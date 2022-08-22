Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
Transportation Commission awarded almost $1.7 million for work in Fremont and other counties
The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $19.3 million in contracts for five Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its August 18 business meeting. A bid of almost $1.7 million was awarded to Sheridan-based Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. for a project that involves electrical work, sidewalk, curb and gutter and...
wrrnetwork.com
Jr. Livestock Penalty Rule Upheld at Monday Meeting; 2022 Sale brought in over $802K
The Junior Livestock Sale Committee for the Fremont County Fair met at Heritage Hall on Monday night for their “after fair” meeting to discuss results, victories and to answer questions regarding concerns. The topic that dominated the meeting was the concern of participants in the Junior Livestock Sale...
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton Restaurant Owner implicated in Scheme to Under Report Sales; Placed on Supervised Probation; Paid Restitution
Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Wednesday that JIN CHEN LIANG, age 62, of Corona, California, was sentenced for conspiracy to defraud the government in a hearing on August 16, 2022, before Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl. Liang was sentenced to five years’ probation, with the first six months under home confinement, and was ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS. The United States recommended a sentence of 30 months’ incarceration.
wrrnetwork.com
Arapahoe, Fort Washakie Men Sentenced Separately in Federal Court for Assault
Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ELVIN WAYNE MCCLAIN, 30, of Arapahoe, Wyoming, was sentenced on August 18, 2022, for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. United States District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal sentenced McClain to 36 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment.
Sheridan Media
Arapahoe Man Sentenced in Wyoming Federal Court
An Arapahoe man was recently sentenced in Wyoming federal court for stabbing an individual. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. A sentencing hearing was recently held for 30-year-old Elvin McClain of Arapahoe for the charge of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal sentenced McClain to three years in prison and three years of supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment.
cowboystatedaily.com
Riverton Man Receives 56 – 65 Year Sentence For Repeatedly Raping Child
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Convicted of raping a female child repeatedly, a 44-year-old Riverton man was sentenced on Thursday to between 56 and 65 years in prison. David Wayne Munda was convicted by a jury in Fremont County in May, of multiple sexual abuse charges...
cowboystatedaily.com
Fremont County Coroner, Police Still Won’t Say Who Died After Reservation Police Shooting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Authorities are tight-lipped about the man who died Aug. 11 following a police shooting on the Wind River Indian Reservation. The Fremont County Coroner’s office and the police agencies involved with the investigation declined Tuesday to release the man’s name publicly....
wrrnetwork.com
Helen Mattox
Helen Mattox, 90, of Riverton passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Sunday, August 21, 2022. According to her wishes cremation has taken place and her ashes will be spread in the Black Hills of South Dakota. A service will be held October 1, 2022, at Neighborhood Alliance Church at 11:00 a.m.
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton Police: Homicide discovered at Fire Call; Woman Failed to Convince Police she had Pain Medication Stolen
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Thaddeus Kornder, 50, Riverton was served at Riverton Municipal Warrant at 9:45 a.m. at the RPD. Dawn Oldman, 38, Riverton, was served at Riverton Municipal Warrant at 11:25 a.m. at the RPD. Jason Quiver, 40,...
wrrnetwork.com
Morton Church Celebrated its 100th Sunday
The Little Church on the Bison Prairie celebrated its 100th Anniversary on Sunday in connection with a birthday party for a Centenarian. Holy Nativity Church at Morton was founded “about 100 years ago” by Welsh Anglican Missionary the Rev. John Roberts, who also founded the mission at Fort Washakie. Officials from the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming in Casper brought in a huge circus-style tent, a quartet of musicians, a caterer, and lots of enthusiasm to the Sunday event, including Bishop Paul-Gordon Chandler. The celebration was attended by nearly 100 local residents. The shindig also served to celebrate Morton-area resident Violetta Woolery’s 100th birthday.
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton Police: Fight Arrests; Ceiling Fire; Fraud Reported; Baggie of Marijuana Found
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. While investigating a fight call at 1:02 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing on the 18th, one of those involved, Veronica Spotted Elk, 40 years of age from Ethete, was found to have an active warrant and was arrested.
wrrnetwork.com
New Lander Mural Described as “Simply Beautiful”￼
“Simply Beautiful” were the words used by Mayor Monte Richardson at the dedication ceremony of the mural painted on the wall of the Lander Bake Shop by the team of talented artists from the Wind River Reservation. The event was Friday afternoon, the 19th of August, and was attended by local business people, Native Americans, and citizens who celebrated the six-week long project.
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton Search and Rescue “Get Lost” Banquet set Saturday
The “Get Lost” fund raising banquet to support the work of the Riverton Search and Rescue team is coming up this Saturday, Aug. 27th at the Fremont Center at the fairgrounds in Riverton. Brock Roberts, RSAR Assistant Commander, posted on Facebook that the organization is comprised solely of...
wrrnetwork.com
Carole Hyatt
Carole Hyatt, 84, of Riverton passed away at Wind River Rehabilitation and Care Center on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. There will be no services held. Carole Martha Boddy was born in Iowa City, Iowa on April 19, 1938 to Merritt and Helen (Miller) Boddy. She was an only child. As a very young girl Carole lived in Douglas, WY before moving to Riverton, WY when she was in 5th grade. Her mother was a teacher at Jefferson School.
wrrnetwork.com
Jeanne René Johnson
Jeanne René Johnson, formerly of Concordia, Missouri, passed away at the Wyoming Pioneer Home in Thermopolis, Wyoming on August 14, 2022. Jeanne was the daughter of the late Charles Lloyd and D. Kathleen Johnson. Jeanne was born on May 15, 1958 in Holton, Kansas. She lived on ranches in Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska, a dairy in California and a farm south of Concordia during her childhood. Growing up in agriculture, Jeanne loved all animals and showed livestock in 4-H, enjoyed riding her horse and especially loved her Persian cat and miniature poodle. Jeanne had a big heart and was always looking after the kittens and puppies on the family farm. Jeanne graduated from Concordia High School and lived and worked in the area for many years. Jeanne loved family vacations to visit relatives in Colorado and all the family get togethers over the years in Missouri, especially the yearly family reunion in Higginsville City Park. Jeanne eventually moved to Warrensburg, Missouri where she met her closest friend and companion in life Roger Paul Ramsey. Jeanne’s and Roger’s time together was too short as he was unfortunately taken away by a sudden illness. During Jeanne’s time in Warrensburg she liked to volunteer at the Missouri Veteran’s Home. Jeanne started writing poetry at an early age and continued throughout her life. Jeanne, with the help of her brother Jack, put together a couple of books of poems she compiled over the years. Jeanne eventually moved to Lander, Wyoming where she lived for a few years before moving to Thermopolis. Jeanne was active in the New Hope Christian Church in Lander and had many friends in the area. Jeanne experienced adversity in life and found it difficult to communicate with others at times due to speech problems caused by dystonia.
wrrnetwork.com
Academy of the Winds Cornhole Tournment set Saturday
Come join our AOW community and Fremont Cornhole for a fun filled day of cornhole! Far East Foodie Food truck will be serving at the event! We will also have a live band! That’s at at 780 Von Bieker at 2 p.m. Saturday in Lander. Our silent auction items...
wrrnetwork.com
Blake Don Armajo Jr.
Blake Don Armajo Jr. of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at St. Stephens Catholic Church with the wake to follow at Heritage Hall, Fremont County Fairgrounds (across from Pit Stop) in Riverton. The Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Heritage Hall with the burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.
cowboystatedaily.com
How Ranchers Actually Live: New Film Series Features Ranches Near Laramie, Lander, Lovell
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Make it about the ranchers who actually do the work and live the stories – that’s the approach the co-producers of a new three-part wildlife conservation film series decided to take. “There hasn’t been a lot of creative content...
wrrnetwork.com
Catherine T. (Addison) Duffield
A Funeral Mass for Catherine T. (Addison) Duffield, 81, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home with a Wake to follow at Wayne Addison’s residence, 25 Great Plains Road in Arapahoe, Wyoming. She passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022.
wrrnetwork.com
William “Billy” Charles Topaum
Funeral services for William, “Billy” Charles Topaum, 44, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Yellowcalf Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 167 Trosper Lane with a wake to follow. Mr. Topaum passed away on August 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
