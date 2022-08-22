Volunteers of the Year

Related
Back To School Party And Supply Giveaway
SMITHFIELD – A Back to School Party and School Supply Giveaway for Foster Children in Johnston County will take place Saturday, August 27th. The event will take place at New Life Baptist Church at 2075 Swift Creek Road, Smithfield. Refreshments will be provided. The event is sponsored by REACH...
Fraternity brothers plan to welcome Durham students back to school with smiles and supplies
Men like Michael Page of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity look forward to returning for the first day of school in Durham so students can get the school supplies they need.
Moore festival beneficiaries named
This year’s Dylan Moore Days Festival will benefit two young people — Deshonta Gregory and Harrison West. The festival is set for September 17 and 18 at the Halifax County 4-H Livestock and Horse Complex off Highway 903 outside Halifax. Gregory was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis at...
Rabid fox found in Goldsboro after animal bite
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are warning residents after a rabid fox was found in the city. Officers said last Thursday they were called to an animal bite in the 800 block of Franklin Street. The fox was captured and tests came back positive for rabies. Police did...
Back to School!
The hallways are clean and clear, teachers have redecorated their classrooms, and the desks are lined up and waiting. Local school districts are getting ready to welcome back students for the 2022-23 school year. For most Northampton County students, classes will begin on Aug. 29. Northampton County Early College students,...
Bald eagle found near Warrenton continues to recuperate
Wildlife rehabilitators Anthony and Kristye Newell Steed of Newell Farms Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Warrenton are working to nurse a bald eagle back to health after the majestic bird was found on Ridgeway Warrenton Road a little over a week ago. The large bird was picked up on Aug. 14...
New townhomes increase affordable housing in Wilson
RALEIGH – Congressional, state and local leaders joined the Wilson Housing Authority recently to celebrate the opening of Eatmon Townhomes, a new public housing project that will meet essential community needs while increasing resilience during future natural disasters. The project was made possible by more than $2.7 million in...
Search firm down to seven finalists for Rocky Mount city manager
The firm leading the search for Rocky Mount’s next city manager is down to seven finalists for additional vetting. As the city nears a potential decision, survey data shows that public safety is the biggest concern for the new hire to take on. At a Committee of the Whole...
251 biotech jobs coming to Wilson County, Cooper says
Gov. Roy Cooper announced that a biotech manufacturing equipment company called ABEC Inc. will create 251 jobs in the county.
Johnston County food hall opens Friday
FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
Greenville man inducted into National Masonry Hall of Fame
A Greenville businessman recently received national recognition for his contributions to the nation’s masonry industry. Gary Joyner, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joyner Masonry Works, Inc. in Greenville was inducted into the National Masonry Hall-of-Fame at the Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) closing banquet during the August MCAA Annual Mid-Year Meeting held in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
Who, what is biomanufacturing firm bringing 250 jobs, new plant to Wilson?
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that ABEC, a Pennsylvania-based global provider of specialized products and services for biomanufacturing companies, will invest $11 million by the end of 2024 and hire some 250 people at a Wilson production facility. Founded in 1974, the privately held Bethlehem,...
Please wash your hands: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 23)
A Mexican restaurant in Morrisville this week had multiple handwashing violations.
Family remembers Washington woman who died in Sunday morning fire
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters believe an electrical problem caused a fire that killed a 79-year-old Washington woman Sunday morning. Interim Fire Chief R.M. Flowers said they got the call to the home at 203 Slatestone Drive around 9:20 a.m. He said they believe Vickie Jones died from smoke inhalation....
Winterville residents upset about police stop; chief responds
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a Tuesday morning encounter between Winterville police and 20-year-old Braxton Pettyjohn. “My son is a driver at night. As I mentioned, he has a cam in his car. So as he’s driving, the police officer is in front of him,” said Ora Lee Pettyjohn, Braxton’s mother. […]
Beloved Raleigh jazz club closes its doors
Raleigh, N.C. — After more than a decade in business, cocktail bar and jazz club C. Grace has closed its doors. Catrina Godwin opened the business in November 2011. She announced the closure of C. Grace and its companion upstairs bar, the Empress Room, on Monday. "To all the...
Relief program for low-income Durham County homeowners accepting new applications
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A program that got started in 2021 to give long-time homeowners help when it comes to paying their tax bill has been “updated and improved” for this year’s batch of applicants. The Low-Income Housing Relief program is back and is officially open...
Raleigh vet warns of potentially serious respiratory illness spreading in area dogs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Triangle veterinarians are seeing an outbreak of respiratory illness in dogs, and some cases are turning serious — even life-threatening. Dr. Jared Conley, with Complete Pet Care Animal Hospital in Raleigh, said, at this point, the illnesses can’t all be traced to any one known cause. The dogs are not all coming from the same area, and similar illnesses have been seen in other parts of the country.
Possession of controlled substance charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
UPDATED: Missing teen located in Washington
UPDATE: (Aug. 23, 10:08 a.m.) Jaidyn Tuten was located in Washington this morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Fourteen-year-old Jaidyn Tuten was last seen walking away from his home on Yonkers Drive in Washington at about 11:00 am today. Jaidyn left wearing grey shorts, with no shirt, white shoes and carrying a blue Nike backpack. Jaidyn is 5’ 0” tall and weighs 150 lbs. Jaidyn has short black hair and brown eyes.
