Kyra Hill: Grieving father says 11-year-old was ‘left to drown’ at water park

The grieving father of a girl who died in a water park has said she was “left to drown” by staff who he believes did not act quickly enough.

Kyra Hill, 11, died after attending a party at Liquid Leisure near Windsor, Berkshire, on August 6.

Emergency services were called at 3.55pm and Kyra was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital where she died.

A closed Liquid Leisure, near Windsor, Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Her father Leonard Hill said his family has been “ripped to pieces” by the incident and he is “100% sure Kyra could have been saved” if staff at the water park had “acted sooner and more urgently”.

Speaking on Sky News, he said: “I feel really, really let down.

“I’m so sad that she’s gone, because me and her have an unbreakable bond, we’re that tight.

“They’ve ripped one of my closest people to me in life away from me because they haven’t acted in urgency.”

Mr Hill previously told the PA news agency that Kyra had not been playing on inflatables and was swimming in the area designated for swimming.

He told Sky this was a nine-by-12 metre pool where she was found.

Flowers left for Kyra Hill outside Liquid Leisure (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

“I would say she was left to drown, because there’s no way she could have gone down in that same body of water and it’s taken you over 30 minutes to contact the emergency services,” he said.

“She had a chance, but lack of urgency, lack of interest, lack of action is the reason why my daughter is no longer here today.”

Mr Hill said Kyra’s younger brother “asks about his sister every day” while her sister feels “cut up” to have lost “her best friend”.

He added that Liquid Leisure has not reached out to his family following the incident, despite repeated attempts by himself and Kyra’s mother to contact them.

Liquid Leisure said: “Everyone at Liquid Leisure is heartbroken by the tragic incident on August 6 and our thoughts remain with the family and all those affected.

“We have been working closely with the various authorities to assist the ongoing investigation. As a result, we are limited in what we can say about the incident itself at this stage.

“We can confirm that the incident took place in the designated swimming area of our lake, which always has a fully trained Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) lifeguard on duty.

“Liquid Leisure Windsor has been operating for over 20 years and has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors during that time. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our visitors.

“We want to reiterate our deepest sympathies to the family and all those impacted by this tragedy, and will provide further updates when we can.”

