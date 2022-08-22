This is the first symptom you will get if you have COVID-19

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30 am newscast. Dr. Most shares the first symptom of COVID-19 and how stretching can help slow cognitive decline. Plus, Bob and Dr. Most talk about the booster shot, balance exercises, and tracking variants worldwide.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WGN AM Monthly Newsletter

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.