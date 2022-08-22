Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
Speed may be behind Clearwater crash that left woman in critical condition
Police said a driver is in critical condition after her car hit a pole and a tree in Clearwater early Thursday morning.
57-year-old woman in critical condition after crashing into tree, power pole
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 57-year-old woman is in the hospital after being ejected from her car in a crash early Thursday morning in Clearwater. The crash happened just after midnight at Court Street and Ewing Avenue when a 2011 Cadillac went off the road and hit a tree and power pole, Clearwater police said in a statement.
Woman In Critical Condition After Colliding With Power Pole Being Ejected From Vehicle
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash with serious injuries on Court Street this morning just after midnight. The crash occurred at Court Street and Ewing Avenue when a 2011 Cadillac left the road, striking a
iontb.com
Woman critically injured in single vehicle crash overnight in Clearwater
Officers from the Clearwater Police Department continue to investigate a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The crash occurred at Court Street and Ewing Avenue when police say a 57 year-old woman crashed her 2011 Cadillac. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a power pole before striking a tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooksville man dies after semi U-turns into path of his vehicle: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 38-year-old man from Brooksville died on Wednesday night after he crashed into the trailer of a semi that turned into his path.
Driver killed after tractor-trailer makes U-turn in his path
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer late Wednesday night in Brooksville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 50 and Hale Road. Troopers say a man was driving a tractor-trailer eastbound...
10NEWS
Crash blocks northbound lanes of I-75 in Thonotosassa
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A crash on northbound Interstate 75 in Thonotosassa caused major delays for drivers Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on I-75 near Fletcher Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Three left lanes were blocked with traffic flowing only in the right lane....
Clearwater firefighters cut holes into roof to stop blaze
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Firefighters cut holes into the roof of a Clearwater home to stop a fire caused by a lightning strike, according to a news release. Fire crews were called to the area just after 3 p.m. near Palmetto Street and North Glenwood Avenue. "The fire was contained...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man on scooter killed in crash near Selmon Expressway
TAMPA, Fla. — A man riding a scooter was killed after he was hit by a car early Wednesday morning in Tampa. The crash happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 301 and the Selmon Expressway. Troopers say a man was driving a Nissan Altima along U.S....
Tampa police investigating shooting that killed man
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead and Tampa police are investigating what led up to the late-night shooting. It happened around 11:53 p.m. Wednesday on 50th Street N near Interstate 4 and Melburne Boulevard. A Shell gas station is also in that area, according to maps. Police have not confirmed the exact location of the shooting.
Pinellas deputy receives written reprimand after running over woman on beach
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy who unintentionally drove over a woman on St. Pete Beach with his patrol SUV has received a written reprimand for his actions, an internal memo said. The memo, obtained by 10 Tampa Bay, says Deputy Todd Brien was on duty...
Bruno the dog rescued from Tampa apartment fire
TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa dog owner has their four-legged family member back after Bruno was rescued from a burning apartment building Wednesday morning. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received a report of an apartment unit on fire just after 10:30 a.m. on Terrace Club Lane, the agency said in a news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver sent to hospital after crashing SUV into Sarasota home
SARASOTA, Fla. — A driver is now at the hospital after crashing a car into a home's carport Tuesday afternoon in Sarasota. According to the Sarasota County Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a car crash off of Webber Street. The call came in around 1:25 p.m.
fox13news.com
Storms damage homes, flood streets, knock out power in parts of Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Afternoon storms left a mess behind in Tampa, near Ybor City. Strong wind knocked down trees and some power lines. In one spot along the roadway, a piece of metal roof was wrapped around a fire hydrant blocks away. Nearby residents said they heard loud pops from...
Motorist dies after losing control of bike, crashing near Sarasota intersection
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Monday night in Sarasota, according to police. Officers with the Sarasota Police Department responded to a crash just after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and North Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41). Police say a 36-year-old man...
I-75 North reopens after multiple crashes, fuel spill
A stretch of Interstate 75 reopened Tuesday morning after crews finished cleaning up a fuel spill from vehicles that were involved in a crash on Monday night.
Man Shot And Killed In Tampa Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Tampa overnight, according to Tampa Police Department. Officers responded to the 2900 block of 50th Street around 11:53 pm, in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival officers located the victim, an adult male,
Heavy rain causes flooding in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — Drivers in Sarasota were asked to avoid certain roadways due to flooding Wednesday evening. Heavy rains caused flooding in the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 between 6th Street and 7th Street, the Sarasota Police Department said in a tweet. Authorities asked the public to seek alternate...
Riverview man leads state troopers on chase that ended in Gainesville
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A man driving a stolen box truck led law enforcement officials on a multi-county chase Wednesday morning, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said. Just after 7 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol requested assistance from the sheriff's office to pursue a box truck stolen out of the Tampa area headed north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 from the Marion County line, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook.
iontb.com
Man critically injured in Clearwater crash on Gulf to Bay Boulevard
Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a crash at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022. The single vehicle crash occurred on Gulf to Bay Boulevard under McMullen Booth Road. An elderly male patient was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after a...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0