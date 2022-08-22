US Women’s National team roster set for Kansas City match, but Current left out

Vlatko Andonovski named his 23-player roster for the US Women’s National Team’s upcoming friendly at Children’s Mercy Park at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 3.

While the roster might contain some familiar faces, Andonovski did not call in any players from the Kansas City Current, who are on an 11-match unbeaten streak.

The roster is the same squad Andonovski used during the CONCACAF W Championship this summer in which the USWNT qualified for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“All the players on the roster performed well in Mexico at qualifying and have carried that form for their clubs, so we’ll continue the process of growing as a team with this group in what will be two challenging games against Nigeria,” Andonovski said. “Preparing for the World Cup is a long process, and I’ve been very happy with how our team understands that process, is willing to do the work, and is making positive strides every camp to get us to where we want to be next summer.”

Some of the more popular names on the roster are Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, and Lindsey Horan. Here is the full list:

GOALKEEPERS: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS: Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC); Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC)

Andonovski said some of the players on the roster haven’t been on NWSL teams in the best form, adding that there is still trust in how they have performed in the USWNT environment.

“There may be a point where we feel like somebody doesn’t deserve to be in our camp but as of right now we trust them,” Andonovski said. “They are all good players, they are all young players, players with a lot of potential that we believe will help us be successful going forward.”

AD Franch has played for the USWNT before, and her stellar play has saved the Current multiple times this season.

Andonovski acknowledged the strength of her play, saying it comes down to little details as to why players did not get a call up.

“It’s little things, little details that make the difference, that get you from the pool to get a call-up,” Andonovski said.