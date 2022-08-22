How a WCSU alumnus ended up leading Google’s Cloud Security sales team: ‘Differentiate Yourself’ and build a life beyond your dreams:

NORWALK — When students return to school next week, officials say some COVID guidelines will be more relaxed while other precautions will remain in place. "We're really excited about having all of our students back, and with that excitement we want to make sure that we inform parents as well as students about upcoming health measures we have put in place.” Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella said during a virtual meeting Tuesday with families. "We want to make sure that while you are in school, you are safe.”

NORWALK, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO