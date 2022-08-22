Read full article on original website
Family identifies security guard killed in shooting at Capitol Casino in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man who was killed in an early morning shooting at the Capitol Casino in Sacramento was identified by family as 27-year-old Sean Bernal. Family told KCRA 3 he was working as a security guard inside the casino when shot, and leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.
Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
Sacramento police seeking at-risk missing teenager Ameerah Shotwell
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing at-risk teen last seen leaving a residence Wednesday on Del Paso Boulevard in Sacramento. 16-year-old Ameerah Shotwell was last seen in all black clothing and is described at 5'2" tall with long braided hair, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
2 people hurt in Oak Park-area shooting, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were injured Wednesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood, officials say. The shooting happened along Broadway near Santa Cruz Way, where there is a large officer presence. The Sacramento Police Department said two people were shot but are expected to survive their injuries.
Sacramento Police Department searching for missing teen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it is looking for an “at-risk” missing teen. The police department describes Ameerah Shotewell, 16, as being 5’2″, thin, with braided hair. According to the police department, Shotewell was last seen leaving a residence on Del Paso Boulevard wearing all black clothing. Police said she may […]
Woman, boy hurt in Oak Park-area shooting
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after two people were found shot in Oak Park late Wednesday night. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 4000 block of Broadway just after 10 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting in the area. At the scene, officers found two victims – a male juvenile and a woman. Both victims had suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released at this point.
Sacramento police investigating possible explosive device at 29th and E
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a possible explosive device in the area of 29th and E streets. Few details surrounding the situation have been released at this time. A spokesperson for Sacramento Police Department said officers are trying to identify the device and remove it from the...
Son of man found mummified in Calaveras County home accused of collecting his social security
WALLACE - The son of a man whose mummified body was found inside a Calaveras County home was allegedly collecting his dead father's social security checks. We first told you about Ada Freer last week. That's when his body was found sitting in a chair inside a home on Camanche Parkway in Wallace. Police found it after his son Randall Freer died unexpectedly and they were trying to let his next of kin know.According to the Calaveras Enterprise, investigators found recent bank statements showing that Randall had been illegally collecting his late father's social security checks.Due to the state of Ada's body, the coroner is unable to determine his cause of death or the exact date that he died.
1 student stabbed, another hurt near Chavez High School in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One student was stabbed and another hurt near Cesar Chavez High School in Stockton, officials said. Rosie Calderon, Stockton Police Department spokesperson, said the incident was initially reported as a double stabbing but later updated ABC10 saying one person was stabbed and the other was hurt in a fight.
Man experiencing homelessness jumps fence onto Stockton campus where deadly attack happened
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Unified School District officials on Wednesday confirmed a person broke into Stagg High School campus grounds where a girl was fatally stabbed months ago. (Previous coverage in the video player above) A person experiencing homelessness was able to make it inside Stagg High by jumping...
Video: Calif. SWAT team rescues hostages from sword-wielding man
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday released video of a SWAT team officer shooting a man wielding a sword as he held his wife and children hostage inside his home. The police shooting occurred Aug. 10 during a rescue at the Sacramento home in the 100...
Videos show sword-wielding Sacramento man being shot by SWAT officer
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police havereleased body-worn camera videos that show a man being shot by a SWAT officer while raising a sword earlier this month. Audio from a call with a crisis negotiator that police also released on Tuesday indicates that the man, identified as Isaiah Gardner, was threatening his wife before authorities stormed the home and shot him.
Caught on Camera: Neighbor Dispute Over Dog Escalates to Criminal Investigation in Pittsburg
A neighbor dispute over a dog in Pittsburg has sparked a criminal investigation. A video caught on a home surveillance camera appears to show a walk around the neighborhood taking a threatening turn. “It’s crazy because usually it’s a very calm neighborhood,” said Maricruz Ramos Gill. The...
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary August 22, 2022
Location: Elk Grove Florin Rd. / Calvine Rd. Suspect: CLARK, JAMAR (BMA, 21, ARRESTED) Case# 21FE017979 (02) – Commitment (local) Charges: PC 148 (A)(1), 466, 1203.2 (A) Location: 9100 block of Klagge Ct. Suspect: PHIFER, ALAN (WMA, 42, ARRESTED) PC 148 (A)(1) RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/ER TECHNICIAN. PC...
2 students hospitalized after fight near high school in Stockton, officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two students were sent to the hospital after a fight broke out Wednesday afternoon near a high school in Stockton, officials said. One student was stabbed while trying to break up the fight. The fight happened around 3:30 p.m. at Unity Park, across the street from...
Stockton Police release photos of suspect in attempted armed robbery at bank
STOCKTON, Calif. — For the first time and after five months of investigating, detectives with the Stockton Police Department released photos showing the suspected gunman who attempted to rob a Bank of America on Wilson Way in March. The attempted bank robbery happened March 15 when an unknown suspect...
Sacramento Police release video of officer shooting man with sword in Natomas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police have released bodycam video after one of its officers shot and wounded a man with a sword who barricaded himself and others in a home on Aug. 10. Police also identified the man as Isaiah Gardner. The footage released includes one narrated video, two...
A tragic bond: Family of gun violence victims speak out in solidarity
(KTXL) — The epidemic of gun violence in the Sacramento area is affecting more and more families every day. Recently, the parents of four people who have been killed due to gun violence turned to each other for support and decided to share their experience with FOX40 News. It was an emotional conversation with all […]
Man arrested after reaching 115 mph in chase on Fiddyment Road near Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested in Roseville after a traffic stop in Lincoln turned into a police chase. Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on August 18 at around 2 a.m. in rural Lincoln. The driver appeared to be under the influence, according to the sheriff's office.
Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
