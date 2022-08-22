Read full article on original website
Why The Yakuza Was A Threat To The Super Nintendo's Release
It turns out that the Yakuza, the infamous organized crime organization in Japan, has a connection to gaming history that goes beyond inspiring the popular "Yakuza" franchise. This network of criminal gangs isn't just a work of fiction in a series known for its embarrassing minigames and more than a few creepy moments. The Yakuza is very real and, at one time, was prominent enough for Nintendo to consider it a threat to its business.
PlayStation Finally Confirms The Controller Fans Have Been Asking For
Gamescom 2022 is underway, and the opening night show has been full of big reveals and exciting news. Fans are getting updates on long-awaited games like "Hogwarts Legacy," "Return to Monkey Island," and the latest entry in the "Sonic" series, as well as announcements for brand new titles. In addition to these game reveals, gamers also got awesome hardware news from Sony. Namely, the company is finally giving fans the PlayStation 5 controller they've been asking for.
Why The Mattel HyperScan Was A Complete Failure
Most of today's gamers only know the big three video game companies—Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony. Therefore, some gamers might be surprised to learn that, over the years, many other companies have attempted to break into the gaming market with their own consoles. While most of these endeavors failed, a few examples stand out from the pack as having been especially catastrophic. The Mattel HyperScan, for example, ended in absolute disaster.
Nintendo Legend Masahiro Sakurai Spills Secrets On New YouTube Channel
"Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" has reached the endpoint of its development. Nintendo updated the game for the last time in 2021, not long after Sora was revealed as the final DLC fighter. Director of "Super Smash Bros." Masahiro Sakurai even recently announced that he would be ending his daily "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" screenshots on Twitter — but he also affirmed that another personal project was already in the works. That new project isn't another game but a YouTube channel: Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games. With this new YouTube channel, Sakurai aims to share videos discussing and dissecting game design along with glimpses at old prototypes or design documents from the creator's previous projects.
MultiVersus Mods May Be No More
"MutiVersus" launched its open beta in July, and since then, it's received no shortage of attention. The game has attracted fighting game fans and has already replaced "Smash Bros." in a big way by taking its place at EVO this year. It's also received love from the modding community, taking the already bizarre concept of characters from numerous fictional worlds duking it out and making it even weirder. There are mods for new skins, there are mods for new characters, and even some mods that have embraced the "Smash Bros." comparison – bringing a little taste of Nintendo to "MutiVersus."
Sony Accused Of Blocking Another Hit On Xbox Game Pass
Millions of gamers subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, with some even relying on it as their primary place to play new releases (per Xbox Wire). The subscription service's library is constantly changing, with new titles being added monthly. However, not every game makes it onto the Xbox Game Pass. For one, although more and more previously console-exclusive titles have made their way onto PC in recent years, PlayStation games end up on Steam, Epic Games launcher, or Sony's competing subscription service, PlayStation Plus. So what about indie titles that belong to neither Sony nor Microsoft?
The Small Ghost Tera Form Detail Only True Pokemon Fans Caught
The next mainline entries in the "Pokemon" series are almost here. On November 18, aspiring Pokémon masters will get to explore the new region of Paldea and meet the next generation of pocket monsters with the release of "Pokemon Scarlet and Violet." In the lead-up to its release, fans have been getting plenty of hints, previews, and trailers that offer details of what to expect in the new games. Gamers have already gotten a look at the new starters for "Scarlet and Violet," which had everybody cracking jokes about their adorable designs. A completely new means of transportation was also revealed in the form of motorcycle-esque Legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon.
Why Fans Think Death Stranding Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass
"Death Stranding" was one of the most anticipated games to date, as evidenced by the massive number of views its reveal trailer received. This popularity was partly due to the legendary Hideo Kojima, who previously directed the beloved "Metal Gear" series, spearheading the project. Naturally, fans were excited to see what else he had to offer. Development for "Death Stranding" began after Kojima's messy split from Konami, which led him to form his own company to create a brand new IP.
FIFA 23: These Are The Minimum PC Specs You Need
"FIFA 23" is only a month away from its September release, and understandably, PC players may want to ensure they can play the title on their machine without issue. PC is the platform that has proven to require the most scrutiny since players could be using anything from the most up-to-date PC to a dinosaur of a device. Minimum specs refer to the bare minimum needed to play the game. However, the recommended specs often aim to meet the level of quality initially intended by developers.
The Next Borderlands May Arrive Sooner Than You Think
There doesn't seem to be any word on when "Borderlands 4" may be announced by Gearbox but that doesn't mean fans won't have some opportunities to return to the franchise in the near future. It's been reported that a "Borderlands" film is currently in the works with Eli Roth set to direct. Further, it was just revealed that a new "Borderlands" game will arrive in just a couple short months.
Anti-Pride Spider-Man Mod Changed Modding In An Instant
"Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" has been a hit with critics and triumphantly ported the game to the PS5 and the PC. Bringing the webslinger to PC has opened up new vistas for fans, who have been able to dig into the game files and uncover secrets. It also created the opportunity to further mod the game. Since its release, we've seen horrifying mods, twisted mods, and even a mod that brings one of Spider-Man's creators into the game. Now, it looks like an anti-pride mod may have changed the modding community forever.
One Of Ereban: Shadow Legacy's Key Features Was Inspired By Splatoon
A ton of indie titles are slated to release in the near future, including "Ereban: Shadow Legacy," a stealth platformer currently being developed by Baby Robot Games out of Barcelona, Spain. The game puts players in the shoes of Ayana, a descendant of a forgotten race who wields a collection of powers and gadgets to help her take on an army of robots. One of the powers Ayana has at her disposal might seem familiar to some.
Goat Simulator 3 Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Enough time has passed since the original "Goat Simulator" released that you'd be forgiven for thinking you missed a sequel after hearing that the next entry is called "Goat Simulator 3." The devs broke their silence on the bizarre title, revealing that it's designed to maintain the ludicrous silliness of the franchise. The second installment's announcement trailer was just as wacky, even taking a shot at the original "Dead Island 2" teaser trailer.
PS5 Just Got More Expensive
Nobody can deny that Sony's PlayStation 5 is an impressive piece of hardware, boasting a quick SSD and impressive 4K visuals. However, a section of gamers were disappointed with the system's launch titles, with the "Demon's Souls" remake being the main standout for many. And nearly two years after its release, some gamers still complain about a lack of major exclusives even now, almost two years after the console release. Still, with an exciting list new additions on their way for the console, such as "God of War: Ragnarok" and a brand new DualSense controller, now is arguably the best time to pick up a PlayStation 5.
Dune Awakening: How To Sign Up For The Beta
2022's Gamescom opening night livestream wasn't short on big news from the world of gaming, but one of the biggest premieres shown at the event was the reveal trailer for the upcoming "Dune Awakening," a survival MMO video game set in the treacherous "Dune" universe. The trailer starts off showing a man in a Stillsuit reciting the iconic Litany Against Fear. As the man reminds himself that "fear is the mind-killer," he oversees a giant sandworm destroying a building below the cliff he is standing on. The sandworm finally emerges over the cliff as the main character jumps off the cliff in an attempt to latch onto it. It's a brief and effective glimpse into what gamers can expect when they finally set upon the desolate world of Arrakis.
Elden Ring Player Discovers New Secret About Rykard
"Elden Ring," the latest Soulsborne game by FromSoftware, released back in February to widespread acclaim from critics and fans. Gamers have spent hours exploring the Lands Between and taking on the notoriously difficult (some practically impossible) bosses. They've also endeavored to unravel the mysteries of the world and find the various secrets and Easter eggs that are so common in Soulsborne games.
Hideo Kojima's Gamescom Appearance Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Gamescom, the annual gaming trade show, is aalways n exciting event for gamers. Its opening night already featured a ton of world premieres that charmed many. Some of the more popular premieres include the announcement of "Dead Island 2," a new DualSense controller, and some fresh new gameplay from the upcoming open-world Sonic game "Sonic Frontiers." But one developer many gamers expected to see at the show didn't exactly appear in the capacity they expected.
Is We Are OFK Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
"We Are OFK" is an episodic, interactive music biopic series that follows four members of the real-life virtual band by the same name. With the game already receiving pretty great reviews on Metacritic, it's on a lot of radars, especially for players who love visual novels. NME's Andy Brown gave the game a perfect five out of five stars because of the beautiful emotions the game evokes, as well as its stellar cast of characters. In fact, some of those cast members will probably sound familiar to you, like Itsumi, who is voiced by actress Ally Maki of "Wrecked" and "Cloak & Dagger" fame.
DualSense Edge - What We Know So Far
There are a lot of amazing new features that the PS5 brings to the table, including things you didn't even know it could do. Updated graphics capabilities and a host of other features make it a worthy successor to the PS4, but one of the things that helps it stand out the most is the controller. The PlayStation DualSense has been considered by many to be one of the most innovative controllers of the past few console generations. In addition to the ungraded ergonomics and generally good build-quality, the controller features a Create button to capture, record and edit gameplay, adaptive triggers that can adjust tension or lock halfway, and haptic feedback which can control the type of vibration in the controller and where the player feels it. However, fans have been curious for the future of the DualSense as rumors have been circulating about a new pro-grade controller.
