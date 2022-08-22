ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitney, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Road rage incident triggers short secure status at Midway HS

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A road rage incident near Texas Central Parkway and Imperial Drive triggered a precautionary response at Midway High School. Students, parents and staff received a statement from the Midway Independent School District on Thursday morning, saying: “Police are responding to a situation near MHS. Only students are allowed to enter the campus with an ID.”
HEWITT, TX
NBC News

Texas motorist on the phone with loved ones as flood waters swept her off the road to her death

A Dallas woman was on the phone with her husband when flood waters that inundated North Texas swept the motorist away and to her death, authorities said Tuesday. Ride-hail driver Jolene Jarrell, 60, was headed home and told her spouse it felt like her vehicle was being "pushed" Monday morning as flood waters filled the roadway, Mesquite Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said.
MESQUITE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Irving, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Hill County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Whitney, TX
County
Hill County, TX
KWTX

Midway ISD schools on brief lockout

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Emergency#Accident#Fox#Whitney Fire Rescue
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

The gunman who fatally shot a man in downtown Dallas early Saturday is still at large. At about 3:20 a.m. on August 20, Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. A witness had called the department to report a man had been shot inside his car.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox44news.com

One victim in fatal Lorena three-vehicle accident identified

LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are dead and two more are injured in a three-vehicle accident in Lorena. Lorena Police Department Chief Tom Dickson tells FOX 44 News that at approximately 3:45 a.m. Monday, the department was notified of a crash on Interstate 35 near Mile Marker #324. Two people inside of a 2012 Ford pickup truck were traveling northbound on I-35 – when the pickup struck the back of an 18-wheeler and was disabled in the main traffic lane.
LORENA, TX
CBS DFW

Texas man who shot, killed armed gunman discusses recent mass shootings

**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In our search for answers after the Uvalde school shooting, CBS 11 wondered how often someone else with a gun can stop a mass shooting. But it's a question that doesn't come with an easy answer.It happened here in 2019 at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was the first service after Christmas when half way through communion prayer, a lone gunman attending the service opened fire.Officials said the gunman stood up, spoke briefly to church deacon Tony Wallace and then shot...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
fox4news.com

25 people in 10 homes evacuated in Everman due to high water

EVERMAN, Texas - In southern Tarrant County, about two dozen people were evacuated Monday afternoon as floodwaters rose in their homes. The city of Everman set a record Monday with 7.28 inches of rain in 24 hours. The last time they came close was around 5.3 inches in 2018. Emergency...
EVERMAN, TX
fox44news.com

Heavy rains impacting your home

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Cen-Tex Roof Systems says the hot and dry temperatures we saw this summer have put a toll on our homes. “We see issues with shingle roofs this time of year because they they’ve kind of cracked or made out of asphalt. So they kind of crack and things like that. So this is a good time of year to to get a roof or on your roof to look at it before those those leaks come up,” says John Ivy with Cen-Tex Roof Systems.
WACO, TX
CBS DFW

'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning.  "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police ask for help identifying hit-and-run victim

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the victim of a hit-and-run on Aug. 14. The man was critically injured after trying to cross the 8500 block Calmont Ave., just north of Las Vegas Trail. Police said he was hit between 8:35 and 8:50 p.m. by someone driving a Honda Accord.They described the victim as Hispanic and at least 30 years old. Anyone who has information is asked to call 817-392-4891.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy