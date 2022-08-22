ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

FOX40

Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento police seeking at-risk missing teenager Ameerah Shotwell

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing at-risk teen last seen leaving a residence Wednesday on Del Paso Boulevard in Sacramento. 16-year-old Ameerah Shotwell was last seen in all black clothing and is described at 5'2" tall with long braided hair, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

2 people hurt in Oak Park-area shooting, Sacramento police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were injured Wednesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood, officials say. The shooting happened along Broadway near Santa Cruz Way, where there is a large officer presence. The Sacramento Police Department said two people were shot but are expected to survive their injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Crime & Safety
FOX40

Sacramento Police Department searching for missing teen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it is looking for an “at-risk” missing teen. The police department describes Ameerah Shotewell, 16, as being 5’2″, thin, with braided hair. According to the police department, Shotewell was last seen leaving a residence on Del Paso Boulevard wearing all black clothing. Police said she may […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman, boy hurt in Oak Park-area shooting

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after two people were found shot in Oak Park late Wednesday night. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 4000 block of Broadway just after 10 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting in the area. At the scene, officers found two victims – a male juvenile and a woman. Both victims had suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released at this point. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Son of man found mummified in Calaveras County home accused of collecting his social security

WALLACE - The son of a man whose mummified body was found inside a Calaveras County home was allegedly collecting his dead father's social security checks. We first told you about Ada Freer last week. That's when his body was found sitting in a chair inside a home on Camanche Parkway in Wallace. Police found it after his son Randall Freer died unexpectedly and they were trying to let his next of kin know.According to the Calaveras Enterprise, investigators found recent bank statements showing that Randall had been illegally collecting his late father's social security checks.Due to the state of Ada's body, the coroner is unable to determine his cause of death or the exact date that he died.  
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
police1.com

Video: Calif. SWAT team rescues hostages from sword-wielding man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday released video of a SWAT team officer shooting a man wielding a sword as he held his wife and children hostage inside his home. The police shooting occurred Aug. 10 during a rescue at the Sacramento home in the 100...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Videos show sword-wielding Sacramento man being shot by SWAT officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police havereleased body-worn camera videos that show a man being shot by a SWAT officer while raising a sword earlier this month. Audio from a call with a crisis negotiator that police also released on Tuesday indicates that the man, identified as Isaiah Gardner, was threatening his wife before authorities stormed the home and shot him.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary August 22, 2022

Location: Elk Grove Florin Rd. / Calvine Rd. Suspect: CLARK, JAMAR (BMA, 21, ARRESTED) Case# 21FE017979 (02) – Commitment (local) Charges: PC 148 (A)(1), 466, 1203.2 (A) Location: 9100 block of Klagge Ct. Suspect: PHIFER, ALAN (WMA, 42, ARRESTED) PC 148 (A)(1) RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/ER TECHNICIAN. PC...
ELK GROVE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
