Bloomington, IN

FOX Sports

Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX

A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FanSided

Indiana basketball: Projected starting lineup and key players for 2022-23

Indiana basketball is less than 80 days away from tipping off the season against Morehead State on November 7th and Mike Woodson has the talent and players to win this season. Not to sound like an over-excited fan, but this is one of the most exciting seasons for Indiana basketball fans since 2016-17, where the Hoosiers were ranked in the preseason AP polls at 11, which is likely around the spot where they’ll be ranked for this upcoming preseason rankings.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bloomington, IN
Bloomington, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Sports
103GBF

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash

RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
Fox 59

3 Indiana State University students die in crash

RILEY, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students died in a crash Sunday morning in Riley, Indiana, the university announced. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, there were five people in total in the car. All passengers are believed to be ISU students, including some football players.
RILEY, IN
Michigan State University
FOX59

IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Just after 1 a.m., police received a report of a person shot at a home on N. College in between 33rd and 34th streets. Officers on scene learned no one had actually been […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
VINCENNES, IN
Fox 59

Eat, drink & dance at Indy GreekFest!

INDIANAPOLIS — Lenie Tsakonas from Indianapolis Greek Festival stopped by to share a few of the delicious and authentic goodies you’ll be able to sample at this year’s GreekFest. The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival takes place Friday, August 26th from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. as well...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Take a Ride on the Sullivan Express to PumpkinTown this October

The Sullivan Express is back with non-stop service to PumpkinTown! PumpkinTown! During the month of October, families can board the train at Sullivan Hardware and Garden’s Allisonville location and enjoy fun Halloween and fall fun activities for the whole family. Tickets for the 2022 PumpkinTown Sullivan Express go on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

