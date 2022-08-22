Read full article on original website
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday
Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News
On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday
Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut
The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB
On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Packers Running Back Will Miss Season's First 4 Games
Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season. According to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Green Bay placed Hill on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. He's recovering from a torn ACL suffered last October. The Packers also...
Steelers’ Secret Weapon This Season
Pittsburgh fans definitely want the story to be about Kenny Pickett this season. Maybe you are one of those people that want to see TJ Watt win defensive player of the year again. Yet, there is truly only one man who will be the difference maker this season. There is just one guy in the organization that can harness the Steelers potential. This man is not who you are expecting.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision
In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
Watch: Wild brawl breaks out during Steelers/Jags game
Fists were flying inside TIAA Bank Field during the Steelers game against the Jaguars Saturday night. A group of fans got into a brawl in the stands during the fourth quarter.
Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick
NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
Steelers Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, they cut one of them. Pittsburgh released rookie seventh-round selection Chris Oladokun, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Oladokun was the Steelers' final draft pick this year, while fellow QB Kenny Pickett was their first. After...
Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman most regrets cutting one player
On his Twitter account, Rick Spielman talked about cutdown day and who it was the most difficult to cut. After first talking about it being the hardest to cut veterans, Spielman spoke about the one player he found the most difficult to cut: Daniel Carlson. In the 2018 NFL draft,...
Bengals Officially Sign Jessie Bates, Make Two More Roster Moves
Bates signed his franchise tender on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven
The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
5 unexpected Cleveland Browns who could be gone by the start of the season (and how)
The Cleveland Browns have to cut 27 players. The Cleveland Browns, like the other 29 teams in the NFL, have to make some pretty tough decisions in the coming weeks. The team has to find 27 players worth cutting, or more specifically 53 players worth keeping, by the start of next week. We know most of the names getting cut, as they’re late camp additions, undrafted free agents, or occupy positions that have plenty of depth.
Andy Reid Announces Significant Chiefs Injury News
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that Blake Bell underwent surgery on a hip flexor injury. When speaking to reporters Tuesday, Reid wouldn't confirm whether the team will place Bell on the injured reserve. However, he doesn't anticipate the tight end returning soon. "I don’t think it’s going...
Nick Saban gives surprising take on punishments for being late
The general public has an idea of who Nick Saban is behind closed doors. For the most part, people think of Saban as a disciplinarian who has a sense of humor as strong as his good friend Bill Belichick’s. That’s part of why it’s so surprising to hear his opinion on punishments for being late for the Alabama team.
