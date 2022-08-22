Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream The Aristocrats Free Online
Cast: Jason Alexander Chris Albrecht Hank Azaria Shelley Berman Steven Gary Banks. One hundred superstar comedians tell the same very, VERY dirty, filthy joke--one shared privately by comics since Vaudeville. Is The Aristocrats on Netflix?. Unfortunately, The Aristocrats is not on Netflix. But you can't go too wrong with what...
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
Warner Bros. Discovery Hasn’t Finalized Top DC Job, ‘Lego Movie’ Producer Dan Lin Only in the Mix
From “The Lego Batman Movie” to just…Batman? While veteran producer Dan Lin is in contention for the top job overseeing DC’s film and TV adaptations for Warner Bros. Discovery, Variety has confirmed that no offer has been made to Lin, and several hurdles stand in the way of any deal moving forward. The biggest hurdle is Lin’s production company, Rideback, which has ties to several other studios, including a first-look deal from January 2021 with Universal Pictures, and development on several features for Disney, including a live-action version of “Lilo & Stitch.” Were Lin to decamp to Warner Bros. Discovery to run...
Where to Watch and Stream Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines Free Online
Langley Kirkwood Bonnie Lee Bouman Leroy Gopal Lex Shrapnel. Seal Team Eight must fight their way deep into Africa's Congo, decommission a secret uranium mine, and stop our most dangerous enemy from smuggling weapon's grade yellow-cake out of the country. Is Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines on Netflix?. Seal...
Henry Cavill Has Reportedly Filmed His Superman Comeback
Warner Bros. Discovery's 10-year DC Extended Universe plans have not been laid out yet but it's already evident that the merger, led by CEO David Zaslav wants to make serious changes to the franchise. Now, it looks like the DCEU is on the verge of a rebirth with rumors of Zack Snyder signing a lucrative deal with the company in 2023.
Where to Watch and Stream The Haunted World of El Superbeasto Free Online
Cast: Rosario Dawson Karen Strassman Sheri Moon Zombie Paul Giamatti Cassandra Peterson. The Haunted World of El Superbeasto is an animated comedy that also combines elements of a horror and thriller film. It is based upon the comic book series created by Rob Zombie that follows the character of El Superbeasto and his sexy sidekick sister, Suzi-X, voiced by Sheri Moon, as they confront an evil villain by the name of Dr. Satan.
Where to Watch and Stream Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas Free Online
Cast: Mads Mikkelsen Mélusine Mayance Delphine Chuillot Bruno Ganz Denis Lavant. In the 16th century in the Cévennes, a horse dealer by the name of Michael Kohlhaas leads a happy and prosperous family life. When a lord treats him unjustly, this pious, upstanding man raises an army and puts the country to fire and sword in order to have his rights restored.
HBO Max Cancels Looney Tunes Movies
Six animated projects in various stages of development for HBO Max are no longer being considered for the streaming service. This includes the highly-anticipated Batman: Caped Crusader and two movies starring the Looney Tunes characters. The Warner Bros. Animation shows are not technically canceled, as they will be shopped to other outlets and are all still in production, reports TVLine.
Black Panther Star Says Wakanda Forever's Story Doesn't Need Him
There's no denying that the Black Panther franchise boasts a stellar ensemble consisting of award-winning actors but it turns out that the upcoming sequel lost one of its acclaimed stars. We learned last month that Daniel Kaluuya won't be returning in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to play W'Kabi and according to the British actor, scheduling conflicts prevented him from accepting the project.
When does "Thursday Night Football" start on Prime Video?
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is sacked by defensive end Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California (Harry How/Getty Images) This story originally appeared on Hidden Remote. "Thursday Night Football" is...
‘The Cleaning Lady’ Creator Miranda Kwok Upped To Showrunner Alongside Melissa Carter
EXCLUSIVE: Miranda Kwok, developer and executive producer of Fox’s drama series The Cleaning Lady, has been promoted to showrunner alongside executive producer/showrunner Melissa Carter, who will remain in her post under a new overall deal she signed with series producer Warner Bros TV several months ago. The shift from one to two showrunners will take place at the beginning of production on episode 207 of the drama’s upcoming second season. Kwok’s promotion follows are natural progression for creators with limited prior experience who land a series on the air. When she created The Cleaning Lady based on the Argentinian format La...
Idris Elba Shares Final Response to the Unending James Bond Casting Rumors
Now that Daniel Craig has finally hung the iconic tuxedo of 007 agent James Bond after playing the role for more than a decade, it's finally time to reinvent the franchise with another actor to continue the 007 legacy. Several rumors swirled that A-list actors like Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and Idris Elba are in talks to play the role. However, it seems Elba is definitely ruling out his name from the list.
My Hero Academia Chapter 363 Shows All For One's Real Face
The events of the latest chapter have massive ramifications for My Hero Academia going forward. Among these is the reveal of All For One’s real face in My Hero Academia Chapter 363. Spoiler Alert: There are major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 in this article. Near the...
My Hero Academia Chapter 364 Leak Shows How Bakugo Can Be Saved
As fans still hope for Bakugo to be brought back to life, it seems that My Hero Academia Chapter 364 leaks suggest that there might be a way to save Bakugo. In case you don’t follow manga discussions online, while new Weekly Shonen Jump manga are officially released every Sunday, leaks typically happen on Wednesday or Thursday, typically from early printed copies ahead of release.
An instant classic sci-fi blockbuster defends humanity on Netflix
For the most part, troubled productions don’t tend to yield phenomenal results, but Doug Liman’s and Tom Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow is most definitely one of the very few exceptions to the rule. Things were so bad during the early days of the shoot that director Liman...
'Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return' To Premiere On Disney Plus Next Month
Just a few weeks ago, Obi-Wan Kenobi drew to a close but that doesn’t mean that fans aren’t already desperate for another season. Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are both onboard with the idea but it’s yet to receive the greenlight from Disney and Lucasfilm. Rather excitingly, the three-episode premiere of Star Wars: Andor is on the way but it turns out, that’s not the only Star Wars project on the horizon as Disney+ have just announced the imminent release of Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return.
