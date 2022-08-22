The University of Idaho’s latest capital construction request is being reviewed by the Idaho State Board of Education this week. The UI’s proposed capital construction funding request to the Idaho Legislature for the next fiscal year will be considered by the board. The top capital funding priority for the Moscow campus is the Meat Science and Innovation Center. The facility would include space for meat production and processing, classrooms, events and a Vandal Brand Meats store with outdoor seating and a BBQ. The center would be constructed across the parking lot from the Kibbie Dome and the new ICCU Arena. The facility would replace the Animal Pavilion and Meat Lab. the UI administration is asking the board to approve a 4 million dollar funding request to state lawmakers. The nearly 11,000 square foot building is expected to cost about 13.5 million dollars which includes federal funds, donations and university money.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO