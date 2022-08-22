Top 10 Paying Jobs In Tampa Bay – How Do You Get That Gig? Not too hard to figure out whos might get the biggest salaries. I’m betting you already know. Tech Nerds and Health Professionals make some pretty good bucks in the Tampa Bay area just like anywhere else. The top earners make a salary of about $342,000 a year. Nice, right? That’s way over the Tampa Bay median household income of $55,634. School bus monitors and fast food workers were on the lowest pay scale making about $40,000 each. Bottom line as you’ll see below, if you want to make the biggest bucks in the bay area, maybe go to med school. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows adding the title “Physician” is key to breaking in the the top 10 of the biggest salaries in the Tampa-St. Pete-Clearwater area. Source TBBJ.

