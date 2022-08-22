Section of Northshore Drive to memorialize veterans lost to suicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A sign honoring veterans who lost their fight against mental health has been placed in Knoxville. The Veteran Suicide Memorial Mile runs on South Northshore Drive between Westland Drive and Park Glen Road.

On Monday, Aug. 22, State Rep. Eddie Mannis (R-Knoxville) and State Sen. Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville) unveiled the sign to be placed on the road during a program at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View Pike.

“While they didn’t die in battle, they died from battle,” Massey said. “I think that’s an important distinction to remember that it was because of the battle that they fought and the dedication that they made to our country and to each of us as U.S. citizens. And I just think that’s important that we give this small remembrance too, so that we will never forget the sacrifice that they made.”

“Suicide is one of those things we don’t talk about, so I hope that by having this dedication and having these markers, we will always be made aware when you drive by this that veteran suicide is a real thing. And I’m hoping that it will increase the awareness,” said Mannis. “Keeping that memory alive and making that awareness is very important to us.”









The road received the designation to honor veterans who have struggled with mental health and help increase awareness of suicide prevention efforts. The idea for the memorial mile began in July 2021 with an email to Mannis from Steve Iverson.

“It was about a year ago I received an email in my office at the state from an individual who just pitched the idea and said he had seen it in Ohio and Kentucky. And I was a little bit stunned that I hadn’t really thought about it because of my passion and love for veterans. And so I immediately said yes and agreed to move forward with trying to get the legislation passed,”

The location was chosen because of how close it is to the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery where more than 5,000 veterans and spouses have been laid to rest.

In 2019, there were 6,261 suicides involving veterans nationwide according to the most recent National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report. Of those deaths, 185 occurred in Tennessee.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 988 or the Tennessee statewide crisis line at 855-CRISIS-1 or text *T-N* to 741-741 for 24-hour help. The McNabb Center also has a crisis line that can be reached at 865-539-2409.

