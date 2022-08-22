ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Gainesville toddler shoots himself while playing gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department is investigating after a toddler was killed after shooting himself while playing with a gun. Officers say on Wednesday, the 3-year-old child grabbed a gun from an unlocked gun case inside a home at Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. Around 6 p.m., the gun went off, hitting the child. Two other juveniles witnessed the incident.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two teens in Gainesville were arrested for breaking into cars

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say two teens were arrested after they were caught breaking into cars. A resident in an apartment on NW 13th St reported two suspicious people wearing masks over their faces and gloves. The suspects were armed with knives. They ran when they saw officers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

String of thefts solved in Gilchrist County

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies say they solved a series of connected burglaries in the northern part of the county. One stolen ATV was thrown into the Suwannee River. Deputies were able to find it and pulled it out of the water on Monday. One person...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

MCSO arrests two homicide suspects from Ohio

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two fugitives wanted for murder in Ohio have been captured in North Central Florida. Dean Baker, 35, and Ashlee Fletcher, 37 of Greenville, Ohio, were arrested on Wednesday night at a truck stop near Ocala. They were wanted in connection to the death of a man...
GREENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
WCJB

Man arrested after threatening Dollar General store clerks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A robbery suspect is behind bars in Columbia County after sheriff’s deputies say he threatened store clerks with a bottle of gasoline. Deputies say Emmanuel Ratliff, 32, stole from two Dollar Generals on August 16th and August 20th. He opened the register himself at the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

FDLE investigates deadly dog attack in Interlachen, animals to be euthanized

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a homicide investigation is underway into the death of a postal worker who was attacked by dogs. During a press conference on Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies confirmed USPS postal carrier Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died overnight after she was attacked by five dogs when her vehicle broke down in the Interlachen Lake Estates area.
INTERLACHEN, FL
WCJB

Second student brings gun to Putnam County elementary school

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just hours after an elementary school was locked down, another student brought a BB gun to a different school in the county. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a teacher found a BB gun in the backpack of an 11-year-old student at Kelly Smith Elementary School.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who was wanted for stealing a box truck vehicle is in custody after crashing into several patrol vehicles in Gainesville Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Brandon Baker, 34, was spotted in Marion County a little after 7 a.m. Tuesday on I-75 driving a box truck stolen in a carjacking incident that happened in Hillsborough County.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Violent Crime
WCJB

Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A 61-year-old postal carrier died overnight in the hospital after she was mauled by five dogs while delivering the mail. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the death on Tuesday. They say they are actively investigating the incident. UPDATE: FDLE investigates deadly dog attack in...
INTERLACHEN, FL
WCJB

Putnam County elementary school locked down over airsoft gun

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is touting its school shooter protocol as a success after an elementary school was locked down on Thursday morning when a student brought an airsoft gun to class. Sheriff’s deputies say a lockdown was initiated at James A. Long Elementary School...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCJB

Palatka man arrested for mugging at gas station

PUTNAM, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Palatka was arrested after he robbed a gas station customer at gunpoint. Palatka police officers arrested 21-year-old Derric Monts after video footage appears to catch him mugging a man at a Walmart gas station. Monts, who was wearing a neon ski mask, fled...
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Alachua County officials hosting ham radio training course

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are inviting you to learn how to ham it up. Alachua County Emergency Management is hosting a training course to get a ham radio license. The Alachua County Amateur Radio Emergency Service and North Florida Amateur Radio Club will run the training course.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Bradford County precincts all reporting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 Florida Primary Election is being held on Tuesday, August 23. Polls in North Central Florida are set to close at 7:00 p.m. TV20 is covering more than 40 local, state, and federal races in Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Union counties. This story will be updated throughout the night as election results come in.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Community delvelopment projects to help Micanopy and Fort White

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The towns of Micanopy and Fort White are receiving funding to pay for community development projects. The community development block grant program awarded $22 million to 10 different Florida communities. Micanopy will receive nearly $3 million of that money to address the area’s broadband internet deficiencies....
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Alachua, Columbia still counting after midnight

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 Florida Primary Election is being held on Tuesday, August 23. Polls in North Central Florida are set to close at 7:00 p.m. TV20 is covering more than 40 local, state, and federal races in Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Union counties. This story will be updated throughout the night as election results come in.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy