Arkansas State

5NEWS

Mullin wins US Senate GOP runoff in deep-red Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin won Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff for Oklahoma’s unexpired U.S. Senate seat, making him a likely favorite to win the seat U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is leaving after nearly 30 years in office. Mullin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation,...
swark.today

Rutledge Announces Conviction of Southwest Arkansas Mayor

LITTLE ROCK– Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the conviction of Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith who pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of Theft of Property and Abuse of Office. Smith will pay restitution to the City of Glenwood in the amount of $3,000, a $250 fine and court costs. Billy Smith tendered his letter of immediate resignation as the Mayor of the City of Glenwood. In August 2021, the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division revealed Smith hired a private company to transport $4,000 worth of asphalt millings from the Arkansas Highway 70 resurfacing project to his home and to the home of his son-in-law to resurface their private driveways.
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, August 23, 2022: Crisis Stabilization Unit for South Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that he will ask the Legislative Council to approve $3 million for a Crisis Stabilization Unit for a site in South Arkansas. We don’t think the governor is doing this because we’ve been hounding him about it for several years, but we’re glad that he is taking action near the end of his term. We’ve been hounding because there are four such units in Arkansas – one in Little Rock, one in Jonesboro and two in NWA, but none in the entire southern half of the state. A CSU provides emergency psychiatric care to people who may have committed a criminal act, but who need immediate mental health counseling far more than they need to be in a jail cell. This treatment may include assessments for suicidal or homicidal risks and a person’s overall psychological state. Local jails and law enforcement agencies usually don’t have the facilities or the personnel for these services. We’re told that South Arkansas’ CSU will likely be located in El Dorado. This will be a great improvement for courts and law enforcement across South Arkansas. This service will be closer and save law enforcement a lot of time.
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,073 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,073 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 6,289 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 867 new cases per day in the state,...
KHBS

Arkansas governor reacts to violent arrest in Crawford County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson calleda violent arrest in Arkansas "reprehensible conduct" and inconsistent with their training. Two Crawford County sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been suspended with pay after making the arrest on Sunday morning. A video posted to Facebook shows officers hitting...
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas school district the fastest growing in the state

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are heading back to the classrooms, but one district is seeing more students than ever. Brookland School District is the fastest-growing district in the state of Arkansas. Now with school choice, the district gets new students every year. The net maximum limit on school choice...
ualr.edu

Student Researchers Investigate Muslim Hate Crimes in Arkansas

Ten exceptional undergraduate students from across the country spent the summer at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock investigating Muslim hate crimes and anti-Muslim sentiment in Arkansas. Dr. Tusty ten Bensel, director of the School of Criminal Justice and Criminology, and Dr. Robert Lytle, the graduate coordinator for the...
KATV

Student loan forgiveness to provide relief for thousands of Arkansans

Arkansas students shared their reactions to President Joe Biden's announcement Wednesday to cancel student debt for Americans who have taken out federal student loans. Biden presented a plan that would cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who earned less than $125,000. Recipients of Pell Grants who earned less than $125,000 would get $20,000 in debt relief.
5NEWS

5NEWS

