(WSYR-TV) — Country star David Nail visited Bridge Street at the Fair at the Expo Center at the New York State Fair. His performance is at 2:00 p.m. at Chevy Park. Nail talked to Steve and Christie about where he gets his inspiration from in writing new music and what has kept him performing for more than 20 years.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer: State Fair edition!. The Your Stories Team has received a few questions about seniors, 65 and older getting into the Fairgrounds. A viewer named Linda emailed the YS Team asking if seniors need a ticket to get into the Fair. A...
Geddes, N.Y. — Welcome to the mostly-back-to-normal New York State Fair of 2022. Last year, our former governor stretched our annual carnival to 18 days, and Covid forced us to wear facemasks inside buildings. Our new governor immediately throttled the Fair back to a 13-day run, and masks are now optional.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- We toured the Center of Progress building to help you navigate the massive conglomeration of sights and sounds. There is A LOT of stuff in there. When we were kids, my mom would drag us through here and honestly, it was basically a torture chamber of cleaning products and weird, unidentifiable gizmos.
Bagnato says he and his family are excited to see everyone again this year and is hopeful this year is just as successful as the last.
WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino are welcoming a few more big and classic names to its stage in the upcoming months. On Saturday, Sept. 24, country legend Tanya Tucker will belt out her hits at The Vine. The two-time GRAMMY winner first came on to the scene with her hit "Delta Down" in the early 1970s and has been blazing trails ever since. The influential female country artist has amassed 23 Top 40 albums and 56 singles throughout her career, including "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," and "If it Don't Come Easy" to name a few.
Syracuse, N.Y. — After fielding small teams for the past few seasons, Auburn has decided not to participate in the girls swimming season this fall. The school will instead explore the option of mixed competition with the boys team in the winter season.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost 5,000 people call Downtown Syracuse home — more than double what it was in 2007. If want to learn more about downtown living, check out the Downtown Living Tour on Saturday, September 24!. The event will feature nine stops — four entertainment spots...
NEW YORK -- The official butter sculpture of the 2022 New York State Fair has been unveiled. It was made using 800 pounds of butter. This year's theme is "Refuel for Greatness," celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title Nine. There are four female athletes, including a little girl on skis, a runner, a gymnast and a lacrosse player. You can see it in person at the state fair, which kicks off Wednesday in Syracuse.
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Good news for lighthouse lovers! Mayor Billy Barlow announced that there will be free lighthouse tours for Oswego residents on September 17 and September 18. Mayor Barlow announced, that through partnering with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse...
An amazing business and living opportunity awaits you at Ashling Acres. The massive property includes not only a beautiful house for you and your family, but a guest house and barn fully furnished for lodging. Located in rural Hamilton, New York, the property provides an amazing opportunity for you to...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer, State Fair edition!. The Your Stories Team received a few questions about accessible parking. Those with authorized tags or plates have a few options for accessible parking. Fair organizers recommend the Pink Lot as the first option. It runs along State Fair Boulevard. There is a designated paved parking area in that lot near gates 2 and 3.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From the Dairy Cattle Barn to the Milk Bar! Kids had the chance to learn about the agricultural industry for “Agriculture Career Day” at The Great New York State Fair. NewsChannel 9 stopped by the Milk Bar on Thursday morning to see how...
Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From carnival rides to your favorite foods, the Fair has it all. It comes only once a year and gives everyone the opportunity to enjoy it all. For some visitors, though, the Fair is hard work — especially the young people who spend hours caring for their animals in the Dairy Cattle Barn.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A teacher in Cortland County is the New York State History Teacher of the Year. Caitlin Goodwin is a social studies teacher at McGraw High School and SUNY Cortland Alum. The award comes from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the leading national organization dedicated to grade school history education.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV ) — Growing up just an hour away from Syracuse in Ithaca, N.Y., you would think the New York State Fair would be a part of my yearly summer activities, however, that wasn’t the case until now. I wanted to get the most authentic fair...
The New York State Fair opened Wednesday with plenty of new and old foods to try. If you plan to attend the fair, go with an empty stomach because most of these are calorie-busting foods. 1. S’moreo from Fried Specialties. Fried Specialties has been coming to the fair for...
Looking for a thrill while wandering through the 2022 New York State Fair? Look no further than the Midway. The historic row is lined with rides of all shapes and sizes that will satisfy everyone from the adrenaline junkie to the scaredy-cat. The Midway has over 50 rides, including a...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the New York State Fair kicking off today, many motorists will be taking to the Fairgrounds. The AAA Emergency Road Service Crew will be on-site to assist anyone who may develop any vehicular issues during their time at the Fair with complimentary service. Roadside...
