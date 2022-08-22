Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"TaxBuzzHillsborough County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
businessobserverfl.com
Point/Counterpoint: Will rent control solve housing crisis?
Rent control policies and regulations, long the domain of big cities like New York and San Francisco, have made their way to Florida. The Orange County Commission, in Orlando, recently approved placing a rent control referendum on the November ballot. The measure includes putting a ban on rent increases that outpace inflation. Similar rent control referendums failed earlier this month to get on the November ballot in in St. Petersburg and Tampa. But rent control advocates vow to continue to push for rent control in the region and beyond. Leaders on both sides of the debate lay out their arguments here.
How home prices once surged in Florida, creating new boomtowns
Data: Redfin analysis of HMDA data; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Skye Witley/AxiosThe pandemic-fueled phenomenon of remote white collar workers, suddenly free to work from home, leveraging their higher salaries to buy homes in cheaper areas, dramatically changed Florida's west coast.The big picture: All those remote workers drove up home prices in formerly inexpensive areas, turning Cape Coral and others into "pandemic boomtowns," Axios Markets' Emily Peck reports. Rents surged, too.On the flip side: In Tampa, a big chunk of home sellers dropped their asking price in July as the housing market cooled.State of play: These booms aren't busting, per se,...
WESH
One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
stpetecatalyst.com
Committee cancels RFQ for Albert Whitted studies
The city will no longer entertain the proposals submitted to determine the future uses at the 100-acre site of the Albert Whitted Airport – at least for now. During a Wednesday evaluation committee meeting, the members unanimously voted to cancel the solicitations to select separate consultants to evaluate non-aviation and aviation uses at the airfield as the request for qualifications (RFQ) garnered very few responses and the scope could be further refined.
Click10.com
Gov. DeSantis announces SunPass savings for thousands of Florida commuters
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced toll relief for thousands of commuters on Thursday. During a news conference in Orlando, DeSantis said that drivers on Florida’s Turnpike, Sawgrass Expressway and the Alligator Alley will be eligible for a SunPass credit. The credit will also apply to...
The Best Places to Live in Florida, According to Data Analytics
Michael Rivera, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's no shortage of lists analyzing the best places to live in Florida because there is arguably no shortage of people who want to live in Florida.
Florida’s homeowner’s insurance crisis hits The Villages
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — For the last two decades Steve and Alice Smith have enjoyed their quiet retiree life in “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown”, better known as The Villages. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s nice here, everyone gets to know each other, we’ve...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
stpetecatalyst.com
Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary
Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
Miami New Times
Hot Take: Experts Say Long-Range Forecast for Hotter South Florida May Be Optimistic
Summer is winding down in Miami, but the blistering hot days are not. On August 18, the heat index in Miami — or the "feels like" temperature, if you prefer — hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit, according to data from the National Weather Service. Days of similar extreme heat...
tourcounsel.com
The Incredible Fort de Soto Beach in Florida
Fort de Soto is a huge park in Florida with miles and miles of playgrounds and magnificent beaches. They consist of several interconnected islands located at the southernmost tip of St. Peter's Beach and St. Petersburg. The islands once served as a fortress, hence their name. There are still mortars and cannons, which we can see, in some of the fortifications.
3 Tampa Bay area restaurants named to ‘most iconic’ in Florida list
Three Tampa Bay area restaurants have been named to a travel blog's "12 Most Iconic Restaurants in Florida" list.
First Night St. Petersburg canceled due to lack of financial support
First Night St. Petersburg has been canceled this year due to a lack of financial support.
St. Augustine restaurant ranked "15 Most Beautiful Restaurants in U.S"
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It's been two decades since Bernard and Vivian De Raad took over Cap's On the Water. “We had a vision of doing something else with a fish camp because there were so many fish camps in Florida already with crab traps and fish nets on the wall. We wanted to elevate the experience a little bit," De Raad said.
995qyk.com
Top 10 Paying Jobs In Tampa Bay – How Do You Get That Gig?
Top 10 Paying Jobs In Tampa Bay – How Do You Get That Gig? Not too hard to figure out whos might get the biggest salaries. I’m betting you already know. Tech Nerds and Health Professionals make some pretty good bucks in the Tampa Bay area just like anywhere else. The top earners make a salary of about $342,000 a year. Nice, right? That’s way over the Tampa Bay median household income of $55,634. School bus monitors and fast food workers were on the lowest pay scale making about $40,000 each. Bottom line as you’ll see below, if you want to make the biggest bucks in the bay area, maybe go to med school. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows adding the title “Physician” is key to breaking in the the top 10 of the biggest salaries in the Tampa-St. Pete-Clearwater area. Source TBBJ.
Bay News 9
Tampa seniors step back into service
TAMPA, Fla. — It was more than a year and a half ago that the state of Florida made a big push to make COVID-19 vaccines readily available to seniors. Now, after the vaccines and booster shots, many seniors say they are comfortable going back to everyday living. What...
Lesbian turned Bi Esposito wins Republican nomination to face Engelhart in November
Who will be the voice of the new Florida House District 77?. Voters will decide in November when Republican Tiffany Esposito and Democrat Eric Engelhart face off. Esposito won the Republican primary nomination Tuesday with 71 percent of the vote, according to Lee County Elections. Her opponent, Ford O’Connell, got 29 percent.
Hillsborough, Pasco vote on property tax increases
Voters in Hillsborough and Pasco counties have more than candidates to decide. Instead, they'll also have to vote yes or no on some project funds for the future.
$3.7M approved in funding for St. Pete affordable housing projects
St. Petersburg City Council approved $3.7 million in funding for affordable housing on August 18, according to a statement released Wednesday morning.
