Lapwai, ID

pullmanradio.com

UI Asking To Move Ahead With Plans For New Meat Science & Innovation Center-ROTC Facility-Paving Dome Parking Lot

The University of Idaho’s latest capital construction request is being reviewed by the Idaho State Board of Education this week. The UI’s proposed capital construction funding request to the Idaho Legislature for the next fiscal year will be considered by the board. The top capital funding priority for the Moscow campus is the Meat Science and Innovation Center. The facility would include space for meat production and processing, classrooms, events and a Vandal Brand Meats store with outdoor seating and a BBQ. The center would be constructed across the parking lot from the Kibbie Dome and the new ICCU Arena. The facility would replace the Animal Pavilion and Meat Lab. the UI administration is asking the board to approve a 4 million dollar funding request to state lawmakers. The nearly 11,000 square foot building is expected to cost about 13.5 million dollars which includes federal funds, donations and university money.
MOSCOW, ID
goeasternoregon.com

New book explores history of Wallowa Lake

Rita Ehrler and Ellen Morris Bishop recently published “Stories of Wallowa Lake: A History of the Lake and Its Communities” to offer new glimpses at Wallowa County’s history. According to a press release, the book details the competition between an electric railroad and the more traditional steam...
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
KLEWTV

LCVVC 2022 food drive set for September 16 & 17

On Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17, members of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Veterans Council will be holding their annual food drive to benefit the Community Action Food Bank. Those who would like to make cash donations will be helping fund the Idaho Veterans Home Special Meals program. The program...
KLEWTV

Da Vinci system coming to Tri-State Memorial Hospital

General Surgeon at Tri-State Memorial Hospital, Dr. Eric Thomas, says that the da Vinci robot will be able to get patients back to their regular schedules and activities sooner than ever, thanks to minimally invasive surgeries. Tri-State now joins St. Joe's and Pullman Regional in having this state-of-the-art technology on...
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Fire Crews Respond to Numerous Wildfire Starts on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Following Weekend Storms

KAMIAH - As thunder and lightning storms made their way through north-central Idaho over the weekend, several new fire starts were reported on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. According to the U.S. Forest Service, initial attack efforts have been largely successful, with accompanying precipitation limiting fire growth. While initial efforts...
KAMIAH, ID
KLEWTV

Details on DUI Emphasis Patrol during Lewiston's Hot August Nights

LEWISTON, ID — According to Idaho State Police, the period during Lewiston's Hot August Nights typically sees increased DUI activity. That is why ISP has spearheaded an extensive DUI Emphasis Patrol for August 25th through August 26th. "Our goal is to keep Idaho families and our communities safe," says...
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Thunder on the Snake to Kick Off This Weekend

LEWISTON, ID– Thunder on the Snake is a jet river marathon race along the snake river, with up to ten racers competing this year. “It’s one of the funnest things I’ve ever done in my life," said Director and racer Ryan Hudson. " I’ve done a lot of kinds of racing before and being on the river my whole life it’s just a blast, and there’s nothing else like it.”
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Pullman Police: Chubbs is back home, wasn't stolen

Pullman Police Commander Aaron Breshears told KLEW News on Thursday, that they have confirmed Chubbs the dog is back home safe and sound. At first, the report sounded like a stranger had stolen the dog. But there may have been some miscommunication or misunderstanding from the reporting party, who was...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise

ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
ENTERPRISE, OR

