WCJB
Gainesville toddler shoots himself while playing gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department is investigating after a toddler was killed after shooting himself while playing with a gun. Officers say on Wednesday, the 3-year-old child grabbed a gun from an unlocked gun case inside a home at Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. Around 6 p.m., the gun went off, hitting the child. Two other juveniles witnessed the incident.
WCJB
Two teens in Gainesville were arrested for breaking into cars
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say two teens were arrested after they were caught breaking into cars. A resident in an apartment on NW 13th St reported two suspicious people wearing masks over their faces and gloves. The suspects were armed with knives. They ran when they saw officers...
WCJB
String of thefts solved in Gilchrist County
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies say they solved a series of connected burglaries in the northern part of the county. One stolen ATV was thrown into the Suwannee River. Deputies were able to find it and pulled it out of the water on Monday. One person...
WCJB
MCSO arrests two homicide suspects from Ohio
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two fugitives wanted for murder in Ohio have been captured in North Central Florida. Dean Baker, 35, and Ashlee Fletcher, 37 of Greenville, Ohio, were arrested on Wednesday night at a truck stop near Ocala. They were wanted in connection to the death of a man...
WCJB
Man arrested after threatening Dollar General store clerks
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A robbery suspect is behind bars in Columbia County after sheriff’s deputies say he threatened store clerks with a bottle of gasoline. Deputies say Emmanuel Ratliff, 32, stole from two Dollar Generals on August 16th and August 20th. He opened the register himself at the...
WCJB
FDLE investigates deadly dog attack in Interlachen, animals to be euthanized
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a homicide investigation is underway into the death of a postal worker who was attacked by dogs. During a press conference on Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies confirmed USPS postal carrier Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died overnight after she was attacked by five dogs when her vehicle broke down in the Interlachen Lake Estates area.
WCJB
Second student brings gun to Putnam County elementary school
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just hours after an elementary school was locked down, another student brought a BB gun to a different school in the county. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a teacher found a BB gun in the backpack of an 11-year-old student at Kelly Smith Elementary School.
WCJB
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who was wanted for stealing a box truck vehicle is in custody after crashing into several patrol vehicles in Gainesville Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Brandon Baker, 34, was spotted in Marion County a little after 7 a.m. Tuesday on I-75 driving a box truck stolen in a carjacking incident that happened in Hillsborough County.
WCJB
“I have problems”: Carjacker damages inside of patrol car after high speed chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An armed carjacker pulled wires out of the back of a patrol car after a high-speed chase through the streets of Gainesville on Tuesday according to the arrest report. Brandon Baker, 33, was brought into custody after a dramatic vehicle chase on Tuesday morning. While in...
WCJB
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A 61-year-old postal carrier died overnight in the hospital after she was mauled by five dogs while delivering the mail. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the death on Tuesday. They say they are actively investigating the incident. UPDATE: FDLE investigates deadly dog attack in...
WCJB
Putnam County elementary school locked down over airsoft gun
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is touting its school shooter protocol as a success after an elementary school was locked down on Thursday morning when a student brought an airsoft gun to class. Sheriff’s deputies say a lockdown was initiated at James A. Long Elementary School...
WCJB
Ocala Police are on the lookout for three women that stole money from people at multiple department stores
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are asking for help finding a group of organized thieves. On Tuesday, August 9, officers say three women went into the Ross Department Store on SW College Rd. They worked together to distract someone and then stole their wallet. Police say the wallet...
WCJB
Palatka man arrested for mugging at gas station
PUTNAM, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Palatka was arrested after he robbed a gas station customer at gunpoint. Palatka police officers arrested 21-year-old Derric Monts after video footage appears to catch him mugging a man at a Walmart gas station. Monts, who was wearing a neon ski mask, fled...
WCJB
Two North Central Florida law enforcement agencies train nurses for active shooter medical emergencies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “That’s just what we’re trying to do, make the world a better place.”. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies taught the county school nurses, nurse assistants, and staff how to react in case of an active shooter medical emergency. Sergeant Todd Thomas told TV20...
WCJB
Gainesville woman is dead and three others are in serious condition after a crash in Clay County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman died and three others are seriously injured after a crash in Clay County. The crash happened on Monday between US Highway 301 and County Road 218. A driver from Gainesville was headed north on 301 when he veered left crossing the median. A...
WCJB
Alachua County officials hosting ham radio training course
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are inviting you to learn how to ham it up. Alachua County Emergency Management is hosting a training course to get a ham radio license. The Alachua County Amateur Radio Emergency Service and North Florida Amateur Radio Club will run the training course.
WCJB
NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Bradford County precincts all reporting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 Florida Primary Election is being held on Tuesday, August 23. Polls in North Central Florida are set to close at 7:00 p.m. TV20 is covering more than 40 local, state, and federal races in Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Union counties. This story will be updated throughout the night as election results come in.
WCJB
‘We hope to move forward in a positive direction’: Alachua County animal shelter found homes for hundreds of animals
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “We really hope to look forward in a positive direction where we’re working together with the community.”. Almost two months after implementing changes, staff from the Alachua Animal Resources and Care, said they are making progress with their operations. In a county commission meeting,...
WCJB
Community delvelopment projects to help Micanopy and Fort White
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The towns of Micanopy and Fort White are receiving funding to pay for community development projects. The community development block grant program awarded $22 million to 10 different Florida communities. Micanopy will receive nearly $3 million of that money to address the area’s broadband internet deficiencies....
WCJB
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 Florida Primary Election is being held on Tuesday, August 23. Polls in North Central Florida are set to close at 7:00 p.m. TV20 is covering more than 40 local, state, and federal races in Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Union counties. This story will be updated throughout the night as election results come in.
