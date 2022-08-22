Read full article on original website
Mullin wins US Senate GOP runoff in deep-red Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin won Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff for Oklahoma’s unexpired U.S. Senate seat, making him a likely favorite to win the seat U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is leaving after nearly 30 years in office. Mullin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation,...
Question to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Arkansas on Mid-Term Election Ballots
The Arkansas Supreme Court is allowing a voter initiated question to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use to appear on the November ballot – conditionally. The measure is sponsored Responsible Growth Arkansas. Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio...
Rutledge Announces Conviction of Southwest Arkansas Mayor
LITTLE ROCK– Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the conviction of Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith who pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of Theft of Property and Abuse of Office. Smith will pay restitution to the City of Glenwood in the amount of $3,000, a $250 fine and court costs. Billy Smith tendered his letter of immediate resignation as the Mayor of the City of Glenwood. In August 2021, the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division revealed Smith hired a private company to transport $4,000 worth of asphalt millings from the Arkansas Highway 70 resurfacing project to his home and to the home of his son-in-law to resurface their private driveways.
Arkansas violated the Voting Rights Act by limiting help to voters, judge rules
On August 19, a federal judge ruled that the State of Arkansas violated the Voting Rights Act by limiting help to some voters.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, August 23, 2022: Crisis Stabilization Unit for South Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that he will ask the Legislative Council to approve $3 million for a Crisis Stabilization Unit for a site in South Arkansas. We don’t think the governor is doing this because we’ve been hounding him about it for several years, but we’re glad that he is taking action near the end of his term. We’ve been hounding because there are four such units in Arkansas – one in Little Rock, one in Jonesboro and two in NWA, but none in the entire southern half of the state. A CSU provides emergency psychiatric care to people who may have committed a criminal act, but who need immediate mental health counseling far more than they need to be in a jail cell. This treatment may include assessments for suicidal or homicidal risks and a person’s overall psychological state. Local jails and law enforcement agencies usually don’t have the facilities or the personnel for these services. We’re told that South Arkansas’ CSU will likely be located in El Dorado. This will be a great improvement for courts and law enforcement across South Arkansas. This service will be closer and save law enforcement a lot of time.
Arkansas ranks 5th as most dangerous state for drivers in the nation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In recent weeks, it was reported that Little Rock was listed as number three in the country for cities with the best drivers. However, a new study released on Wednesday shows Arkansas as the fifth most dangerous state to be a driver in. The research...
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,073 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,073 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 6,289 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 867 new cases per day in the state,...
Biggest sources of immigrants to Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Arkansas from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Are Arkansas school superintendents smarter than a fifth grader?
School superintendents from central Arkansas played a game of Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader on Trivia Thursday.
Arkansas governor reacts to violent arrest in Crawford County
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson calleda violent arrest in Arkansas "reprehensible conduct" and inconsistent with their training. Two Crawford County sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been suspended with pay after making the arrest on Sunday morning. A video posted to Facebook shows officers hitting...
Study ranks Arkansas school districts on equity, ranks state #2 in US
A study ranks Arkansas school districts by equity.
Legislative Council approves $123.5 million in federal money for Arkansas school districts
The Arkansas Legislative Council on Tuesday approved the distribution of $123.5 million to 35 school districts. The money will come from federal sources, including the American Rescue Plan fund.
Northeast Arkansas school district the fastest growing in the state
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are heading back to the classrooms, but one district is seeing more students than ever. Brookland School District is the fastest-growing district in the state of Arkansas. Now with school choice, the district gets new students every year. The net maximum limit on school choice...
Violent arrest in Arkansas makes national headlines
After a video of a violent arrest circulated on social media, an investigation is now being conducted. Various leaders give their reactions to the incident.
Little Rock Zoo announces birth of lizards to be released around Arkansas
Arkansas is about to get a larger lizard population.
Student Researchers Investigate Muslim Hate Crimes in Arkansas
Ten exceptional undergraduate students from across the country spent the summer at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock investigating Muslim hate crimes and anti-Muslim sentiment in Arkansas. Dr. Tusty ten Bensel, director of the School of Criminal Justice and Criminology, and Dr. Robert Lytle, the graduate coordinator for the...
ARDOT shares updates on major roadwork around Central Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — If you've been anywhere around Little Rock recently, you've seen the seemingly endless miles of orange traffic cones. "I always say this, no one likes road construction until it's over," Dave Parker, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said. If you're tired of all the...
Student loan forgiveness to provide relief for thousands of Arkansans
Arkansas students shared their reactions to President Joe Biden's announcement Wednesday to cancel student debt for Americans who have taken out federal student loans. Biden presented a plan that would cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who earned less than $125,000. Recipients of Pell Grants who earned less than $125,000 would get $20,000 in debt relief.
Arkansas deputies, police officer suspended after viral video appears to show beating
MULBERRY, Ark. — Two Arkansas sheriff’s deputies and one police officer have been suspended in connection with a viral video that appears to show authorities beating a suspect outside a Crawford County convenience store, officials said. Update 1:40 p.m. EDT Aug. 22: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified...
Arkansas ranked as fifth most dangerous state to drive based on data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
ARKANSAS, USA — Arguss Law Firm, a personal injury and consumer rights firm, conducted research using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) which revealed that Arkansas ranked fifth in a compilation of the most dangerous states for drivers. The Natural State was found to have just...
