Alabama Football: Three reasons Crimson Tide will win it all
Alabama Football is a widely held favorite to win the 2022 National Championship. Fifteen games, some filled with considerable challenges are the obstacles the Crimson Tide must overcome. It will not be easy. It never is and it shouldn’t be. Luck, primarily in the form of no serious injuries...
Alabama Freshman Announces First NIL Deal
Although freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has only been on campus since June, he has already begun to build his brand. Henderson inked the first of likely many NIL deals this week, partnering with Life + Style by Laura, a brand based out of Dallas, TX, owned and operated by Laura Fedock. The exciting freshman tweeted out the announcement on Thursday.
WATCH: What is next for Alabama on the recruiting trail?
Alabama football currently has commitments from 21 2023 prospects heading into its first game of the season. With several months left in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Crimson Tide have room and time to make some more big moves. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith discussed what is next for...
Ohio State Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud consensus favorite to win Heisman Trophy, but more bets on Alabama Crimson Tide LB Will Anderson Jr.
High-profile quarterbacks top the odds to win the Heisman Trophy entering the college football season, but an Alabama defender is attracting plenty of interest from bettors at sportsbooks around the nation. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, at +200, is the consensus favorite to win the Heisman, followed by last year's...
NASCAR is Riding with the Tide
Two of the most influential sports entities are colliding in a massive and modern deal. Early Tuesday, it was announced that NASCAR inked a deal to be a major sponsor for the Alabama Crimson Tide. This partnership will create a marketing giant. The sponsorship is a one-year agreement with no...
Former Bama Basketball Player Gives Back to Hometown
Former Alabama guard and current New Orleans Pelican, Kira Lewis Jr., gave back to his former high school this week. Lewis and his foundation purchased three custom uniforms for the Hazel Green high school boys basketball team for the 2022-23 season. The Trojans will be receiving a package that comes with a silver uniform set, a white uniform set, and a red uniform set.
ESPN’s Marty & McGee praise iconic Alabama breakfast spot: ‘Everything about that place was unbelievable’
ESPN’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee never forget a good meal in a college football town. The hosts of ESPN Radio and SEC Network’s “Marty & McGee” reminisced about some favorite breakfast spots in the Southeast on last Saturday’s episode. McGee told his partner about a family-style breakfast he had on his own at the Dan’l Boone Inn in North Carolina when Smith remembered a legendary spot in Tuscalosa.
Alabama Democrats---"life after the 2018 midterms." An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
Alabama Public Radio is celebrating forty years on the air in 2022. The APR news team is diving into our archives to bring you encore airings of the best of our coverage. All sides are looking ahead to the midterm elections this November. That was also the case in 2018. That’s when APR intern Jessica Rendall* reported on the fallout for Democrats following the midterms that year. Here’s that story from the APR archives.
Men’s retailer Onward Reserve to open first Alabama store this fall
Men’s lifestyle retailer Onward Reserve will open its first Alabama location in Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke this fall. Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors (CSREA) announced the Atlanta-based retailer will locate its 14th store in late fall next to tasc and across from Gunn Dermatology along Rele Street. Founded in 2012 by T.J. Callaway, the company has other stores in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Texas.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey talks health at groundbreaking in Walker County
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey talks health at groundbreaking in Walker County. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey talks health at groundbreaking in...
Foreign suspects traffic over 300 pounds of marijuana from southeast Alabama, authorities say
Chinese immigrants were arrested and accused of multiple crimes including trafficking drugs in three states, with Dothan being the pickup location.
Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. More News from WRBL United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty […]
Alabama man accused of resisting police in Jan. 6 riots allegedly told officers ‘you’re gonna lose’
A north Alabama man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, of Falkville, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
Birmingham Councilors Approve $5 Million for World Games Debt, Express Ire Over Being Left in the Dark
The city of Birmingham will pay $5 million more to the cash-strapped World Games 2022 committee. That decision was made during Tuesday’s council meeting, amid an atmosphere of bitterness from city officials who felt they’d been misled by the games’ organizers. “I know each of you enough...
Sources: Most of Birmingham Water Works Dept. ‘retires’ in 1 day because of improper purchasing, alleged kickbacks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 24, The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) accepted the sudden retirements of the majority of the utility’s purchasing department, including the department’s manager, in the wake of what sources tell WBRC is the discovery of improper purchasing practices and alleged kickbacks within the department.
