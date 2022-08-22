Read full article on original website
merrillfotonews.com
Nila Mae Oestreich
Nila Mae Oestreich, age 85, of Merrill, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, in Merrill. She was born on May 2, 1937, to the late Martin and Gennie (Cole) Rehwinkel in Merrill, Wisconsin. On November 11, 1971, Nila married Edgar Leonard Emil Oestreich at St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ in Merrill. Nila was a homemaker who enjoyed bike rides in her earlier days. She loved going up to their cottage, fishing, and playing cards. She was a Packers fan and loved eating chicken and fish.
Wausau area births, Aug. 23
Jamie and Meghan Slott announce the birth of their son Noah Oliver, born at 8:34 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022. Noah weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Yee Xiong and La Vang announce the birth of their son Marvelous Muaj Hmoo, born at 2:32 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022. Marvelous weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
Wausau area obituaries August 22, 2022
James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967. Jim married Nancy (Treu) on...
S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Fox Point grand opening
MOSINEE – S.C. Swiderski hosted a grand opening ceremony Aug. 22 for its newly constructed SCS Fox Point apartments on East 14th St. in Merrill. SCS Fox Point features 56 market rate apartments with six floor plans ranging from 702 square feet to 1244 square feet. There will be five multi-family buildings total on the site. Each unit comes with an attached or detached garage. The apartments also have on-site management who is ready to respond to the needs of the tenants.
wisfarmer.com
Neighbors, relatives among Wisconsin Century Farm honorees
TOWN of BEAR CREEK – At a time when owners of smaller farms are regularly selling their properties to larger operators, it’s remarkable there still are many farms that have remained in the same family for multiple generations. It’s even more remarkable when several farms in, basically, the...
WSAW
FireHouse to perform free concert Wednesday benefitting Peyton’s Promise
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People are expected to fill the 400 Block in Wausau for the FireHouse concert on Wednesday. The concert is free to attend but monetary or food donations will benefit Peyton’s Promise. The concert is at 5 p.m. FireHouse’s hits include “When I Look into Your...
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
whby.com
Controversial Shawano County campground sold out of receivership
SHAWANO, Wis–A controversial Shawano County campground is getting a new owner. A judge approves the sale of Annie’s Campground in Gresham to Positive Ventures LLC for a reported two million dollars. The campground’s previous owner, Ann Retzlaff, was ordered to sell the facility after defaulting on loans tied...
WSAW
Portion of Highway 51 north of Wausau reopens following trailer fire
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The southbound lane of Highway 51 north of Wausau that was closed for several hours during the early morning and morning hours Wednesday has now reopened. Southbound 51 was down to one lane until just before noon. The fire was reported around 2 a.m. The...
Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage
Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
WJFW-TV
Learn about Eagle River's dark past through the twisted tours
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- Eagle River known as an escape with beautiful scenary, yet many people probably don’t know of the history this town holds, ranging from gangs, bank robberies, and numerous fires. But this seemingly unknown history is what lead Lizzie Lumley to start her tours of the town 7 years ago.
WSAW
Biadasz Family, Feltz Family Farm work together to advocate for farm safety
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Since August 2016, the Biadasz family has made it their mission to create awareness and education for farm safety. That’s because their loved one, Mike Biadasz, passed away after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide gas. The tragic incident inspired the family to help prevent...
onfocus.news
Milk Tanker Tips Over at Roundabout South of Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Emergency responders assisted with an incident Tuesday in which a milk tanker tipped over while traversing the roundabout at HWY 10/Klondike and HWY 80 south of Marshfield. “Thankfully, there was only milk in the tanker, but believe it or not, milk in large quantities like...
WJFW-TV
Fireworks celebration scheduled in Eagle River on Sept. 2
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Eagle River Chamber of Commerce announced that they will be having fireworks ahead of Labor Day weekend. The fireworks will launch from the Vilas County Fairgrounds on Fri., Sept. 2 at dusk. This show is made possible by a community fundraising campaign for a Fourth...
stevenspoint.news
Point brewmaster gets the luck of the draw
STEVENS POINT – “Being able to taste beer is great, but not so much at seven o’clock in the morning; because, you still get the toothpaste effect. No beer is going to taste good with that going on.” laughs Stevens Point Brewery Brewmaster Mike Schraufnagel. Being...
wwisradio.com
Wausau Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of his Girlfriend
(Wausau, WI) — A Marathon County judge has sentenced a convicted killer to life in prison. Christopher Anderson had entered a guilty plea to a charge of first-degree intentional homicide a week and a half ago. Anderson admitted he shot his girlfriend, Hannah Miller, last June and left her body along a rural road near Rhinelander. The two had a child together but Miller’s family says the relationship had become abusive. Anderson was the target of a multi-state manhunt before he was finally arrested in Chicago.
spmetrowire.com
Stevens Point man donates over $80K for new playground
Lake Emily Park has a new playground, thanks to one generous donor with an extensive family history in the area.
947jackfm.com
Bussing costs rise for Marshfield families
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Parents in Marshfield are going to be paying a hefty price when it comes to getting their kids to and from school. A release from the Marshfield School District and Kobussen Buses says that parents with children living within two miles of a district school will be paying $800 a year per student for bus services. That’s an increase from $200 last year.
WSAW
Wausau council debates housing development along Grand Avenue
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau is requesting proposals to develop a prominent acre of land at the corner of Grand Avenue and Thomas Street. They say they’re looking for developers to build affordable housing. “When we talk about affordability and affordable housing, a lot of the...
UPDATE: Body discovered in Rib Mountain field, investigation underway
Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday in Rib Mountain, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department news release. Sheriff’s officials say the discovery was made just before noon in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane in the town of Rib Mountain.
