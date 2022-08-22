FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — City Leaders in Franklin are trying to figure how to put together the funding for a new city hall. The new city hall would be located on the historic square across the street from the current courthouse. It would be close to 90,000 square feet, 3 stories tall and would also include a new park with space for memorials and water features. The cost would be between $84 to $101 million dollars. Some alderman are very caution about the plan.

