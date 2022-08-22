Read full article on original website
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
WJLA
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
washingtoninformer.com
Artist/Designer Elijah Rutland, 23, Takes D.C. Sneaker Con by Storm
Georgia native Elijah Rutland, 23, has reason to celebrate given his recent graduation from Florida A&M University (FAMU) in Tallahassee, where he majored in graphic engineering. But there’s a lot more for which this talented artist and budding entrepreneur can also be proud – from securing deals with Nike, Beats...
Alert Issued For Woman Missing In Laurel For More Than A Year
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as they attempt to locate a 54-year-old woman with ties to Virginia and South Carolina who has been missing since last year. Martel McKinnie-Jordan was reported missing on Nov. 27, 2021, according to the Laurel Police Department, after her...
Eater
How to Plan a Perfect 24-Hour Getaway to St. Michaels, Maryland
After crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, follow U.S. Route 50 down the Delmarva Peninsula and hook west along the scenic stretch of Route 33 to stumble upon Maryland’s coastal cottage town of St. Michaels. Part of the beauty of this idyllic destination – just a 1.5-hour drive from D.C. – is its postage-stamp size. Between the main dining-dense drag of Talbot Street to cute cobblestone side streets leading the way to water, soaking up the picturesque harbor’s top attractions in one day is easy as pie.
WJLA
Universoul Circus returns to the Washington, D.C area for their 29th season!
Universoul Circus is a fun-filled, interactive show ideal for entire family featuring performers from around the world and brand new acts in 2022. With a couple of weeks left, there’s still time to get your tickets before the last show on Labor Day at the Universoul Circus box office at National Harbor or online via Ticketmaster.
WJLA
DC mom continues waiting for stillbirth certificate for nearly 2 years, demands answers
Washington, D.C. (7News) — A Washington, D.C. woman says she has still not received the stillbirth certificate she is entitled to after the District established a code saying they would grant one within 180 days of March 2021. Monday marked 522 days since she has not received one after...
WTOP
McLean man arrested in Rockville for solicitation of minor
In Maryland, Montgomery County police said they believe a Virginia man charged with sexual solicitation of a minor may have solicited other victims. Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, was arrested after starting a social media conversation on Aug. 11 with a Montgomery County detective who was posing as a 15-year-old girl.
fox5dc.com
Maryland mom wins $50K on first scratch-off ticket she ever bought
GLEN BURNIE, Md. - Now that's what you call beginner's luck!. A stay-at-home mom from Maryland recently won $50,000 on the first scratch-off ticket she ever bought!. Nichole Balsoma of Glen Burnie said she bought a $20 Million Dollar Mega Multiplier ticket on a whim after stopping at a convenient store on Ritchie Highway one morning to grab an energy drink.
fox5dc.com
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
asumag.com
Montgomery County (Md.) will build a high school in Gaithersburg
The Montgomery (Md.) district is constructing a $180 million high school in Gaithersburg. Crown High School will be five stories and have space for about 2,200 students, reports Bethesda Magazine. The new school will relieve crowding at Gaithersburg, Northwest, Quince Orchard, Thomas S. Wootton and Richard Montgomery high schools. The...
fox5dc.com
DC Top Chef turned away at downtown restaurant due to dress code
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A top D.C. chef was visiting a new restaurant downtown on Saturday when she was asked to leave because her shoes didn't fit the dress code. Former "Top Chef" finalist and current chef at St. Anselm in Northeast Marjorie Meek-Bradley stopped at Shoto, a Japanese restaurant that opened last February.
Diversity is the Word Which Best Describes DC Jazz Festival’s Lineup
After one year of canceled events and a second which only allowed for limited performances and discussions, the DC Jazz Festival is back, live and in person, albeit with a few changes — positive ones, this writer may add — to the format, scheduling and focus. The post Diversity is the Word Which Best Describes DC Jazz Festival’s Lineup appeared first on The Washington Informer.
mocoshow.com
Update on Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring, Which Closed After a Kitchen Fire in July
According to a representative from the restaurant, Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has recently begun renovations after a kitchen fire closed the location on July 12. No official reopening date has been announced. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
WTOP
Happy ending for Maryland record store owner whose rent check was stolen, cashed for $9K
Update, 6 p.m. Thursday: Johnson Lee said Thursday his bank has credited his account for $9,000. “I just got the call. I just wanted to thank the fraud department, and also Neal Augenstein and the WTOP crew, for being there for us,” Lee said. Kyle Tarrance, Truist’s public affairs...
Bay Net
Piney Point Capitol Rioter Facing 20 Year Maximum In Prison; Financial Penalties
WASHINGTON – A Maryland man pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Jury Awards Black Man Racially Profiled $4 Million; Is Baltimore’s Deputy Mayor Suspended?; & Charm City Gets A New Festival.
THE BUZZ! A Black customer was awarded $4.4 million in damages in racial profiling lawsuit against Walmart Have you ever been in a store and have an employee follow you around? That is what Michael Mangum claims happened to him in a Walmart store. So he sued, and won. According to court documents a White […]
Washingtonian.com
This DC-Area High-Tech Toilet Startup Wants to Solve the Public Bathroom Problem
It’s a familiar problem: You’re out and about, and you’ve got to go. But you can’t find anywhere to, you know, go. The Brentwood, Maryland-based company Throne Labs is trying to solve this issue via a fleet of portable, high-tech public toilets. The company hopes to banish the days of holding your breath in a smelly park bathroom or trying to find a coffee shop that will let you use its restroom.
Howard volleyball, led by Woodard Twins, look to soar again
Howard volleyball continues to be a force, and the reining MEAC champ should only be better with its Twin Towers from Texas. The post Howard volleyball, led by Woodard Twins, look to soar again appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FBI director is potential hurdle in relocating agency to the suburbs, Cardin says
As efforts to lure the FBI to the suburbs gain steam, the agency's director floats a compromise. The post FBI director is potential hurdle in relocating agency to the suburbs, Cardin says appeared first on Maryland Matters.
New food hall opens doors for local chefs
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — A new food hall has opened up in Prince George’s County, but this one isn’t like your normal food hall with vendors selling out of booths and indoor and outdoor seating options. Le Fantome is working to bring more than just great food options and a new meeting […]
