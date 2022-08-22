EXCLUSIVE: Miranda Kwok, developer and executive producer of Fox’s drama series The Cleaning Lady, has been promoted to showrunner alongside executive producer/showrunner Melissa Carter, who will remain in her post under a new overall deal she signed with series producer Warner Bros TV several months ago. The shift from one to two showrunners will take place at the beginning of production on episode 207 of the drama’s upcoming second season. Kwok’s promotion follows are natural progression for creators with limited prior experience who land a series on the air. When she created The Cleaning Lady based on the Argentinian format La...

