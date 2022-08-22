Mathis Says Hinson Has Opposed Bills That Will Help Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) Democrat Liz Mathis says her Republican opponent — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson — has voted against bills that will benefit Iowans, like the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says she voted no on the infrastructure package because it was a leap toward socialism that went beyond spending on physical infrastructure. Mathis, a Democrat from Hiawatha, says the bill means five BILLION dollars of infrastructure investments that will fix many things in Iowa, including broadband, roads, and four thousand endangered bridges. Mathis made her comments on the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair, which wrapped up Sunday.
Learfield News Data Wire
