BETTENDORF, IOWA (August 23, 2022) — The Quad Cities Community Foundation has named Kent Pilcher the new chairperson of its board of directors. Replacing outgoing chairperson Randy Moore, Pilcher brings nearly seven years of service to the Community Foundation, most recently as board vice chair and Investment Committee chair, and a long history of local community leadership. His term as chair will run through 2024.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO