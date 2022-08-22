There are a lot of amazing new features that the PS5 brings to the table, including things you didn't even know it could do. Updated graphics capabilities and a host of other features make it a worthy successor to the PS4, but one of the things that helps it stand out the most is the controller. The PlayStation DualSense has been considered by many to be one of the most innovative controllers of the past few console generations. In addition to the ungraded ergonomics and generally good build-quality, the controller features a Create button to capture, record and edit gameplay, adaptive triggers that can adjust tension or lock halfway, and haptic feedback which can control the type of vibration in the controller and where the player feels it. However, fans have been curious for the future of the DualSense as rumors have been circulating about a new pro-grade controller.

