Tumwater, WA

TruthInGodsWord
3d ago

My sincerest condolences go out to ALL who are grieving/ affected by the tragic death of this man .I pray they seek Jesus for His supernatural comfort at this time & for their futures w/ o him. 😔💔🙏

TruthInGodsWord
3d ago

As witnessed daily, death OFTEN comes suddenly/ unexpectedly by way of accidents & freak accidents, natural disasters & natural causes, fires, sickness such as Covid, violent crimes & domestic violence, overdoses, etc. To clarify for those who don't know, but NEED to know in THIS lifetime while still breathing; As NO ONE Is guaranteed our next breath, & NO ONE is nice/good enough to save our own soul from hell when we die, we MUST be saved/born AGAIN believers through Jesus Christ Crucified on the ✝️ as our ONLY way of redemption/forgiveness of our sins unto Salvation to enter heaven & be saved/ rescued from hell for eternity.This is Biblical truth , not man's opinion. PLEASE people, seek Jesus for your Salvation now before it's too late. 🙏 🕊📖✝️

Shawna Mitchell
3d ago

RIP whoever you are, my condolences to the family and friends. Such a horrible tragedy.

KOMO News

Train derailment in Tacoma causes local power outage

TACOMA, Wash. — A train derailment caused a local power outage in Tacoma Wednesday, but no one was injured. BNSF Railway confirmed one of its trains had two cars carrying empty containers derail at 2:45 near Lincoln Ave. and Port of Tacoma Rd. Two crossings are blocked with downed...
TACOMA, WA
Tumwater, WA
Washington Accidents
Washington Crime & Safety
Tumwater, WA
Washington Cars
nbcrightnow.com

Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-82

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-82 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-82, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
KENNEWICK, WA
q13fox.com

Investigation underway after shooting involving trooper in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol said a trooper was involved in a shooting in Federal Way Wednesday night, shutting down roads for hours. The shooting happened at Enchanted Parkway South and South 348th Street. It's unknown what led up to the shooting. Trooper Rick Johnson said the...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KXRO.com

Fatality accident on road to Quinault Beach Resort & Casino

A fatality accident occurred on Monday outside Ocean Shores. The City of Ocean Shores tells KXRO that at 4:21 PM on Monday, the Ocean Shores Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a rollover vehicle on State Route 115. That address was later updated to be on the access road...
OCEAN SHORES, WA
q13fox.com

Family of father of 6 shot to death in Renton wants killer caught

RENTON, Wash. - A family is still looking for answers nearly a month after a 30-year-old father of six was shot to death in Renton. The sister of Jevon Jimerson said he took his cousins out boating before he was shot to death. The boat trip was a gift to them, because they were either going to college for the first time or returning to college.
RENTON, WA

