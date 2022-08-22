ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Delon Scott, 34, of Hahnville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty. Scott was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and possession of firearms charges.
HAHNVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier this month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. Police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dominick Moore, on Thursday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed on August 22, 2022, that throughout the previous month, EBRSO Narcotics had launched an investigation into Terelle Willis, AKA “Self Made Shark.” Agents acquired search warrants for many locations and conducted numerous controlled purchases of fentanyl from Willis during the investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1

Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 24, 2022, that on August 23, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane in Lockport, Louisiana. Marcelo Garcia-Lopez, 38, of Lockport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LOCKPORT, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after man shot on N 19th St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting on Thursday morning. The shooting call came in around 9:50 a.m. and officers are responding to the 700 block of N 19th St. BRPD says that one man was shot and his injuries appear...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BR Police investigating Brightside area robbery

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) were called to the scene of a reported robbery in the Brightside/Gardere area late Tuesday (August 23) night. According to BRPD, the incident took place in the 4000 block of Alvin Dark Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. At this time,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
BOGALUSA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting After Armed Suspect is Shot and Killed During a Domestic Disturbance Investigation

Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting After Armed Suspect is Shot and Killed During a Domestic Disturbance Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 23, 2022, that at approximately 1:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were summoned to investigate a shooting incident involving the Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
CUT OFF, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Neighbors arrested after dispute in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kitica Patterson Starks, 48, of Napoleonville and Renee A. Thompson, 44, of Thibodaux were arrested on Tuesday, August 23, after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prior to their arrests, “deputies responded to a disturbance between two neighbors at a residence...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating overnight shooting on Convention St.; one in serious condition

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Wednesday night and left one person in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to a reported shooting around 10 p.m. near Convention and North 17th Streets. Police say one male victim was taken to a hospital, and officials said he was in serious condition as of Thursday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Two theft arrests by St. Mary deputies reported

St. Mary Parish deputies reported two theft arrests Tuesday and a third on a public intimidation charge. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office responded to 33 complaints and made these arrests:. —Henderson Dwight Wesley, 30, Jeanerette, was arrested 10:12...
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Victim identified in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Police confirm that 24-year-old Kavonta Veals died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, a 22-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70

Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on August 22, 2022, that on Friday, August 19 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to a drive-by shooting incident in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, at the crossroads of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Deputies interviewed a male subject upon their arrival, who told them that he and his passenger were stopped at an intersection when a suspicious car drove alongside his vehicle and opened fire.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Person shot near Spanish Town Road Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning near Spanish Town Road, only blocks from another shooting that happened late Wednesday night. Officials said they are responding to the 700 area of North 19th Street. Police say one male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
BATON ROUGE, LA

