshing NIL opportunity

Duke basketball commit Jared McCain's advanced NIL portfolio already included footwear and bling via partnerships with Crocs, Cernucci, and Kay Jewelers. But per Pete Nakos of On3, the Centennial High School (Calif.) senior is now entering the beverage game by signing on as "the first brand ...
DURHAM, NC
The Wake Weekly

The Wake Weekly

Wake Forest, NC
1K+
Followers
590
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/wakeweekly

Comments / 0

Community Policy