Stanford, CA

Stanford lands commitment from defensive lineman Gavin Geweniger

By Kevin Borba
 3 days ago

Stanford continues to build up their defensive line of the future

Just a couple weeks before the season starts, Stanford was able to add another talented recruit to their 2023 class .

Three-star defensive lineman, Gavin Geweniger out of Scottsdale, Arizona took to Twitter over the weekend to announce his commitment to Stanford.

Geweniger chose Stanford over schools such as Arizona, Colorado, San Diego State and Washington. In an interview with 247Sports , he explained what ultimately led to his decision to choose Stanford saying:

“Stanford has been my dream school almost my entire life,” Geweniger told 247Sports. “My older sister just graduated from UCLA and she sparked my interest in going to a California school and Stanford is the best of the best, and if I could play anywhere, why not go to the best university in college football? Stanford also stood out to me because of the way their defense is schemed — it is a perfect fit for my play style at strong-side defensive end, hand-in-the-ground 5-technique.

He also touched on his relationships with the coaching staff saying:

“I’ve really connected with the staff there. Coach David Shaw is so special and the stability of him being there over a decade is a huge draw. Coach Lance Anderson, the edge and defensive ends coach, is awesome. I feel that he has a plan for me and that he feels I fit in his defense extremely well.”

Geweniger who stands in at 6-foot-4, 260-pounds ranks as the No. 84 rated defensive lineman and No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Arizona for the 2023 class according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

During his junior season, he recorded 39 total tackles, including nine for a loss and six sacks, in 12 games. Adding him to their class bumped Stanford's recruiting class up the No. 28 spot in 247Sports' class rankings.

