The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
Cola Beale to appear in Virginia Beach court on murder, arson charges
Beale has been charged with the murder of three people in total throughout Virginia Beach and Norfolk. Today, he faces a preliminary hearing for two of them.
Literary Hub
The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.
Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
WAVY News 10
Man accused of killing Virginia Beach woman Marie Covington due in court Thursday
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Gary Morton the man charged in the death of Virginia Beach mother Marie Covington, is set to appear in Norfolk General District Court this morning for an arraignment. The 43-year-old is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. Covington’s family reported her...
WAVY News 10
Scanner enthusiasts and journalists must adjust after Virginia Beach PD encryption
Scanner transmission is critical to covering breaking news. It was over the airwaves that 10 On Your Side first got wind of the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.
WAVY News 10
Juvenile shot on Teach Street in Hampton
A juvenile male was sent to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday night in Hampton. Read more: https://bit.ly/3AKW8LN. Governor Youngkin tours black owned businesses in …. Man testified about conversation with suspect in …. How safe is your school? Investigating local school …. Suspect in death of VB woman makes...
VB Police announce internal investigation into handling of Marie Covington case
Virginia Beach Police have opened an inquiry into the timeline of the department's response and reporting on the missing woman that was found dead in Norfolk.
Trial starts for man accused of killing ODU student
Javon Doyle pled not guilty in a Norfolk courtroom Wednesday morning and faces first-degree murder charges related to the death of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings.
Virginia Beach couple responsible for largest coupon scam in U.S. history to appear on ABC series 'The Con'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 26, 2022. A Virginia Beach couple who was sentenced to prison last year for a multi-million dollar coupon scam that impacted multiple businesses will be featured in an ABC primetime series on August 25.
13newsnow.com
Remembering Rosa: Woman hit, killed in Virginia Beach crash was a leader in the Hampton Roads Filipino community
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A driver is accused of hitting two people who were walking in a crosswalk near Constitution Drive at Virginia Beach Town Center. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Monday. Rosa Blanco, 76, died from her injuries, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Over...
Loved ones learn about the man who allegedly killed Virginia Beach mother of 4
Court documents say Wednesday night Gary Morton was driving Covington's car when he abducted her from her home on Thalia Trace drive.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia
Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
Portsmouth residents claim miscommunication over rental relief is leading to evictions
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — People who live at a Portsmouth apartment complex claim they are facing eviction after a miscommunication over rental relief assistance. Lekesha Johnson said her sister is facing eviction at Stone Ridge apartments and so are many of her neighbors. “We got 75 people that’s being evicted,"...
Woman accused of shooting co-worker at Virginia Beach business
Officers were called to a business in the 1700 block of Potters Road at 1:18 a.m. on August 20.
3 charged after man robbed, assaulted in Virginia Beach
The crime happened August 24 just before 7 p.m., in the 3600 block of Chase Court, police said.
Delivery driver carjacked in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was carjacked while making a delivery over the weekend in Virginia Beach.
Gloucester County Virginia, Gloucester county town in United Kingdom, join up for 'Gloucester Day'
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that first aired in June 2022. If you live in Gloucester, Virginia, more than once you've had to pronounce "Gloucester" for someone reading the name on paper, and more than once you've had to say "No, not the one in Massachusetts."
'Distraction is the enemy of education' | Virginia Beach School Board votes to ban cellphones in class
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students in Virginia Beach are now limited when and where they can use their cellphones. Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said the goal is to cut down on distractions in the classrooms. "We can see in the research we need to eliminate that. But beyond that,...
cbs19news
Former officer pleads no contest after son fatally shot self
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) -- A former police officer in Virginia has pleaded no contest to a charge related to his toddler son accidentally shooting himself with his father's service weapon. The 2-year-old died after the October shooting. The Daily Press reported Monday that former Newport News police officer Stefhone...
WAVY News 10
Police respond to shots fired call at James City County 7-Eleven
According to police, officers responded to the call of shots fired around 12:40 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located on 4840 Longhill Road. When officers arrived on the scene, all parties involved had left the scene. Read more: https://bit.ly/3RewWmx.
WAVY News 10
Man sentenced for deadly domestic violence case in Newport News
A MAN ACCUSED OF MURDERING A WOMAN IN 2020 WILL SPEND MORE THAN TWO DECADES BEHIND BARS. Man sentenced for deadly domestic violence case in …. Virginia Beach business owner arrested on sex crimes. Police respond to shots fired call at James City …. Juvenile shot on Teach Street in...
