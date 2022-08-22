Read full article on original website
flaglerlive.com
Jevante Hamilton Guilty of Manslaughter In 1st Ever Flagler Trial on Drug Overdose Murder Charge
After deliberating three hours today, a Flagler County jury found Jevante Tyquan Hamilton guilty of manslaughter, not first degree murder, for selling the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of Timothy Davidson in August 2019. The four-day trial before Circuit Judge Chris France was the first of its kind...
click orlando
Remote counselors give Volusia deputies more options when responding to mental health calls
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – For the past 12 months, Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies responding to sensitive calls dealing with people in mental health crises have had another option, besides taking someone to the hospital for their own safety under the Baker Act. Deputies have been able to offer...
WESH
Officials: Man convicted of Volusia County murder, kidnapping
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, a man was convicted for a man's kidnapping and murder. According to State Attorney's Office, the victim, Randy Mueller, was tortured leading up to his death. Dionysius Nicols and four others were involved in the murder, which occurred in July 2019. The State...
James A. Long briefly locked down after student takes airsoft gun on bus, mistaken as firearm
PALATKA, Fla. — Students and parents on the way to school drop-off this morning might have noticed a slight delay prior to school beginning after a school lockdown was initiated at James A. Long Elementary School. STORY: JSO investigating after man shot in arm in Northshore neighborhood. A bus...
Putnam County deputy, woman arrested after alleged fight in Duval County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County deputy has been arrested after an alleged fighting incident in Duval County Tuesday morning, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Law was initially charged with misdemeanor battery, PCSO says. The arrest resulted from an investigation conducted by the Jacksonville...
mycbs4.com
Putnam County elementary school went into lockdown, student had airsoft gun
A lockdown was initiated at James A. Long Elementary School in Putnam County this morning, Aug. 25th, due to a student having an airsoft gun in their backpack. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says a bus driver noticed something suspicious with one student, and alerted the bus depot to contact the school administration.
flaglerlive.com
County Resists Sheriff’s Request for Additional $700,000 in Surprise 3-2 Vote, Heralding Shift
In a surprise 3-2 vote–surprising as much for the way the vote broke down as for its outcome–the Flagler County Commission this afternoon resisted Sheriff Rick Staly’s request for an additional $700,000, opting instead to hope for “savings” during the coming year, either on the sheriff’s side or on the county’s side of the ledger, that could fill that gap.
WESH
Volusia mom arrested after 1-year-old hospitalized for marijuana exposure
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to South Daytona police, a woman accused of child neglect was arrested Wednesday. Police responded to a residence on Green Acres South on Tuesday afternoon for a report regarding an unresponsive child. The South Daytona Police Department said they received the call around 4:15...
WCJB
Second student brings gun to Putnam County elementary school
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just hours after an elementary school was locked down, another student brought a BB gun to a different school in the county. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a teacher found a BB gun in the backpack of an 11-year-old student at Kelly Smith Elementary School.
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast’s Jonathan Rockholt Arrested on 3 Federal Charges in Jan. 6 Attack on Congress
Jonathan Rockholt, a 38-year-old Palm Coast resident who described himself as a member of the Three Percenters militia, was arrested on three federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, where he confronted and attempted to overcome police. He made his first court appearance in a Middle District of Florida courtroom today.
click orlando
North Carolina fugitive captured after 9-hour manhunt, Flagler deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. – A North Carolina fugitive was arrested in Palm Coast Tuesday morning after fleeing from deputies and prompting a nine-hour manhunt, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 22-year-old Taylor West, a man from Manteo, North Carolina, was wanted in his home state...
WESH
Daytona Beach mother accused of taping her children to chairs as punishment
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Daytona Beach mother is accused of taping three children to chairs and a wall as a form of discipline. Thirty-year-old Ymani Bain made her first court appearance facing charges of aggravated battery in the case of three of her children under the age of 10.
palmcoastobserver.com
County Commission to weigh tax rate options, Sheriff's Office funding request during budget hearings
Sheriff Rick Staly wants more funding from the County Commission so that he can raise deputies’ pay. County Commissioners want to lower the property tax rate for the upcoming year, if possible. "If we can not be competitive, because you won't fund it ... you are de facto defunding...
click orlando
Daytona Beach mother accused of taping children to chairs, wall after they snuck food without permission
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach mother and grandmother were arrested Tuesday after two children were taped to chairs and another was taped to the wall as “punishment” for sneaking food without permission, police said. Ymani Bain, 30, and Frances Chew, 72, are facing child abuse...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Fred Lowry Without a Seat After Losing School Board Race
Volusia County Councilman Fred Lowry will be without an office for the first time since being elected to the Council in 2018. He attempted to make a lateral career move by running to unseat Chairman Ruben Colón from the Volusia School Board, but was defeated in a somewhat close election.
beckersasc.com
ASC nurse Lori Tolland elected to local office in Florida
Lori Tolland, RN, was elected to the Ormond Beach (Fla.) City Commission, the Ormond Beach Observer reported Aug. 23. Ms. Tolland, a nurse at East Coast Surgery Center in Daytona Beach, won the election with 55.17 percent of the vote, the report said. She will serve as the commission's Zone 1 representative.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Bunnell Police Department: Takin’ the Ride
This afternoon, the owner of a stolen gray Dodge pick-up truck in Jacksonville used technology to track the vehicle and found it stationary at the Jiffy convenience store at 700 N. State St (U.S. 1) in Bunnell. The owner called the store and confirmed the vehicle was there and asked the clerk to call 9-1-1, which they did and provided a description and direction of travel.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Sally Hunt Unseats Jill Woolbright From The Flagler School Board
Flagler School Board member Jill Woolbright has been defeated in her first re-election bid by challenger Sally Hunt. Woolbright’s tenure on the School Board will be limited to two years; she was elected in 2020 to serve out the duration of Andy Dance’s term after Dance resigned to run for County Commission. Woolbright won in 2020 relatively easily, beating out Vincent Lyon 59.34% – 40.66%. This time, she lost by a razor-thin margin, with Hunt beating her 51.31% – 48.69%.
mynews13.com
Volusia County set for several runoffs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As election results rolled in Tuesday night, a Republican watch party in Daytona Beach had multiple candidates in attendance who were thanking their supporters. What You Need To Know. That includes Jake Johansson, one of the candidates for the Volusia County Council at-large seat. He...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler County’s Sordid Primary Ends Today With Last Day of In-Person Voting
Today is Election Day, or the final day of voting in what, thanks to a handful of candidates, has been one of the more sordid primaries in Flagler County history. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Unlike during early voting, you are required to vote at your assigned precinct. Check your precinct location here.
