Nila Mae Oestreich, age 85, of Merrill, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, in Merrill. She was born on May 2, 1937, to the late Martin and Gennie (Cole) Rehwinkel in Merrill, Wisconsin. On November 11, 1971, Nila married Edgar Leonard Emil Oestreich at St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ in Merrill. Nila was a homemaker who enjoyed bike rides in her earlier days. She loved going up to their cottage, fishing, and playing cards. She was a Packers fan and loved eating chicken and fish.

