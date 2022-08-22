Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Home destroyed by fire in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Montgomery County home was engulfed in flames early Tues morning. At 4:33 a.m, Montgomery County Fire Service (MCFS) responded to a structure fire on Smith Place Road in the Cunningham community. When MCFS arrived the structure was fully overwhelmed by the fire. No...
fox17.com
Relief for Sumner County drivers expected with Vietnam Vets widening
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Driving into Nashville from Sumner County could become a bit easier in the coming years thanks to an expansion of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard, otherwise known as SR386. Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary says construction on widening the highly used route could start in 2024. Mayor Clary provided the following statement...
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
Body found wrapped in blanket in Hermitage neighborhood
Officers were called to the intersection of Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road around 6:30 a.m.
WTVCFOX
Former Tennessee high school booster club president indicted on theft and forgery
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
fox17.com
Alderman expresses concern for funding new Franklin City Hall
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — City Leaders in Franklin are trying to figure how to put together the funding for a new city hall. The new city hall would be located on the historic square across the street from the current courthouse. It would be close to 90,000 square feet, 3 stories tall and would also include a new park with space for memorials and water features. The cost would be between $84 to $101 million dollars. Some alderman are very caution about the plan.
WSMV
Man arrested for setting tree on fire outside Nashville Rescue Mission
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for setting a tree on fire outside of the Rescue Mission in Nashville on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, 35-year-old Deondre Garrett was asked to leave the Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street a few days prior due to an incident with another resident. Garrett told officers he was unhappy about being thrown out because he had nowhere else to go.
WSMV
Off-duty Robertson Co. Deputy life-flighted to VUMC, in critical condition
CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) - An off-duty Robertson County corrections deputy was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. Cross Plains Fire Chief Tommy Jackson told Smokey Barn News the off-duty deputy was driving near Bethlehem Road around 7:10 p.m....
murfreesboro.com
BOLO: Porch Pirate in Murfreesboro
Do you know this man? Property crimes detectives need help identifying this person of interest in multiple porch pirate theft cases. Four victims at the 3343 Memorial Apartments filed reports about packages being stolen from outside their apartment doors. There are potentially four additional victims. The person of interest was seen with a dog. If you feel you are a victim or know who this individual is, contact Detective Dwight Whitaker at 629-201-5636 with helpful tips.
Overturned Vehicle on I-65N Causing Major Backups in Williamson County
If you are traveling on I-65 North in the Spring Hill area, you may experience a major slowdown. An overturned vehicle is causing a slowdown and some lane closures. TDOT SmartWay reports that the accident happened at 2:40am Thursday morning and the Northbound left lane is blocked and left shoulder is blocked.
Tennessee woman involved in ongoing phone scam turns herself in
The woman sought for her involvement in an ongoing phone scam has turned herself in.
fox17.com
Suspect wanted by police for a spree of robberies in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police released photos of a man wanted for trying to rob a bank Wednesday and is suspected in robbing two other businesses in Nashville during the past week. The suspect tried to rob the 5/3 Bank on Wedgewood Ave. but he left without any money....
fox17.com
One hurt in stabbing on West End Avenue Wednesday
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after being stabbed on Wednesday. The stabbing happened around 10:47 on the 2600 block of West End Avenue. Metro Nashville Police say that a suspect is in custody.
fox17.com
Overturned semi closes I-40 Westbound in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — An overturned tractor trailer caused the I-40 Westbound to close Wednesday morning near New Middleton. The crash was reported by TDOT at 5:41 a.m. at mile marker 251. Westbound traffic is affected with roadway closed and traffic being diverted to alternate routes. Eastbound traffic...
WSMV
One person shot at Bellevue apartment complex
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a West Nashville apartment complex on Thursday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Forest Park apartment complex on Highway 70 in Bellevue. More than 16 bullet casings were found at...
WSMV
Argument ends in stabbing at Centennial Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning. According to police at the scene, a man and a woman were in argument that escalated, ultimately leading to the woman stabbing the man. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday on West End Avenue, near a cluster of homeless tents in Centennial Park.
wgnsradio.com
Road Rage Shooting Incident on I-24 in Rutherford County Remains Under Investigation
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what has been labeled as a road rage shooting. The incident took place this past Friday morning at 12:37 AM. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a tractor trailer truck driver was fortunate to escape injury when the driver of an SUV allegedly fired one round into the cab of his truck. The shooting occurred near the 70-mile-marker on Interstate 24 East, heading toward Chattanooga, sheriff’s deputies reported. The 70-mile-marker is the Almaville Road interchange in Smyrna.
WSMV
Franklin Police Officer suffers severe heart attack abroad, family asks community for help
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer is trying to return home from out of the country after suffering a heart attack on his honeymoon this week. Sources tell WSMV4 Franklin Police Officer Scott Legieza and his wife Brianna had embarked on their honeymoon cruise after awaiting the conclusion of a trial regarding the death of his son, Brentwood officer Destin Legieza, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver one morning while on patrol in 2020.
carthagecourier.com
Suspect caught in Dixon Springs
A man faces a host of charges after eluding law enforcement authorities in Trousdale County only to be taken into custody by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the Dixon Springs community. Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly attempted to fight-off deputies as he was being arrested. The investigation began when...
Detectives pursue new leads in Mya Fuller murder case
Wilson County detectives are working several new leads in the Mya Fuller murder case. This includes vetting a suspect in another criminal case who is now in jail.
