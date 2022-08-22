ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

This is the first symptom you will get if you have COVID-19

By Iridian Fierro
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30 am newscast. Dr. Most shares the first symptom of COVID-19 and how stretching can help slow cognitive decline. Plus, Bob and Dr. Most talk about the booster shot, balance exercises, and tracking variants worldwide.

