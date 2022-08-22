ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Woman critically injured in single vehicle crash overnight in Clearwater

Officers from the Clearwater Police Department continue to investigate a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The crash occurred at Court Street and Ewing Avenue when police say a 57 year-old woman crashed her 2011 Cadillac. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a power pole before striking a tree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
