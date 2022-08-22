That’s because many many parents are taking their kids out of the NY school system to homeschool!! She’s also looking for November votes but make no mistake she’ll go back to her mandates and the first one on the list is giving kids with a 99.98 % recovery rate the shots!! Be skeptical and stay vigilant! Vote in Lee Zeldin for governor!!
and just like that covid was over. who got bashlash for saying this day would come? I'll give you a hint. same guy that was right about everything.. Trump was right is the new maga for 2024
A backwards government. Fire first responders such as teachers, firefighters, police, military, medical, ect for not getting vaccinated. Yet allow illegals which includes every type of criminal known to mankind into the country unvaccinated and unhindered. Additionally, providing shelter, food, cellphones, transportation, and much more at the expense of the very people that put them into office. You know who, the LEGAL, TAXPAYING, US CITIZENS. In one way or another we will be paying for their political games till we make a change.
