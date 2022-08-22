How a WCSU alumnus ended up leading Google’s Cloud Security sales team: ‘Differentiate Yourself’ and build a life beyond your dreams:

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
Related
Expert discusses Conn. real estate market
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New data is showing the prices of homes are coming down across the country, but this trend does not seem to be happening in Connecticut. Over the past year realtor Jeff Rothman has seen many first-time buyers priced out of the West Hartford market with home values up about 7% […]
Connecticut’s Largest Year-Round Costume Shop Can Be Found in Torrington
Halloween is right around the corner and you can already see leaves falling, showing signs of the coming masquerading holiday. My daughter just received her costume for the Renaissance Fair she will be working at back in Kansas, it's an amazing costume btw. It made me look around for a costume shop in Connecticut and it didn't take long at all for me to find not only a very unique one, but the largest in the state.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Students react to loan forgiveness plan
John Rosen, an Economics Professor at the University of New Haven, answers questions on the president's student loan forgiveness plan. TODAY IN HISTORY: CT restaurant funding, Hartford hero, Meriden violence plan. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. 1 year ago in CT history: CT restaurants needed funding. 5 years ago: A...
Yale doctor on how rollout of new COVID-19 boosters will look
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are rolling out sooner than most expected, after Labor Day. Both Pfizer and Moderna have now applied for emergency use authorization and the government is expected to act fast. “The boosters, it’s important to know, still contain the original covid shot, but now add on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ctexaminer.com
As Students Return to Classrooms, Connecticut’s Public Schools Report Widespread Job Openings
A statewide survey of Connecticut’s public schools by CT Examiner suggests numerous unfilled positions in city and suburban schools, rich and poor. Newington Public Schools are short 30 paraeducators. Newtown needs 17. Waterford has 15 openings. And Madison, 10. Clinton, East Lyme, Preston, Westbrook — all say that they are still looking for paraprofessionals – classroom assistants and staff trained to work one-on-one with students needing extra help – for a school year that will start in about two weeks.
State launches priority investigation into accusations of unpaid restaurant wages (EXCLUSIVE)
BRANFORD, Conn. — A Branford restaurant is under a "priority investigation" by the state Department of Labor (DOL) for complaints from employees who say they are owed weeks of back pay. Employees at Donovan's Reef told FOX61 that they have been working for weeks without pay and they have...
Connecticut residents say federal student loan forgiveness is 'impactful'
Marina Rodriguez was overwhelmed with joy when she heard President Joe Biden’s announcement on Wednesday that he is forgiving up to $10,000 in student loan debt for qualifying borrowers and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. “When my co-worker told me about it, I just jumped up and...
On Fairfield’s suffocating exclusivity
I grew up in Fairfield. It was idyllic. When I visit now, it is unrecognizable. The air of exclusivity is suffocating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in a Trio of Connecticut Shoreline Towns
Connecticut’s shoreline is unlike others in New England. That’s mostly because, in terms of topography, it’s nearly 100 percent blocked by a certain long island just 10 to 20 miles to the south. Soft, lapping waves and pebbled beaches abound here, with lots of tidal inlets and wetlands. But the central shore of Connecticut is worth visiting for another reason: the food.
themonroesun.com
Five men indicted for Connecticut catalytic converter theft ring
NEW HAVEN, CT — A nine-count indictment charging five men with federal offenses related to their participation in a stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring was unsealed, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice today. The announcement was made by Vanessa Roberts Avery, U.S. Attorney...
NewsTimes
What Norwalk parents need to know before school starts
NORWALK — When students return to school next week, officials say some COVID guidelines will be more relaxed while other precautions will remain in place. "We're really excited about having all of our students back, and with that excitement we want to make sure that we inform parents as well as students about upcoming health measures we have put in place.” Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella said during a virtual meeting Tuesday with families. "We want to make sure that while you are in school, you are safe.”
NewsTimes
CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiltonbulletin.com
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
CT towns got $1.5 billion from feds. They’ve budgeted roughly 1% for housing
The failure to spend federal stimulus funds on housing is a missed opportunity to make CT a more affordable place to live, advocates say.
WCVB
Steamed cheeseburgers have locals in Meriden, Conn. swarming to Ted's Restaurant
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New York Lunch in Woonsocket, Rhode. Island offers a sandwich exploding with flavor, fittingly named the "Dynamite." Don't knock it 'till you try it! In Connecticut, Ted's Restaurant in Meriden and Louis' Lunch in New Haven have crowds swarming daily to try their legendary steamed burgers.
ctexaminer.com
Neighborhood Schools and State Rules on Racial Imbalance at Odds in Towns Across Connecticut
In May, Fairfield Board of Education Chair Christine Vitale told the state Board of Education that redistricting McKinley Elementary School to reduce a racial imbalance in the public schools could actually do the students there more harm than good. “We don’t view McKinley as the problem… it is our most...
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches
Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?. Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.
9 Things You Could Build on the 50 Acres of Land for Sale in Gaylordsville
There are over 50 acres of land for sale in Gaylordsville, CT. I learned about the land sale after viewing a new Youtube video by Brookfield Photography. They posted beautiful aerial footage to the social media platform on August 14, 2022. After watching the video, my creative juices started to...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport seeks $8.1M to redevelop blighted downtown property
BRIDGEPORT — As officials negotiate with a local developer to revive a key piece of blighted land on the border of downtown and the East End, adjacent to the Steelpointe peninsula, they need $8.1 million in state aid to prepare the site for new construction. The property is the...
NBC Connecticut
West Haven Officials Confirm Controversial Mall Deal is Dead
After years of discussion, debate and doubt, local leaders in West Haven say The Haven project won’t happen. The $200 million luxury mall was planned for the city’s waterfront. “They’re not moving forward with the project and their intention is to demolish the rest of the buildings so...
Comments / 0