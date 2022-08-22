ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Point/Counterpoint: Will rent control solve housing crisis?

Rent control policies and regulations, long the domain of big cities like New York and San Francisco, have made their way to Florida. The Orange County Commission, in Orlando, recently approved placing a rent control referendum on the November ballot. The measure includes putting a ban on rent increases that outpace inflation. Similar rent control referendums failed earlier this month to get on the November ballot in in St. Petersburg and Tampa. But rent control advocates vow to continue to push for rent control in the region and beyond. Leaders on both sides of the debate lay out their arguments here.
ORLANDO, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

How home prices once surged in Florida, creating new boomtowns

Data: Redfin analysis of HMDA data; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Skye Witley/AxiosThe pandemic-fueled phenomenon of remote white collar workers, suddenly free to work from home, leveraging their higher salaries to buy homes in cheaper areas, dramatically changed Florida's west coast.The big picture: All those remote workers drove up home prices in formerly inexpensive areas, turning Cape Coral and others into "pandemic boomtowns," Axios Markets' Emily Peck reports. Rents surged, too.On the flip side: In Tampa, a big chunk of home sellers dropped their asking price in July as the housing market cooled.State of play: These booms aren't busting, per se,...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Committee cancels RFQ for Albert Whitted studies

The city will no longer entertain the proposals submitted to determine the future uses at the 100-acre site of the Albert Whitted Airport – at least for now. During a Wednesday evaluation committee meeting, the members unanimously voted to cancel the solicitations to select separate consultants to evaluate non-aviation and aviation uses at the airfield as the request for qualifications (RFQ) garnered very few responses and the scope could be further refined.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary

Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Incredible Fort de Soto Beach in Florida

Fort de Soto is a huge park in Florida with miles and miles of playgrounds and magnificent beaches. They consist of several interconnected islands located at the southernmost tip of St. Peter's Beach and St. Petersburg. The islands once served as a fortress, hence their name. There are still mortars and cannons, which we can see, in some of the fortifications.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Top 10 Paying Jobs In Tampa Bay – How Do You Get That Gig?

Top 10 Paying Jobs In Tampa Bay – How Do You Get That Gig? Not too hard to figure out whos might get the biggest salaries. I’m betting you already know. Tech Nerds and Health Professionals make some pretty good bucks in the Tampa Bay area just like anywhere else. The top earners make a salary of about $342,000 a year. Nice, right? That’s way over the Tampa Bay median household income of $55,634. School bus monitors and fast food workers were on the lowest pay scale making about $40,000 each. Bottom line as you’ll see below, if you want to make the biggest bucks in the bay area, maybe go to med school. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows adding the title “Physician” is key to breaking in the the top 10 of the biggest salaries in the Tampa-St. Pete-Clearwater area. Source TBBJ.
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa seniors step back into service

TAMPA, Fla. — It was more than a year and a half ago that the state of Florida made a big push to make COVID-19 vaccines readily available to seniors. Now, after the vaccines and booster shots, many seniors say they are comfortable going back to everyday living. What...
TAMPA, FL
In These Times

In These Times

Chicago, IL
In These Times, an independent, nonprofit magazine, is dedicated to advancing democracy and economic justice, informing movements for a more humane world, and providing an accessible forum for debate about the policies that shape our future.

 http://inthesetimes.com/

