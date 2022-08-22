The West Plains Chamber of commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting last week for three businesses in one location: The Heights, Rio Burrito, and Osage Coffee. The Heights Apartments is a complex located on Hubert Redburn Drive. Originally open to applicants in August 2021, The Heights currently has around 200 tenants. These apartments are owned by The Dels Corp, whose stated mission is to create inclusive, eco-friendly studio apartments. With rents starting at $550 per month, the apartments offer with water, electricity, a refrigerator, internet, and a convection oven with burners.

WEST PLAINS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO