Gov Kim Reynolds, Iowa Workforce Development Announce Lowest Unemployment Insurance Rates for Employers in Over Two Decades
DES MOINES, IOWA (August 24, 2022) — Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Workforce Development announced today the schedule of unemployment insurance rates used to tax Iowa employers will drop to its lowest level in 24 years — the lowest rates currently allowed by Iowa law. “Today’s announcement is...
Kent Pilcher Named Quad Cities Community Foundation Board Chairperson
BETTENDORF, IOWA (August 23, 2022) — The Quad Cities Community Foundation has named Kent Pilcher the new chairperson of its board of directors. Replacing outgoing chairperson Randy Moore, Pilcher brings nearly seven years of service to the Community Foundation, most recently as board vice chair and Investment Committee chair, and a long history of local community leadership. His term as chair will run through 2024.
