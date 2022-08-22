ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, NH

Mass. man accused of spraying several people with bear spray outside New Hampshire restaurant

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing criminal charges after police say he sprayed a group of people with bear spray outside of a restaurant in New Hampshire.

John Cahill, 41, of Greenfield, was arrested Friday night on charges of six counts of simple assault, criminal threatening, driving while impaired, and four counts of disorderly conduct, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of man spraying people with bear spray outside the 110 Grill in West Lebanon around 8:30 p.m. learned the suspect in question had fled the area in a vehicle, police said.

Witnesses told officers that Cahill had confronted four pedestrians as they walked toward the restaurant and sprayed them with bear spray. He then allegedly tried to fight customers who were dining in the restaurant’s patio area.

All of the people who were doused with the spray experienced symptoms from the exposure, along with several bystanders.

Cahill is slated to face a judge in the 2nd Circuit Lebanon District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

