Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hoosier Favorite No. 42? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our summer series where Hoosier basketball fans can vote on their favorite Indiana players to ever wear each number. Today, we resume with all the best to wear No. 42. Hoosier favorite? Every day we're going to give you four choices along with a short player bio ...
FOX Sports
Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX
A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
Indiana basketball: Projected starting lineup and key players for 2022-23
Indiana basketball is less than 80 days away from tipping off the season against Morehead State on November 7th and Mike Woodson has the talent and players to win this season. Not to sound like an over-excited fan, but this is one of the most exciting seasons for Indiana basketball fans since 2016-17, where the Hoosiers were ranked in the preseason AP polls at 11, which is likely around the spot where they’ll be ranked for this upcoming preseason rankings.
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Penix Jr., former Indiana Hoosier, learns fate in Washington QB competition
Michael Penix Jr. will be the starting quarterback at Washington, the program announced Tuesday. Penix beat out sophomore Dylan Morris and redshirt freshman Sam Huard to be the Huskies’ QB1. After 4 seasons at Indiana, Penix transferred to Washington. He reunited with Kalen DeBoer. The former Indiana quarterbacks coach...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Felony Charge Against Xavier Johnson Dropped, IU Guard Gets Suspended Sentence, Probation
Following an April arrest, Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson pled guilty to reckless driving on Tuesday, and his felony charge of resisting law enforcement was dismissed.
WATCH: Joey Chestnut breaks popcorn eating world record at Victory Field
INDIANAPOLIS — The number one ranked competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, likely broke a world record for popcorn eating Tuesday afternoon at Victory Field prior to the Indianapolis Indians game. Chestnut, who now lives in Westfield, Indiana, set out to eat over 28 servings of 24 ounces of popcorn in under 8 minutes. […]
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Indiana historic landmarks are in the most danger according to new list
From a church designed by a trailblazing Black architect to a neglected mansion, an Indiana organization is warning people about 10 historic Indiana landmarks in jeopardy.
WISH-TV
Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash
RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
Fox 59
3 Indiana State University students die in crash
RILEY, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students died in a crash Sunday morning in Riley, Indiana, the university announced. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, there were five people in total in the car. All passengers are believed to be ISU students, including some football players.
Neighbors welcome soon-to-be grocery store in northeast Indy food desert
Cook Medical is still working on the "Indy Fresh Market" grocery store to put on the corner. It's adding a food source to an area deemed a food desert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in Indiana
If you're looking for a fun, new restaurant to check out, look no further than this historic 1920s warehouse that was converted into an eclectic modern restaurant. Keep reading to learn more.
IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Just after 1 a.m., police received a report of a person shot at a home on N. College in between 33rd and 34th streets. Officers on scene learned no one had actually been […]
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
North Split project 'on track', local businesses optimistic about completion
The Indiana Department of Transportation's (INDOT) $350 million north split project is on track to be completed in time, but it hasn't stopped frustration among drivers and business owners.
hoosieragtoday.com
Twin Sisters Talk Competition and Friendship while Farming, Showing Livestock
In farming, it’s always good to have family members you can bounce ideas with and share feedback. In central Indiana, there are twin sisters who both have farms and share ideas to help one another. However, they’ve also shared a life-long competitive streak, especially when it comes to showing livestock.
Kokomo woman charged after police say she left 4 children at home to go shopping in Indianapolis
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman left four children under age 9 home alone while she left to go shopping in Indianapolis, according to an incident report by Kokomo police. The report states the children ranged in ages from 1, 4, 5, to 8 years old. Police were called to a trailer on N. Apperson […]
Fox 59
Eat, drink & dance at Indy GreekFest!
INDIANAPOLIS — Lenie Tsakonas from Indianapolis Greek Festival stopped by to share a few of the delicious and authentic goodies you’ll be able to sample at this year’s GreekFest. The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival takes place Friday, August 26th from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. as well...
indyschild.com
Take a Ride on the Sullivan Express to PumpkinTown this October
The Sullivan Express is back with non-stop service to PumpkinTown! PumpkinTown! During the month of October, families can board the train at Sullivan Hardware and Garden’s Allisonville location and enjoy fun Halloween and fall fun activities for the whole family. Tickets for the 2022 PumpkinTown Sullivan Express go on...
Comments / 0