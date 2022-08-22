This is the first symptom you will get if you have COVID-19
Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30 am newscast. Dr. Most shares the first symptom of COVID-19 and how stretching can help slow cognitive decline. Plus, Bob and Dr. Most talk about the booster shot, balance exercises, and tracking variants worldwide.More coronavirus coverage More with Dr. Kevin Most Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
WGN AM Monthly NewsletterCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 14