Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
fox44news.com
Road rage incident triggers short secure status at Midway HS
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A road rage incident near Texas Central Parkway and Imperial Drive triggered a precautionary response at Midway High School. Students, parents and staff received a statement from the Midway Independent School District on Thursday morning, saying: “Police are responding to a situation near MHS. Only students are allowed to enter the campus with an ID.”
'She was my best friend,' says husband of woman who died after car was swept away by floodwaters in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas — The worst day of Kirk Jarrell's life was Monday. It was the day Dallas County saw what's being called a '1,000-year' storm that flooded roadways, homes and submerged dozens of cars. One fatality was reported during the severe weather event: 60-year-old Jolene Jarrell. She was killed...
KWTX
Central Texas boy scout leads effort to restore abandoned cemetery dating back 175 years
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Boy Scout whose family uncovered a forgotten and overgrown cemetery dating back nearly 175 years has cleaned it up and restored it for an Eagle Scout project with the help of Central Texas individuals and businesses. Tyler Blakemore, 17, a junior at West...
Texas motorist on the phone with loved ones as flood waters swept her off the road to her death
A Dallas woman was on the phone with her husband when flood waters that inundated North Texas swept the motorist away and to her death, authorities said Tuesday. Ride-hail driver Jolene Jarrell, 60, was headed home and told her spouse it felt like her vehicle was being "pushed" Monday morning as flood waters filled the roadway, Mesquite Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said.
Texas man fires weapon into Wendy's after arguing about his drive-through order
A man in the Dallas area who wasn’t the happiest with his drive-through order decided to take a step up from leaving a nasty comment on Yelp, instead taking out a firearm and shooting into the restaurant.
KWTX
Midway ISD schools on brief lockout
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
Elderly Uber driver killed in north Texas flash flooding, lost her life for $18 fare: report
A 60-year-old Uber driver was killed in Mesquite, Texas, after her car was apparently swept off a bridge during the flash flooding that struck north Texas early Monday, according to local reports. The Dallas County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Joleen Jarrell, who lived in Mesquite with her family,...
KHOU
Body pulled from car that was possibly swept off bridge in North Texas, city officials say
MESQUITE, Texas — A body has been pulled from a vehicle after flash flooding in Mesquite, according to officials. Late Monday afternoon, fire rescue crews were called to the Scyene Road Bridge at the East service road of Interstate 635. City officials say a car was discovered as the water receded.
fox4news.com
Arlington police officer goes on trial for killing woman while trying to shoot dog
ARLINGTON, Texas - An Arlington Police Department detective who investigated the police shooting of a woman three years ago said the officer on trial for her killing her should not have fired his gun. In August 2019, Officer Ravinder Singh was responding to a report of a woman who passed...
Man pleads guilty to concealing body found in shallow grave in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Mesquite man pleaded guilty to concealing a body that was found in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County, and accepted a 12 year prison sentence. The body of Ladarron Perkins was found in a shallow grave on a private Van Zandt County property in July 2021. Officials […]
Road rage incident involving gunfire reported near Midway HS: Police
School officials have since confirmed that Midway HS went into lockdown this morning and drop-off lines were held until given clearance from police.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle
The gunman who fatally shot a man in downtown Dallas early Saturday is still at large. At about 3:20 a.m. on August 20, Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. A witness had called the department to report a man had been shot inside his car.
KWTX
‘Why am I being charged for it?:’ Gatesville residents find more hidden costs with expensive bills
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The search continues for Gatesville residents on why they’re paying upwards of over $1,000 on their electric bills. Now they’re finding even more costs. Last week, we brought you the story of residents finding a $200 Texas New Mexico Power (TNMP) delivery charge on...
fox44news.com
One victim in fatal Lorena three-vehicle accident identified
LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are dead and two more are injured in a three-vehicle accident in Lorena. Lorena Police Department Chief Tom Dickson tells FOX 44 News that at approximately 3:45 a.m. Monday, the department was notified of a crash on Interstate 35 near Mile Marker #324. Two people inside of a 2012 Ford pickup truck were traveling northbound on I-35 – when the pickup struck the back of an 18-wheeler and was disabled in the main traffic lane.
Texas man who shot, killed armed gunman discusses recent mass shootings
**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In our search for answers after the Uvalde school shooting, CBS 11 wondered how often someone else with a gun can stop a mass shooting. But it's a question that doesn't come with an easy answer.It happened here in 2019 at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was the first service after Christmas when half way through communion prayer, a lone gunman attending the service opened fire.Officials said the gunman stood up, spoke briefly to church deacon Tony Wallace and then shot...
fox4news.com
25 people in 10 homes evacuated in Everman due to high water
EVERMAN, Texas - In southern Tarrant County, about two dozen people were evacuated Monday afternoon as floodwaters rose in their homes. The city of Everman set a record Monday with 7.28 inches of rain in 24 hours. The last time they came close was around 5.3 inches in 2018. Emergency...
fox44news.com
Heavy rains impacting your home
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Cen-Tex Roof Systems says the hot and dry temperatures we saw this summer have put a toll on our homes. “We see issues with shingle roofs this time of year because they they’ve kind of cracked or made out of asphalt. So they kind of crack and things like that. So this is a good time of year to to get a roof or on your roof to look at it before those those leaks come up,” says John Ivy with Cen-Tex Roof Systems.
'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning. "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
Dallas Flooding: 60-Year-Old Uber Driver Dies as Car Gets Swept Away
A 60-year-old Uber driver from Dallas has died after the city’s heavy flooding carried her vehicle away. The tragic news comes as Texas recently saw its wettest day in history in August. Police in Mesquite confirmed the victim’s car had overturned under a bridge when the flash flooding receded....
Fort Worth police ask for help identifying hit-and-run victim
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the victim of a hit-and-run on Aug. 14. The man was critically injured after trying to cross the 8500 block Calmont Ave., just north of Las Vegas Trail. Police said he was hit between 8:35 and 8:50 p.m. by someone driving a Honda Accord.They described the victim as Hispanic and at least 30 years old. Anyone who has information is asked to call 817-392-4891.
