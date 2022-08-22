Read full article on original website
Strong turnout for annual Riverfest
MENDON — Mendon’s annual Riverfest festival had to dodge some raindrops right at the end, but organizers said the event that closes out the summer in St. Joseph County had one of its strongest turnouts in quite a while. “This year's festival, I believe, went great. In comparison...
A walk to honor and remember
THREE RIVERS — Around 40 walkers took to the North Main Street sidewalks Saturday morning to bring awareness of an issue that has affected the lives of many around the country. The walk was part of the annual “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” event, put on by Domestic...
Barnes recognized for 30 years as assistant city attorney
THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers city officials recognized one of their own for over 30 years of service during Tuesday’s city commission meeting. Assistant City Attorney John Barnes was honored with a brief ceremony near the beginning of the meeting for his decades of service to the city, as he intends to retire in the near future.
