Bakersfield CHP to hold teen driver class Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-hour class for teens on the importance of safe driving will be held Tuesday at the Bakersfield office of the California Highway Patrol.

The free “Start Smart” class will begin at 6 p.m. at the agency’s office at 9855 Compagnoni St., according to a CHP release. At least one parent or guardian must accompany each teen.

To register, call 661-396-6600.

