ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleonville, LA

Police chase through “highways and fields” ends with arrest of Louisiana man

By Michael Scheidt
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UK5l5_0hQgQRXx00

NAPOLEONVILLE , La. (BRPROUD) – Phillip Evans Landry, 21, of Napoleonville, was arrested over the weekend after failing to stop when asked by a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

That deputy allegedly saw Landry driving recklessly in Plattenville.

A traffic stop was initiated but Landry allegedly chose to engage in a chase.

“The pursuit continued through highways and fields until south of Napoleonville,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO says that on multiple occasions during the chase, Landry was clocked going over 120 mph.

Eventually, Landry was found and arrested by deputies.

The Assumption Parish man was charged with the crimes listed below:

  • Aggravated Flight from an Officer
  • Resisting An Officer
  • Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Driving While Intoxicated – First Offense
  • Speeding – 31 Plus Miles Over MPH

Landry is currently behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center on $65,000 bond.

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Delon Scott, 34, of Hahnville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty. Scott was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and possession of firearms charges.
HAHNVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Neighbors arrested after dispute in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kitica Patterson Starks, 48, of Napoleonville and Renee A. Thompson, 44, of Thibodaux were arrested on Tuesday, August 23, after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prior to their arrests, “deputies responded to a disturbance between two neighbors at a residence...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Assumption Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Assumption Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Napoleonville, LA
City
Plattenville, LA
Napoleonville, LA
Crime & Safety
WWL-AMFM

Cop kills suspect in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana State Police investigators are now investigating after a cop killed a suspect in Cut Off Tuesday. “At approximately 1:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were called to investigate a shooting
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
DULAC, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1

Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 24, 2022, that on August 23, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane in Lockport, Louisiana. Marcelo Garcia-Lopez, 38, of Lockport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LOCKPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Apso
WGNO

33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70

Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on August 22, 2022, that on Friday, August 19 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to a drive-by shooting incident in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, at the crossroads of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Deputies interviewed a male subject upon their arrival, who told them that he and his passenger were stopped at an intersection when a suspicious car drove alongside his vehicle and opened fire.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
stmarynow.com

Three arrested in January shooting at Chester Bowles-area home

Two men suspected in the firing of dozens of rounds into a Morgan City home in January have been arrested, the Morgan City Police Department said, and a third has been in custody since last month. The three men, all from Hammond, face criminal conspiracy and weapons charges. --Jaicherydan Treell...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft, burglary charges among Monday arrests

Local police agencies reported six arrests Monday and early Tuesday, including a Morgan City man accused of theft and burglary. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 58 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
MORGAN CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed on August 22, 2022, that throughout the previous month, EBRSO Narcotics had launched an investigation into Terelle Willis, AKA “Self Made Shark.” Agents acquired search warrants for many locations and conducted numerous controlled purchases of fentanyl from Willis during the investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Circle K

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station on O’Neal Lane on Aug. 15. According to officials, the unknown suspect lingered around the gas station until all of the customers left and then approached the counter demanding the clerk to ‘give him all the money.”
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers

Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that detectives arrested William Garner, 57 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on three counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm, or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies and Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy