Nash County, NC

Volunteers of the Year

By Lindell Kay
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38yROo_0hQgNfHG00
Tamika Hill, center, senior services coordinator for Nash County, presents the Volunteer of the Year award to James and Dolly Woodland during the Volunteer Social at the Southern Nash Senior Center on Friday. The Woodlands volunteer in several areas including the Home Delivered Meals program, packing produce boxes, volunteer at the senior center and many other ways. Organizers say choosing candidates for the award is a difficult task as all of the volunteers go over and beyond when it comes to chipping in and helping where needed. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Hill at 252-459-1367 or tamika.hill@nashcountync.gov or Senior Services Supervisor Wendy Perry at 252-459-1691 or wendy.perry@nashcountync.gov . Contributed photo

Creedmoor, NC
109 S. Elm St. Creedmoor, NC 27522 919-528-2393

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/butnercreedmoor

