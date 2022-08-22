ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

WESH

Officials: Man convicted of Volusia County murder, kidnapping

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, a man was convicted for a man's kidnapping and murder. According to State Attorney's Office, the victim, Randy Mueller, was tortured leading up to his death. Dionysius Nicols and four others were involved in the murder, which occurred in July 2019. The State...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Alabama State
mycbs4.com

Putnam County elementary school went into lockdown, student had airsoft gun

A lockdown was initiated at James A. Long Elementary School in Putnam County this morning, Aug. 25th, due to a student having an airsoft gun in their backpack. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says a bus driver noticed something suspicious with one student, and alerted the bus depot to contact the school administration.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

County Resists Sheriff’s Request for Additional $700,000 in Surprise 3-2 Vote, Heralding Shift

In a surprise 3-2 vote–surprising as much for the way the vote broke down as for its outcome–the Flagler County Commission this afternoon resisted Sheriff Rick Staly’s request for an additional $700,000, opting instead to hope for “savings” during the coming year, either on the sheriff’s side or on the county’s side of the ledger, that could fill that gap.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Second student brings gun to Putnam County elementary school

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just hours after an elementary school was locked down, another student brought a BB gun to a different school in the county. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a teacher found a BB gun in the backpack of an 11-year-old student at Kelly Smith Elementary School.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Fred Lowry Without a Seat After Losing School Board Race

Volusia County Councilman Fred Lowry will be without an office for the first time since being elected to the Council in 2018. He attempted to make a lateral career move by running to unseat Chairman Ruben Colón from the Volusia School Board, but was defeated in a somewhat close election.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
beckersasc.com

ASC nurse Lori Tolland elected to local office in Florida

Lori Tolland, RN, was elected to the Ormond Beach (Fla.) City Commission, the Ormond Beach Observer reported Aug. 23. Ms. Tolland, a nurse at East Coast Surgery Center in Daytona Beach, won the election with 55.17 percent of the vote, the report said. She will serve as the commission's Zone 1 representative.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Bunnell Police Department: Takin’ the Ride

This afternoon, the owner of a stolen gray Dodge pick-up truck in Jacksonville used technology to track the vehicle and found it stationary at the Jiffy convenience store at 700 N. State St (U.S. 1) in Bunnell. The owner called the store and confirmed the vehicle was there and asked the clerk to call 9-1-1, which they did and provided a description and direction of travel.
BUNNELL, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Sally Hunt Unseats Jill Woolbright From The Flagler School Board

Flagler School Board member Jill Woolbright has been defeated in her first re-election bid by challenger Sally Hunt. Woolbright’s tenure on the School Board will be limited to two years; she was elected in 2020 to serve out the duration of Andy Dance’s term after Dance resigned to run for County Commission. Woolbright won in 2020 relatively easily, beating out Vincent Lyon 59.34% – 40.66%. This time, she lost by a razor-thin margin, with Hunt beating her 51.31% – 48.69%.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Volusia County set for several runoffs

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As election results rolled in Tuesday night, a Republican watch party in Daytona Beach had multiple candidates in attendance who were thanking their supporters. What You Need To Know. That includes Jake Johansson, one of the candidates for the Volusia County Council at-large seat. He...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

