Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Police investigating fatal accident in Pittsford
Pittsford, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sherriff's Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident. Police say the accident happened between a motorcycle and vehicle on Clover Street at Willard Road in Pittsford. Clover Street is closed between Lehigh Station Road and Calkins Road. Additionally, Willard Road is also...
13 WHAM
One killed, one left with critical injuries after Irondequoit fire
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Crews are investigating a fatal fire overnight at a house on Garford Road in Irondequoit. Two people were trapped in a burning home. One of them died. The other is in critical condition. The victims' names have not been released. Neighbors say the flames spread quickly.
13 WHAM
Dansville man honored for saving man drowning in Niagara River
Livingston County, N.Y. — A normal day on the job ended up taking an unexpected - and heroic - turn. Back in December, Sean Needham of Dansville was working on a construction project in Niagara Falls when he and his crew saw a man struggling in the Niagara River.
13 WHAM
RFD: Man arrested for arson for fire on Salina Street
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man has been arrested for arson. Tuesday night, the Rochester Fire Department responded to 100 Salina Street for a report of a man trying to set the apartment on fire with gasoline. When the RFD arrived, the entrance way that leads to over 15...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 WHAM
Police say body has been found near Hemlock
Rochester, N.Y. — A body has been found in a wooded area east of Hemlock Wednesday afternoon. The Ontario County Sheriff Deputies were searching this area for a missing man from Penfield. The Monroe County Medical Examiner will try to determine identification and cause of death. Meanwhile, the alert...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate shooting on Garson Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after responding to a shooting on the city's north side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 700 block of Garson Avenue between Kingston and Quincy Streets for the report that a male had been shot just before 10:00 p.m.
13 WHAM
Walk/run supports veterans in Rochester area
Honeoye Falls, N.Y. — Wednesday proved a nice night to lace up the sneakers in Honeoye Falls. Veterans Outreach Center hosted the Pound the Ground 5K to support veterans in the area. Runners could take part in person, or run on their own and submit their time online. The...
13 WHAM
Lactation room installed at Monroe County Hall of Justice
Rochester, N.Y. — The Seventh Judicial District is trying to better meet the needs of women who breastfeed. The new lactation room was unveiled Thursday by Administrative Judge William Taylor and the district's Gender Fairness Committee at the Monroe County Hall of Justice. The court is making "every effort"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 WHAM
Rochester fire captain was facing eight departmental charges before abrupt retirement
Rochester, N.Y. — Had Capt. Jeffrey Krywy remained on the job, he'd have faced departmental charges and possible termination. 13WHAM has obtained new details of the City of Rochester's investigation into Krywy. He's accused of taking firefighters - including a Black firefighter - to an allegedly racist party while they were all on duty.
13 WHAM
RPD: suspect arrested for robbing a bank
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank yesterday afternoon. Police say it happened at ESL Federal Credit Union and the suspect displayed a note to the teller demanding money. Officers say they saw the suspect, Hugh Mahoney, 50, at a gas station on...
13 WHAM
Three facing felony charges after traffic stop on I-390
Livingston County, N.Y. — Two Cattaraugus County residents and a man from Allegany County are facing charges after a sizeable drug bust on Interstate 390. Livingston County Sheriff's deputies stopped a car on Aug. 18th in Avon. Deputies say Charlene Williams, 49, from Bolivar was driving. Dwayne Motley, 52,...
13 WHAM
Adults, baby escape house fire in Wyoming County
Silver Springs, N.Y. — A family's home was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in Silver Springs. This happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Maple Street. Two adults and a baby escaped through a second-floor bedroom window onto the porch roof. A neighbor rushed over with a ladder, helping them get to the ground.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
Search resumes for missing Penfield man whose truck, wallet were found
Penfield, N.Y. — Loved ones say Nicholas Biermann's disappearance is completely out of character - and they're concerned. The 32-year-old left his Penfield home Monday, headed to work at Highland Hospital, but failed to make it, according to Ontario County Sheriff's deputies. On Tuesday, his truck was found near...
13 WHAM
Man shot and killed during robbery on North Street
The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on North Street in Rochester Wednesday night. Police say Rashadd Walker, 41, was shot during a robbery near Durnan Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects are in custody. Walker's death marks Rochester's 51st homicide of the year.
13 WHAM
Couple behind party that roiled Rochester Fire Department defend themselves
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester couple who allegedly threw a party mocking Juneteenth and local elected officials say they've been unfairly portrayed. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, threw the party last month at their East Avenue mansion. Their attorney, Corey Hogan, says it was a...
13 WHAM
Hilton Fire Department investigates suspicious fire
Parma, N.Y — The Hilton Fire Department investigating a fire that broke out Tuesday night. Fire crews responded to Collamer Road near Old Hojack Lane for a structure fire just after 8 p.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. It's unclear whether anyone was injured. The Hilton fire...
13 WHAM
Record rainfall in Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We waited quite some time for an area-wide soaking rainfall in WNY and we finally had one. A slow moving storm system dropped between 1/2" to 2.5" of rain in WNY since Sunday night. Rochester has officially received 1.60" of rain since Sunday afternoon with Monday's...
13 WHAM
Hochul: More than 6K illegal guns seized this year
Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul touted the state's success in getting illegal guns off the street Wednesday morning ahead of a meeting by the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. More than 6,000 illegal guns have been seized since January, thanks to New York state's collaboration with law...
13 WHAM
Part of a Railroad in Victor may be removed
Victor, N.Y. — Plans for a railroad spur in Victor is causing controversy. The railroad says there is not enough business to justify keeping it open and the town wants to turn part of it into a road to ease traffic congestion. The CEO of Victor Insulators, Ira Knickerbocker...
13 WHAM
Monroe County wants you to recycle summer items
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County's ecopark is accepting propane tanks, pool chemicals, air conditioners, and other equipment. The goal is to get potentially toxic and hazardous materials properly disposed of, according to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. "We are asking the community to take advantage of this ecopark," he...
Comments / 0