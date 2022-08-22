Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Native trees, shrubs available from Licking’s MDC State Forest Nursery
Need trees and shrubs for your landscape? Go native with tree and shrub seedlings from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Native trees and shrubs can help improve wildlife habitat and soil and water conservation while also improving the appearance and value of private property. MDC’s George O. White State...
lakeexpo.com
houstonherald.com
Missouri Ozarks Community Health receives grant to aid COVID-19 response
Missouri Ozarks Community Health recently received $65,000 in grant funding to provide support for its COVID-19 response and treatment capacity. The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Missouri Ozarks Community Health was one of 27 centers in Missouri to receive the funding. “We’re excited to receive this...
houstonherald.com
New student pickup guidelines announced at Houston
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. New student pickup guidelines were announced at the Houston School District to alleviate traffic congestion. Drivers are asked not to lineup on streets more than 5 minutes before classes dismiss. Here are lineup times: Early...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
howellcountynews.com
"The Height" of Efficiency Living
The West Plains Chamber of commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting last week for three businesses in one location: The Heights, Rio Burrito, and Osage Coffee. The Heights Apartments is a complex located on Hubert Redburn Drive. Originally open to applicants in August 2021, The Heights currently has around 200 tenants. These apartments are owned by The Dels Corp, whose stated mission is to create inclusive, eco-friendly studio apartments. With rents starting at $550 per month, the apartments offer with water, electricity, a refrigerator, internet, and a convection oven with burners.
houstonherald.com
Suspect posts bond in Texas County murder case
The suspect in a Texas County cold-case murder is free on bond. Tommie K. Whetzell, 63, of Liberal, is free following an hearing Tuesday that saw bond set at either $250,000 cash or surety. Whetzell, is charged with first-degree murder of Ricky Luebbert, 42, of Tyrone. The suspect earlier had been held without bond.
houstonherald.com
Report: Medical mission had big impact on region
The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) announced its partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) resulted in more than $1.1 million in estimated value of services at no cost to the 2,920 patients cared for during the western Kentucky, south-central Missouri and southern Illinois Wellness Missions. In south-central Missouri, the...
houstonherald.com
Dablemont gives update on museum project to feature Piney River
I have long dreamed of creating a museum about the Big Piney River I loved so much, and bringing back to life the people who lived in the region I grew up in. I never thought it could happen. There just wasn’t a way to come up with the money needed when I was young. But that has changed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonherald.com
Vehicle strikes Amish buggy at Hartshorn
A vehicle collided with an Amish buggy Thursday morning on Highway KK near Hartshorn, authorities said. The crash resulted in the highway blocked. A full emergency response was under way following the call. One person was being airlifted from a landing zone.
Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored
The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Carl Morgan
A visitation for Carl Morgan, 90, of Elk Creek, is 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, with military honors following the visitation at 3 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date at Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn. Send an online condolence.
houstonherald.com
CARL WILLBURN MORGAN
Carl Willburn Morgan, 90, was born Aug. 18, 1932, at Raymondville, Mo., to Byrd and Anna Richie Morgan. He passed away Aug. 21, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo. He married Marilyn Knight on July 16, 1959, and they had eight children: Hazel, Keith, Debra, Roberta, Lorn,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houstonherald.com
Two fire departments respond to structure fire
Two fire departments were called Monday evening to a reported trailer house fire in the 14600 block of Kimble Drive. Licking and Edgar Springs responded.
houstonherald.com
‘Cold Justice’ episode featuring Texas County case to air next month
The Oxygen network’s true crime series “Cold Justice” returns with Season 7 in September, and episode 2 featuring an investigation into a Texas County murder case from 2007 is set for Sept. 10. Season 7 of Cold Justice will include six new episodes beginning Saturday, Sept. 3...
houstonherald.com
JAMES “RUSTY” RUSSELL HOYLE
James “Rusty” Russell Hoyle, 75, of Cabool, Mo., passed away on Aug. 20, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on July 22, 1947, in Texas County, the son of Robert and Doris (Butts) Hoyle. Rusty went to school in St....
Ex-boyfriend charged in woman’s death in rural Missouri
A man and his father face criminal charges in his ex-girlfriend's death Monday morning in rural Missouri.
houstonherald.com
Cabool man arrested after attempted burglary, car theft
A Cabool man faces several charges after he crashed a vehicle in a field and then allegedly attempted to burglarize a home and steal another vehicle. On Tuesday, a Douglas County deputy responded to the call about the crash. Before he arrived, a burglary and vehicle theft was relayed. On...
myozarksonline.com
Two Injured in Friday Afternoon Crash in Wright County
Two motorists were seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon on Highway 5, two miles north of Grovespring. The highway patrol says a 2000 GMC Sierra, driven by 40-year-old David M. Colliler of Lebanon crossed the highway centerline and struck the front of a 2005 Kenworth tractor trailer rig, driven by 71-year-old Jerry L. Friend of Hartville.
houstonherald.com
Rig overturns, hurting driver
A Pomona man sustained moderate injuries Wednesday afternoon in a crash four miles west of Willow Springs on Highway AM. Troopers said James E. Douglas, 70, was driving a westbound 1999 Peterbilt 377 that ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the highway and overturned.
houstonherald.com
Beulah man charged with manslaughter over woman’s death
A Beulah man faces felony charges in connection to the death of a woman at Phelps County’s Cedar Ridge Ranch settlement, according to documents filed in circuit court. Michael D. Billingsley, 37, is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse. He was incarcerated in the Phelps County Jail with no bond issued. Beulah is just north of the Texas County line.
Comments / 0