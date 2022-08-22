Read full article on original website
PWMania
Thunder Rosa Hid In Bathroom from Jamie Hayter, Heat In the AEW Women’s Locker Room
Multiple sources are now confirming details on some of the issues that have been rumored to be going on within the AEW women’s division, which is said to be experiencing significant heat. As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa revealed on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW...
wrestlinginc.com
Edge Makes Huge Announcement About His Future After WWE Raw
Unlike the last time, when he was forced to retire due to injury, Edge has the opportunity to go out on his own terms more than a decade later. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed Monday night that he plans to hang up the wrestling tights for good next year.
411mania.com
Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw
Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.
PWMania
Vince McMahon Spotted for the First Time Since WWE Retirement with a Companion
Since leaving WWE last month, Vince McMahon has been silent, but Wednesday night, he was spotted in New York City. John Cena, a close friend and former WWE Champion, and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh joined the former WWE chairman in celebrating his 77th birthday. McMahon was spotted with an unidentified female companion.
wrestlinginc.com
Briscoes Name WWE Star They Want To See Back In ROH
With Ring of Honor under new management following Tony Khan's purchasing of the company back in March, the vision for ROH moving forward may change, butsome of the old talent remains. The Briscoes have been with Ring of Honor since 2003 and have won a staggering 12 ROH Tag Team Championships for a combined total of 1,375 days. They most recently held the titles in April before losing them to FTR in a heavily-praised, almost 30-minute encounter. But he Ring of Honor brand was built off of more than just one tag team, and the Briscoes would like to see a familiar face back in the company moving forward.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
Deontay Wilder vowed to ‘clean out’ heavyweight division while naming three dream opponents
DEONTAY WILDER vowed to 'clean out' the heavyweight division last year as he gets set for a ring comeback. Wilder, 36, will return to action after a year out when he fights Robert Helenius in New York in October. The former WBC champion has not fought since his loss to...
411mania.com
Paul Roma Issues a Challenge to Ric Flair
– Durin ga recent interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma spokea bout how he still wants to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair recently took part in his “Last Match” as part of Starrcast V in Nashville last month. Roma...
thecomeback.com
Kyle Busch strongly hints at future plans
The question that has been lingering over NASCAR this whole racing season is whether or not Kyle Busch will return to Joe Gibbs Racing. As of right now, the answer appears to be no. JGR can’t seem to find Busch a new sponsor and, despite Busch saying recently he’d like...
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation
Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Reportedly Being Protected
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Toronto, and Chad Gable got quite the reaction out of the fans when he talked trash about the Toronto Maple Leafs. Gable then issued an open challenge which was answered by Kevin Owens. KO picked up the win...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Reacts To Idea Of Him Returning To WWE To Wrestle Two Top Stars
Chris Jericho is seemingly uninterested in wrestling Kevin Owens and AJ Styles if and when he returns to WWE down the road. While responding to a fan, who expressed excitement at Jericho potentially wrestling the two veteran Superstars, Jericho wrote on Twitter: "They've already happened....multiple times." Jericho had wrestled Styles...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 8.22.22
Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We’re still north of the border and this time there is a special treat for the hometown crowd. Edge is going to be facing Damian Priest for the big homecoming match and that should be a heck of a fight. Other than that, we should be seeing the continuing adventures of Dexter Lumis, plus any other possible returns. Let’s get to it.
wrestlinginc.com
Bray Wyatt Reacts To A Theory Linking His WWE Comeback
It's been nearly a month since Bray Wyatt penned down a note on social media about his perceived love-hate relationship with pro wrestling. There are fans who are still trying to decipher the deeper meaning behind Wyatt's soliloquy — which included references to Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, AEW, ROH, Kane, and even The Rock — and one such fan might have stumbled onto something.
ComicBook
Ric Flair Challenged To Another Pro Wrestling Match
Ric Flair is less than a month removed from what was advertised as his final pro wrestling match, but "The Nature Boy" is already getting called out to do more. Six days after his tag team match with Andrade El Idolo, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in Nashville, Flair was back in the ring down in Puerto Rico and brawled with Carlos Colon while El Idolo took on Carlito (and apparently had to reject the WWC's offer for him to wrestle that night). He then admitted on his To Be The Man podcast that he regretted declaring the bout his last match, even though he passed out twice from dehydration.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Still Expected To Push One Of Vince McMahon’s Favorite Raw Stars
It’s been over a month since Vince McMahon announced his retirement, and in recent weeks it’s become clear that there are a number of WWE stars Triple H wants to put in the spotlight. Triple H obviously has his favorites, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that people who were pushed under Vince McMahon’s regime are just going to suddenly disappear.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Settles On Tag Team Name For Himself And R-Truth
After wrapping up a series of recent WWE shows in Canada, Kevin Owens appears to have found himself an unlikely travel buddy in the form of R-Truth. Last night, Owens posted a video on Twitter of himself and R-Truth driving in a car, in which the former 24/7 Champion disclosed that he had been given a ride by the Canadian-born wrestler. Along with the short video, Owens penned his thanks to the "unbelievable crowds" that he had performed in front of in Canada over the weekend and even heaped praise on Chad Gable, who he faced this past Monday night on "WWE Raw" in Toronto. One response from WWE host Matt Camp appeared to grab Owens' attention, however, as it came with a suggestion of a tag team name for the Owens and R-Truth pairing.
wrestlinginc.com
Box Wearing Fan Sitting At Ringside Unmasked On AEW Dynamite
Nearly a year ago, Kip Sabian debuted his bizarre new look during a meet-and-greet fan event in Chicago at All Out weekend. Subsequently, Sabian would continue to sit ringside at AEW's shows wearing a cardboard box over his head with eye holes, and the slogan "Underrated Over It" written across the front.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing Another Former WWE Star Back To The Company
Now that Triple H is in charge of creative he’s been bringing back several names who were released from WWE. Fans recently have seen names like Karrion Kross, Hit Row, Dexter Lumis and more return, and it sounds like Triple H is looking to bring more former stars back to the company.
