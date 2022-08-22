ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts gas prices down 11 cents

By Heath Kalb
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bSFs_0hQgPU9v00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts’s average gas price as of Monday is $4.16 per gallon, which is 11 cents better than this time last week ($4.27) and 41 cents lower than a month ago ($4.57) .

Despite the falling prices for gas, the average as of now is $1.12 higher than on August 22, 2021 ( $3.04) . Massachusetts’s average gas price is 26 cents higher than the national average.

U.S. Postal Service employee arrested for allegedly stealing packages

“With prices continuing to fall, drivers and end-of-summer vacationers are benefiting from gas prices that are almost a dollar lower than at their peak in mid-June,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Government Affairs. “But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season ramps up. Major storms can boost prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago
Massachusetts $4.16 $4.27 $4.57 $3.04
Rhode Island $4.08 $4.19 $4.53 $3.05
Connecticut $4.01 $4.11 $4.43 $3.17
Prices as of August 22, 2022

AAA Northeast’s August 22 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 5 cents lower than last week ($3.95) , averaging $3.90 a gallon. The national average price is now 51 cents lower than a month ago ($4.41) , and 74 cents higher than this day last year ($3.16) .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
Axios

These companies want a Mass. sports betting license

At least half a dozen companies have formally expressed interest in a Massachusetts sports betting license since regulators started soliciting information last week. Driving the news: Six companies have submitted notices of intent to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission as of Tuesday, spokesperson Thomas Mills told Axios. That number is expected...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
City
Springfield, MA
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Maguire
WSBS

The Biggest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires

Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Refineries#Us Postal Service#U S Postal Service
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Police Departments in Massachusetts 2022

Do you wish to pursue a career that uses both your physical and cerebral abilities to benefit others in your neighbourhood? Do you feel compelled to lead the constructive change society needs?. A career in law enforcement can be ideal if you want to devote your professional life to something...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
CBS Boston

Who got the most? Rain totals for Tuesday's storms in Massachusetts

BOSTON - With much of Massachusetts in an extreme drought, there's been a welcome deluge of rain to start the week. Here are Tuesday's rain totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton.Rehoboth 7.01 inchesAttleboro 4.42Taunton 4.35Bridgewater 2.77Sandwich 2.50Westfield 2.39East Bridgewater 2.28Bourne 2.19North Dighton 1.97Southwick 1.85Plymouth 1.72Norton 1.69Duxbury 1.33Wareham 1.30East Taunton 1.25Wrentham 1.23Mansfield 1.16Northboro 1.11Belchertown 1.10
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
REHOBOTH, MA
WWLP

WWLP

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy