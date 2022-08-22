ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday he would step down from his positions as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden in December. read more

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, click on COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Chinese President Xi sent his sympathy and well wishes to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over his infection with COVID-19, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday.

* Millions of Philippine students returned to classrooms for the first time in more than two years on Monday, after the country lifted most remaining COVID-19 curbs to try and reverse learning losses. read more

* North Korea imported more than 1 million facial masks and 15,000 pairs of rubber gloves from China in July, shortly before declaring victory over COVID-19, Chinese trade data showed on Saturday. read more

* Mainland China reported 1,985 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 21, of which 427 were symptomatic and 1,558 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

AMERICAS

* Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said it will supply 12 million doses of its variant-adapted shot that targets the Omicron version of the coronavirus to Canada. read more

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday signed off on the use of Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) vaccine for adolescents aged 12 through 17. read more

* U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 after isolating for five days following a positive test, the White House said on Sunday. read more

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech said they had sought U.S. authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine retooled to target the Omicron variant. read more

* Swiss pharma company Roche Holding (ROG.S) launched a COVID-19 test that detects and differentiates the emerging variant of interest BA.2.75.

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) to test the effects of an additional course of its antiviral Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment, the regulator said on Friday. read more

* Canada's health ministry on Friday said it had authorized the use of Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech's (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine as a booster for children five to 11 years old at least six months after receiving their initial two doses. read more

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares slipped on Monday and the dollar extended its climb amid angst over global growth as most major banks keep raising rates, while a modest easing by China served only to highlight troubles in its property market. read more

* China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin on Monday, adding to last week's easing measures, as Beijing boosts efforts to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID cases. read more

* Australian casino operator Star Entertainment Group (SGR.AX) swung to an annual loss on Monday, hurt by long spells of COVID-19-led property and border closures and regulatory reviews. read more

Compiled by Alessandro Parodi and Subhranshu Sahu; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

